Top Page Banner

Marketing Tips

How to Communicate With Empathy During the Coronavirus Crisis

By 73

Courtesy of https://www.klaviyo.com/

It’s been a tough few weeks for, well, the world as we navigate a new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

From a personal standpoint, many of us are practicing social distancing by staying inside, canceling plans, and avoiding crowded spaces. 

Professionally, most of us are working from home with an indefinite timeline of when we’ll be returning to our offices. If you’re working in ecommerce, you’re likely experiencing interruptions to your day-to-day operations due to supply chain issues, changes in demand, and retail closures, to name just a few of the many challenges businesses are currently facing. 

During this time, there are many questions that arise around how you should move forward—do you continue marketing as normal? Should you address the situation at hand? Do you communicate the measures you’re taking as a brand or make yourself scarce in the inbox? Should you push off that large announcement or new product release? How much communication is enough and how much is too much?

Read more

Tags:

Related Posts

4 Ways You’re Misreading Your Analytics

By

The Ultimate Guide to Creating Your Brand Aesthetic

By

119 Facts You Don’t Know About Email Marketing – Customer Contact Advisor

By

In these times, many people will be working remotely. In addition to accessing BusinessWest online, readers may wish to add their home address. To do this, e-mail [email protected], visit  https://businesswest.com/contact-us/subscribe/, or call 413.781.8600.