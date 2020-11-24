The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

Floors N More Inc., 44 North St. Agawam, MA 01001. Igor Moshkivskyy, same. Floors.

ATHOL

Los Agaves Grill Inc., 491 Main St. Athol, MA 03131. Crisoforo Lopez, 2 Washington St. Amesbury, MA 01913. Mexican Restaurant.

CHICOPEE

Iglesia Cristiana Centro Restauracion Misionera Inc., 49 Perkins St. Chicopee, MA 01013. Nelly Alvarez, 20 Mobile Home Way Springfield, MA 01119. This corporation is a church.

EAST LONGMEADOW

Advanced Remodeling and Maintenance Inc., 15 Hanward Hill East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Shawn P. Blanchard, same. Interior and exterior construction, maintenance and repair of residential and commercial property.

Burack Consulting Inc., 194 Elm St. East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Gregory Burack, same. Consulting.

FLORENCE

Build Repair Grow Inc., 9 Berkshire Terrace Florence, MA 01062. Elizabeth Valdez, 84 Allen Road, Belchertown, MA 01007. Build Repair Grow is organized exclusively for charitable educational purposes in accordance with section 501(c)(3) of the internal revenue code.

Unicorn Precision Inc., 34 North Maple St., Suite 7, Florence, MA 01062. Rui Fernandes, 121 Leonard Road, Shutesbury, MA 01072. Manufacturing company.

GREENFIELD

LDS Cargo Inc., 44 Oak Ct., Greenfield, MA 01301. Lidia Sofronovici, same. Transportation.

HAMPDEN

Rubner Oil Inc., 36 Allen Court Hampden, MA 01036. Todd Rubner, same. Oil delivery.

LONGMEADOW

Lawnwood Enterprises, Inc., 33 Woodlawn Place Longmeadow, MA 01106. Ian Coogan, same. Hair salon.

LUDLOW

All State Plumbing, Inc., 1400 Center St. Ludlow, MA 01056. Fernando Blanco, same. Plumbing business.

LYNN

Dino’s Auto Repair Inc., 51 Willow St. PO Box 2622 Lynn, MA 01901. Misael Colon Andino, 77 Monmouth St. 1st Floor Springfield, MA 01109. Auto repair services.

NORTHFIELD

Daniels Books, Inc., 181 School St. Northfield, MA 01360. Edward Foster, same. To engage in charitable literary and education purposes, specifically the publishing, marketing and promoting of innovative, experimental, and avant garde poetry.

NORTH ADAMS

Victory Lounge Inc., 82 Winter St. North Adams, MA 01247. Brian Intraversato, same. Entertainment, food, and alcohol services.

PHILLIPSTON

Mark E Johnson Concrete Inc., 3 Pine Meadow Road, Phillipston, MA 01331. Mark E Johnson, same. Foundations for commercial and residential.

MEJ Leasing Inc., 3 Pine Meadow Road, Phillipston, MA 01331. Mark E Johnson, same. Leasing equipment.

SPRINGFIELD

Softeye Solutions Inc., 27 Lyman St. Apt. D606 Springfield, MA 01103. Adonte Harrell, same. Provide free and low-cost technical assistance to individuals and businesses within the commonwealth for the creation of start-up business websites, hosting, and e-mail services.

Heredia Inc., 134 Woodside Ter. Springfield, MA 01108. Orlando Heredia, same. Cargo transportation in trucks.