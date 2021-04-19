Brenda Cuoco & Associates to Open Second Branch in Longmeadow Shops

LONGMEADOW — Brenda Cuoco & Associates Real Estate Brokerage announced the addition of a new flagship office location opening soon in the Longmeadow Shops. The office is currently under construction, with a target opening date of May 1, and will be located at 714 Bliss Road, adjacent to Starbucks.

The addition will support the steady and sustained growth that the brokerage has seen in the last several years and will complement the existing office located at 2442 Boston Road in Wilbraham. The brokerage will also actively recruit top-performing agents to help serve this new community.

“We are so excited to be joining the Longmeadow community,” said Brenda Cuoco, broker owner. “In a time when so many businesses have been struggling and even closing, our unwavering commitment to serving the clients has allowed us to continue to excel to new heights. The growth has been incredible, due to our outstanding customer-service skills, strong market knowledge, and the systems and processes that we have put in place to bring our boutique-style approach to new success levels.”

The firm sold 164 properties last year with a volume of $46.8 million.

“People like to shop and buy and engage with business professionals in the communities in which they live and work.” Cuoco said. “We have been serving the buyers and sellers of Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, Springfield, Somers, and Enfield for years, and this new, state-of-the-art facility that is located in the heart of this region will afford us the opportunity to serve those clients even better.”