Home City Development Wins Funding for Affordable-housing Development in Pelham

SPRINGFIELD — Home City Development Inc., a Springfield-based affordable-housing developer, was awarded funding for the construction of 34 mixed-income rental apartments in Pelham.

Gov. Charlie Baker awarded the funding in the form of low-income housing tax credits, soft debt, and rental vouchers on Dec. 8. Home City Development previously received funds for Amethyst Brook Apartments from the Life Insurance Community Investment Initiative and Community Economic Development Assistance Corp. This is the first multi-family affordable-housing development approved in the Town of Pelham.

“Thank you to Governor Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, all of the staff at the Department of Housing and Community Development, Senator Jo Comerford, and Representative Mindy Domb,” Home City Executive Director Thomas Kegelman said. “The involvement of Pelham residents and town boards and commissions in the planning of Amethyst Brook Apartments have resulted in an affordable rental property that will be an asset to the community.”

The 2.6-acre site at 20-22 Amherst Road will consist of two highly energy-efficient buildings. A 28-unit building will be certified to passive house standards, and a six-unit building which will be certified by Energy Star. The Pelham Zoning Board of Appeals issued a comprehensive permit for Amethyst Brook Apartments in August 2021.

Construction is expected to begin in late spring 2023 and is expected to be completed within 14 months. Western Builders of Granby will be the general contractor on the project, and the design team is led by Architecture Environment Life of East Longmeadow.