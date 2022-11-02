Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services Board Elects Rose Colon as Vice President

SPRINGFIELD — The board of directors of Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services has elected attorney Rose Colon as vice president.

“We are thrilled to have Rose move into the role of vice president. With her legal background and many years of service in the Springfield area, she will continue to support our mission in being keepers of the dream,” board President Aieshya Jackson said.

Colon practices in the Probate & Family courts of Western Mass. for the Massachusetts Department of Revenue. Prior to that role, she was the first Latina assistant district attorney in Berkshire County. She is also an adjunct professor at Bay Path University in its Legal Studies & Criminal Justice Department.

Colon earned a bachelor’s degree in legal studies from Bay Path University in Longmeadow and her juris doctorate from Western New England University School of Law.