Panel from Bacon Wilson to Kick Off CPE Forum Series

SPRINGFIELD — The CPE Forum’s six-week, livestreamed fall series will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 2 with a panel from Bacon Wilson. Attorneys Amanda Carpe and Lisa Halbert will discuss probate and estate administration, and attorney Isaac Fleisher will discuss accounting issues for cannabis companies.

Attorney Meghan Sullivan of Sullivan and Hayes will provide an employment and labor-law update on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, a panel of attorneys from Bulkley, Richardson and Gelinas will speak on the merger and acquisition process. Also, attorney Lauren Ostberg and Chris Wisnewski, CPA at Whittlesey Advising, will address the risks and safeguards of securing data in a program on cybersecurity.

Medicare planning and succession planning with be discussed on Tuesday, Nov. 23 by members from the Wealth Transition Collective.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Kevin Quinn, president of Legacy Counsellors, will discuss proposed changes from the Biden administration that might cause many average people to incur taxes at death. He will discuss the irrevocable life-insurance trust as a possible solution.

The series will conclude on Tuesday, Dec. 7 with two speakers from the Massachusetts Society of CPAs offering the annual tax update over a four-hour program.

The CPE (Continuing Professional Education) Forum was established in 1980 by Josephine Sarnelli, CPA. She continues to volunteer her services in organizing 40 hours of educational programming each year. The CPE Forum’s mission is to provide high-quality educational programs at a low cost to business professionals, including certified public accountants and others seeking CPE credits for licensing purposes. It is also open to the general community for free.

For those seeking continuing professional education credits, the cost of attending the entire fall series is $100, which provides 19 hours of CPE. All programs are three hours in length and start at 3 p.m., except for the four-hour tax update on Dec. 7, which begins at 2 p.m.

The online sessions can be accessed using a laptop, desktop computer, tablet, or smartphone. No camera or microphone is required to participate. Advance registration is required. Payment to the CPE Forum should be mailed to 14 Mill St., Westfield, MA 01085. For more information, visit www.cpeforum.org or call (413) 746-9067.