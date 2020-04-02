Top Page Banner

Marketing Tips

LinkedIn Shares Tips on What to Post During COVID-19 Lockdowns

By 91

Courtesy of https://www.socialmediatoday.com

Like every social platform, LinkedIn has seen an influx in user activity over the past two weeks. 

With people around the world staying home to limit the spread of COVID-19, professionals have been logging on to LinkedIn to stay informed, and to keep updated as to how other businesses are handling the situation, in order to inform their own approach.

LinkedIn engagement has been increasing for some time, so it’s not surprising to see more people turning to the platform for professional advice. And this week, LinkedIn has provided some tips on how people can make best use of its platform to better connect and engage with their networks.

First off, LinkedIn has provided some more general posting tips, beyond the COVID-19 situation alone, which could help you improve your posting strategies for the platform.

Read more

Tags:

Related Posts

9 Sales and Marketing Tips for Startups

By

TRENDS IN PRINT MARKETING FOR 2019

By

The Ultimate Guide to Creating Your Brand Aesthetic

By

In these times, many people will be working remotely. In addition to accessing BusinessWest online, readers may wish to add their home address. To do this, e-mail [email protected], visit  https://businesswest.com/contact-us/subscribe/, or call 413.781.8600.