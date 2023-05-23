Monson Savings Bank Donates $4,000 in Support of Monson Arts Council

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank recently made a $4,000 donation to the Monson Arts Council in support of the local arts.

David Dupuis of the Monson Arts Council expressed his gratitude to the community Bank. “Monson Savings Bank is very generous in their support of the Monson Arts Council and the local arts,” he noted. “We are very grateful for their longtime support. This donation in particular will be essential to our Spring Art Exhibition and Sale.”

Susan James of the Monson Arts Council was also thankful for the donation. “The Monson Arts Council is so fortunate to have a community partner like Monson Savings,” she said. “The bank has been a longtime supporter of the Monson Arts Council. It is because of loyal supporters like them that we can continue our mission.”

Dan Moriarty, Monson Savings Bank president and CEO, added that “Monson Savings is always happy to lend our support to community organizations in any way that we can. The Monson Arts Council does so much to bring the town of Monson and the surrounding communities together through the arts. As a lifelong resident of Monson, I am always so impressed by the events and workshops the council puts together.”