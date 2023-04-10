Business Talk Podcast Special Coverage

BusinessTalk with Michelle Schutt, president of Greenfield Community College

By

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.

Episode 157: April 10, 2023

George Interviews Michelle Schutt, president of Greenfield Community College

michelle Schutt

On the next installment of BusinessTalk, Michelle Schutt, president of Greenfield Community College, talks with BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien about proposals for ‘free’ community college and what they might mean for area residents, the community colleges, the higher education sector, area employers, and the region’s economy. There’s a lot to unpack, and it’s all must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.

