Nominations Open for Springfield Regional Chamber’s Super 60

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Regional Chamber announced that nominations are open through Sept. 13 for its highly anticipated Super 60 2024 event. This year, Super 60 will continue to honor businesses and nonprofit organizations within Hampden and Hampshire counties that have demonstrated significant achievements and impactful contributions. Winners will be honored at the Super 60 2024 Awards Luncheon on Friday, Nov. 8 at the MassMutual Center.

Super 60 seeks to recognize and celebrate businesses that have achieved unprecedented success throughout their tenure and made significant contributions to the region, as well as nonprofit organizations that have displayed selfless dedication to serving the community through exceptional programming and support.

This year, the chamber will feature Tania Barber, CEO of Caring Health Center, as its keynote speaker. Barber, honored as the 2023 Richard J. Moriarty Citizen of the Year at the chamber’s 2023 annual meeting, has advocated for eliminating health disparities and achieving health equity for the diverse, multi-ethnic communities in Western Mass.

The Super 60 2024 categories are:

• Revenue Award, recognizing companies for total revenue in the last fiscal year;

• Growth Award, recognizing companies for revenue growth over a consecutive three-year period;

• Start-Up Award, recognizing companies that have been in business for five years or less;

• Non-Profit Award, recognizing nonprofit organizations based on the percentage of their total spending dedicated to programs; and

• Give Back Award, recognizing companies that give back to the community, emphasizing the impact of their charitable work and employee engagement in their efforts.

“Every year marks a new opportunity to celebrate, honor, and elevate Greater Springfield’s most promising and successful businesses at our Super 60 event,” said Diana Szynal, president of the Springfield Regional Chamber. “The event provides a wonderful opportunity to spotlight our business community’s incredible achievements and resilience. As we continue to grow and adapt, it’s important to take a moment to recognize those who are making a real difference. I encourage everyone to submit their nominations as soon as possible.”

The Super 60 luncheon attracts more than 500 business leaders each year. Super 60 sponsorships are now available. For information, call (413) 755-1309 or email Szynal at [email protected].

For full eligibility guidelines and to submit a nomination, visit springfieldregionalchamber.com/super60.