The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

ADAMS

Berkshires Academy for Advanced Musical Studies Inc., 39 Commercial St. Adams, MA 01220. Donald Sommer, same. To educate youth and others to play, perform, appreciate, and understand music, and, in doing so, to better understand and express their own thoughts and feelings; and to engage in any other lawful business that a non-profit or charitable corporation is permitted to engage under the laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

AGAWAM

Eric’s Plumbing & Heating Inc., 42 Warren St. Agawam, MA 01028. Eric Hollander, same. Plumbing and heating.

MDA Future Builder Inc., 15 Beekman Place Agawam, MA 01001. Serghei Chitu, same. Construction.

AMHERST

Animal Custom Metals, Inc., 6 South East St. Amherst, MA 01002. John Jedziniak Jr., 228 Leonard St. Agawam, MA 01001. Customization of metals.

BRIMFIELD

Haystack Business Solutions Inc., 1109 Dunhamtown Brimfield Road, Brimfield, MA 01010. Tamara Lee Friend, same. Bookkeeping, accounting, and business support service.

New Hope Farm Inc., 101 Hollow Road, Brimfield, MA 01010. Jacqueline Holman, same. Rescue, rehabilitation, and placement of horses in need.

FLORENCE

H&H Retail Inc., 15 West Farms Road, Florence, MA 01062. Hamid Habib, same. Package store.

GRANBY

DPR Legacy Enterprises Inc., 28 Parish Hill Road, Granby, MA 01033. Dakota P. Richards, same. Retail sales.

GREAT BARRINGTON

Vitality Chiropractic, Inc., 204 East St. Great Barrington, MA 10230. Kristine Olsen, same. Chiropractic services.

HOLYOKE

All Star Abatement Inc., 18 Canal St. Holyoke, MA 01040. Diego Sarmiento, 12 Christophe Dr., Westfield, MA 01085. Demolition services, asbestos removal, and abatement services.

MONSON

JCL Transport Inc., 159 Maxwell Road, Monson, MA 01057. Alexandre Do Monte Pereira, same. Transportation.

Mason Supply Inc., 151 Palmer St. Monson, MA 01057. Weiqing Li, same. Online sales.

MONTAGUE

Slow Village Ahead Inc., 60 Main St. Montague, MA 01351. Kathleen Lynch, same. Retail general store with all-alcohol liquor license.

SPRINGFIELD

HWH Enterprises, Inc., 1500 Main St., Suite 1600 PO Box 15609 Springfield, MA 01115. Howard Wein, 66 Jackson Hill Road, Leverett, MA 01054. Owning/managing restaurants and related businesses.

WARE

Jacs Enterprise Inc., 5 North St. Suite 7 Ware, MA 01082. Gail M. Craig, 13 North St. Ware, MA 01082. Restaurant and bar.

WESTFIELD

DCB Holdings Inc., 20 Marla Circle Westfield, MA 01085. Danielle Barton, same. Direct mail publication.

FAS Transport, Inc., 77 Fairfield Ave., Westfield, MA 01085. Pavlo Shvyryd, same. Trucking.

Western Mass Whales Inc., 291 Loomis St. Westfield, MA 01085. Stephen Sgroi, same. To provide interest in athletics and principally competitive ice hockey and to provide a safe and fun environment that helps participants develop hockey skills, teamwork, responsibility, character, and a knowledge and love of the game.