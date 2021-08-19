Greenfield Cooperative Bank Welcomes Christopher Caouette

GREENFIELD — Tony Worden, president and chief operating officer at Greenfield Cooperative Bank, announced that Christopher Caouette has joined the bank as the new senior vice president – credit officer. He will be based in the main office at 62 Federal St. in Greenfield.

“We are thrilled to add someone with Chris’s experience and reputation to the team,” Worden said. “I believe he will be an excellent addition to Greenfield Cooperative Bank.”

Having spent the majority of his career in the Pioneer Valley, Caouette arrives with more than 30 years of banking experience, most recently as vice president, credit officer at another area bank. He holds an MBA in finance from UMass Amherst and attended the Massachusetts Bankers Assoc. BankExec program – School for Financial Studies, where he finished second among 10 competing bank groups.