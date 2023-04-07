New England Business Associates to Host Comedy Fundraising Event

SPRINGFIELD — New England Business Associates (NEBA) will host an exclusive comedy fundraising event on Friday, April 21 at 8 p.m. at 112 Island Pond Road, Springfield. Doors open at 7 p.m.

NEBA welcomes the community to enjoy an evening of laughs featuring top local comedians to benefit Lead the Way Through Laughter. The event will feature a cash bar, raffles, 50/50, and auctions. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Click here to purchase tickets.

“So much of our work involves connecting with the community, where we all know there is a critical workforce shortage that impacts everyone,” said Jeannine Pavlak, CEO of New England Business Associates. “This event is our way of bringing the community together in a fun way that provides an opportunity for all to take part in supporting NEBA’s efforts in solving workforce needs and leading the way to a more vibrant community.”

NEBA actively works toward ending social injustice through strategic work with employment agencies and businesses looking to expand their workforce.