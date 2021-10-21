HCC Welcomes Nathan Leveille as Grants Associate

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) recently welcomed Nathan Leveille as its new staff associate of Grants Development and Management.

Leveille, an HCC graduate from the class of 2001, returns to the college with more than 15 years of experience in grants development and management through his positions at Springfield Technical Community College, where he had worked as grants manager and staff assistant in the Development Office since 2005. He started his position in the office of Resource Development at HCC on Oct. 18.

“Nate brings a wealth of knowledge of public grant management, including budget creation and administration and compliance regulations of our state and federal governments,” said Amy Dopp, HCC’s dean of Resource Development. “We are very happy to have him on our team.”

After graduating from HCC with his associate degree in liberal arts, Leveille went on to Westfield State University for his bachelor’s degree in mass communication with a concentration in public and corporate communications.