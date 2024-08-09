STCC Announces Three New Members Named to Board of Trustees

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) board of trustees welcomed three new members appointed by Gov. Maura Healey. Joining the board are William Dávila, Michael Knapik, and Anthony Moore Jr.

The 11-member board of trustees establishes policies, carries fiduciary responsibility, and oversees the president, who is tasked with all college operations as well as the administration of strategic priorities.

“I am so pleased to welcome our new trustees. This is a group of wonderfully talented community leaders,” STCC President John Cook said. “Bringing to the table their insight of public higher education, the college now also benefits given their unique wisdom and deep knowledge of industries, sectors, and community needs.”

A former STCC student, Dávila is vice president of Diversion, Shelter and Housing for the Center for Human Development. He has decades of experience at nonprofit agencies as a practitioner, manager, and senior-level executive administrator. He has served on the boards of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, New England Public Media, and the Massachusetts Council on Gaming & Health, and was also recently appointed to the board of directors for Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services.

“STCC was the school that gave me a second chance to get serious about my academic career and go on to successfully pursue a bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate,” Dávila said. “I look forward to working with Dr. Cook and my fellow trustees on supporting and building on the college’s mission of providing academic and professional opportunities to our community.”

Knapik is vice president of Government and Community Relations at Baystate Health. He will serve as board chair. He is well-known for his public service, including two terms as a state representative for the 4th Hampden District and 18 years as state senator for the 2nd Hampden-Hampshire District. Knapik was also director of the Office of the Governor for the Western Massachusetts Regional Office and executive director of Advancement, Alumni and University Relations for Westfield State University.

“I am grateful for the opportunity Governor Healey has afforded me with this appointment to the board of trustees at Springfield Technical Community College,” Knapik said. “I have profound respect for the important work STCC performs in our region and am keenly aware of the partnerships they engage in throughout Western Massachusetts. I know, from my past relationship with STCC, the college is well-positioned to meet the challenges of the times. I look forward to helping them fulfill their mission of transforming the lives of their students and thereby strengthening the families of our region.”

Moore, director of Membership Programs for the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts, is an STCC graduate. He previously worked for Dunbar Community Center in Springfield, the Urban League of Springfield, as well as the city of Springfield. He has also served as a MassDevelopment Transformative District innovation fellow.

“It is with great honor that I accept this appointment to the board of trustees at Springfield Technical Community College,” Moore said. “I am committed to the values of excellence, integrity, and community, all while supporting the college’s mission of providing accessible and high-quality education.”