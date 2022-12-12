Country Bank Supports Senior Centers with $42,000 in Donations

WARE — Country Bank recently announced donations to 21 senior centers throughout the region. A total of $42,000 in donations were made to local senior centers. These donations are made without restriction for those necessary items that may not be met within annual budgets.

“Everyone at the West Brookfield Senior Center appreciates the partnership that’s been established with Country Bank. We will be using the $2,000 to support our senior center programs and activities and will use some of the funds for our annual Christmas party,” said Betty Frew, the center’s assistant director.

Jodie Gerulaitis, vice president of Community Relations at Country Bank, added that “we know what a difference this makes for the senior centers, and we are honored to be able to support the great work that they do to help our seniors.”

In addition to its annual monetary support, Country Bank also sends teams of its ‘Difference Makers’ to volunteer at local senior centers on a monthly basis. These volunteers keep busy throughout the year, but during the holiday season, there is always an extra-special feeling for them when they give back to their hometown and its seniors, Gerulaitis added.