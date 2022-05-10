HNE Offers $100,000 in Grants for DEIB in Maternal/Infant Health 

SPRINGFIELD — Health New England is offering $100,000 in grants for non-profit organizations that address inequities to improve maternal and infant health. The company’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) grants will award up to $10,000 per organization.

The DEIB grants will fund non-profits whose programs address health equity and focus on engaging at least one social determinant of health (SDOH). SDOHs are conditions in which people are born, grow, live, work, and age that affect health, quality of life, and life expectancy. These may include socioeconomic status, food insecurity, education, access to health care, safe housing, discrimination, violence, and trauma, etc.

Registered 501(c)(3) non-profits focused on communities in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester counties are eligible. Eligible organizations can find out more and apply for the grant here. Submissions are due by midnight on May 30.

“Health New England’s Community Health Needs Assessment shows that Black women in Berkshire, Hampden, and Worcester counties are more likely to receive inadequate prenatal care compared to White women. The same holds for Latinas in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties. Funding programs that reduce barriers in accessing critical prenatal care for Black and Latina women will improve health outcomes for moms and their babies,” said Katie Bruno, Health New England’s Public Health and Wellness Program Manager.

Health New England, a Baystate Health-owned not-for-profit health plan, continues to invest in the health and well-being of the people in the communities it serves. Over the past four years, Health New England’s grants have provided more than $1.2 million in funding to nonprofits in Western and Central Massachusetts.