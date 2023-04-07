Hooplandia Designates Local Boys & Girls Clubs as Philanthropic Partner

SPRINGFIELD — Hooplandia, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament and festival making its debut at the Eastern States Exposition (ESE) in June, announced on Thursday that its philanthropic partner will be Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Western Mass.

Hooplandia takes place June 23-25 and will be hosted by the Eastern States Exposition and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Games will take place across more than 70 courts at ESE, and showcase games will be held at the Hall of Fame.

“This is year one of a legacy event that will involve the whole community, whether you play ball, officiate, watch the games, volunteer, or come for the music, food, and festival. We will celebrate our mutual love for basketball through a little healthy competition,” ESE President and CEO Gene Cassidy said.

As a community-forward, all-inclusive event, Hooplandia has vowed to donate $10 of every team registration to local Boys & Girls Clubs in support of the program’s mission and enrichment of the region’s youths. Additionally, Hooplandia has begun a partnership program with regional businesses to underwrite the cost of team registrations for young players from clubs throughout the region.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America provide a fun, safe, and constructive environment for kids and teens during after-school hours. Community-based and led by professional staff, these programs offer students opportunities that allow them to succeed in school, develop leadership skills, and maintain healthy lifestyles.

“On behalf of the West Springfield Boys & Girls Club, we are thrilled to be designated as Hooplandia’s charitable partner and proud to partner with the Big E,” Executive Director Dan D’Angelo said. “We are equally thrilled to see such a fun and positive experience offered for youth in the area and can’t wait for June to see the courts lined with kids having a great time.”

Registration is open for all ages and skills. Teams of four can select their division for competition. Registration fees range from $75 to $190, with children under 8 and participants in the Special Olympics division free of charge.

For more tournament details on how to register, volunteer, or become a sponsor, visit www.hooplandia.com.