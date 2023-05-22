Hooplandia Announces More Corporate Partners

SPRINGFIELD — Hooplandia, presented by Dunkin’ and co-hosted by Eastern States Exposition and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, is set to debut on the Big E fairgrounds June 23-25. The 3-on-3 tourney and festival announced that its official healthcare partner is Baystate Health.

The healthcare organization will have a presence on the grounds during the event weekend, featuring a branded vehicle, an informative vendor table, and even some representation participating on the courts.

“Baystate Health is pleased to be a sponsor for the very first Hooplandia basketball tournament,” said Annamarie Golden, director of Community Relations at Baystate Health. “We are excited to be part of an event where people can be active and engage in a game that is such a key piece of Western Massachusetts history. We hope Hooplandia will become an annual event we can all look forward to.”

In addition, Hooplandia announced that its official vehicle is Ford via a new partnership with Ford Dealers of New England, which will have an on-grounds presence during the tournament weekend, featuring a range of vehicles.

Through the newly formed partnership, Ford Dealers of New England will sponsor Hooplandia’s high-school freshman elite, high-school varsity elite, and college elite divisions.

Hooplandia is more than just a 3-on-3 tournament for all-star and recreational players throughout New England and beyond; it’s an all-inclusive festival filled with hands-on experiences for children and family, entertainment by DJ Meechie, an early taste of some of the Big E’s popular eats, and much more.

Registration for the tournament is open at www.hooplandia.com. Teams that complete registration by June 4 will receive a ticket to the 2023 Big E, scheduled for Sept. 15 to Oct. 1; a Dunkin’ gift card; and tickets to a Connecticut Sun game for each member. The final deadline for registration is June 19. Ten dollars of every team sign-up will be donated to Hooplandia’s philanthropic partner, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Springfield.