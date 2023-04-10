BusinessTalk with Michelle Schutt, president of Greenfield Community College
George Interviews Michelle Schutt, president of Greenfield Community College
On the next installment of BusinessTalk, Michelle Schutt, president of Greenfield Community College, talks with BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien about proposals for ‘free’ community college and what they might mean for area residents, the community colleges, the higher education sector, area employers, and the region’s economy. There’s a lot to unpack, and it’s all must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.