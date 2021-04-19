HCC Women’s Leadership Luncheon on April 28 to Focus on ‘Courageous Actions’

HOLYOKE — Dr. Sarah Perez McAdoo, population health capstone director at UMass Medical School, and Jessica Collins, executive director of the Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts, will be the featured presenters at the Wednesday, April 28 session of the Holyoke Community College (HCC) Women’s Leadership Luncheon Series.

Perez McAdoo and Collins will lead a discussion titled “Courageous Actions” from noon to 1:15 p.m.

The 2021 Women’s Leadership Luncheon Series takes place over Zoom on the fourth Wednesday of each month. Participants join a group of women leaders to discuss current issues and ideas to help their leadership development. They also have the opportunity to build a network of women leaders to help them navigate their careers.

The May 26 event, called “Leading Through Change,” will feature Margaret Tantillo, executive director of Dress for Success Western Massachusetts, and Jess Roncarati-Howe, the organization’s program director.

Sessions cost $20 each. Space is limited, and advance registration is required. To register, visit hcc.edu/leadership-luncheons.