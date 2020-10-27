The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGWAM

Old Post Road Development Corporation, 67 Hunt St., Suite 107, Agawam, MA 01001. Linda M. Bond, same. Land use development.

CHICOPEE

Liberty Property Management Inc., 460 Front St., Chicopee, MA 01013. Zahoor Riaz, same. Manage rental real estate.

ML Saleh Holdings Inc., 72 Barden St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Monzer Saleh, same. Real estate investments.

EAST OTIS

New Life Birthing Centers Inc., 1080 East Otis Road, East Otis, MA 01029. John M. Crowson, same. Offering free maternity care to all mothers and babies in need – currently serving Ecuador and the Dominican Republic.

HAMPDEN

Off the Stick Inc., 100 Main St., Hampden, MA 01036. Linda M. Bond, same. Restaurant.

HOLYOKE

Nishi Inc., 969 Berkshire Ave., Springfield, MA 01151. Mita Patel, 579 Northampton St., Holyoke, MA 01040. Operation of retail stores.

OAKHAN

Our Basketball Family Inc., 1802 N Brookfield, Oakhan, MA 01068. Christopher S. Leveille, 120 Elsie St., Cranston, RI 02910. Athletic youth program.

PITTSFIELD

MJ Grove Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Ste 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Matthew Lund, same. Engineering technology.

SHELBURNE FALLS

Massachusetts Rural Schools Coalition Inc., 24 Ashfield Road, Shelburne Falls, MA 01370. Michael A. Buoniconti, same. Develop and provide educational programs through which rural school districts can share educational opportunities.

SPRINGFIELD

Latino Counseling Center Corp. 125 Liberty St., Suite 100, Springfield, MA 01103. Jonathan Alicea, same. Mental health counseling.

Lyman Island Supply Inc., C/O Bacon Wilson, P.C., 33 State St., Springfield, MA 01103. Ashley Lyman, Muriel Dr., Granby, CT 06035. Distribution of industrial supplies.

New Blue Moon Bodywork & Spa Inc., 432 Newbury St., Fl2, Springfield, MA 01104. Xiaoxin Zhang, 4170 Main St., B31143, Flushing, NY 11355. Personal services.

Om Armory Street Inc., 140 Armory St., Springfield, MA 01107. Rakeshkumar V. Patel, same. Gas station & convenience.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Laxmi Transport Inc., 53 Belle Ave., West Springfield, MA 01089. Arjun Tamang, same. Transportation.

Monaco Transportation Inc., 425 Union St., Room 16, West Springfield, MA 01089. Gheorghe Rahubenco, 41 Irving St., West Springfield, MA 01089, same. Trucking.

WEST STOCKBRIDGE

Lou Boxer Builder Inc., 44 Great Barrington Road, P.O. Box 526, West Stockbridge, MA 01266. Louis Boxer, same. Construction company.

Melonfrost Inc., 8 Woodruff Road, West Stockbridge, MA 01266. Samuel Levin, same. Develop agricultural technology, including hardware and software for selling wholesale food.