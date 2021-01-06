Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of December 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
HADLEY
AT&T
359 Russell St.
Prime Communications Retail
Chipotle #1693
334 Russell St.
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Mattress Firm
335 Russell St.
Mattress Firm Inc.
Midas
397 Russell St.
Kentco South Inc.
Pride
445 Russell St.
Pride Stores
NORTHAMPTON
Azalla Wellness, LLC
219 North Main St.
Caitlin Bernhard
C & T Construction
15 Fairway Dr.
Christopher Kellogg
Driven Directions Counseling, LLC
38 Mulberry St.
Danielle St. Jacques
MyEyeDr Optometry of Massachusetts, P.C.
152 North King St.
Artis Beatty
Nails of America
11 Bridge St.
Mina Tran
Skincare by Julieanne
2 Conz St., #34
Julieanne Ferrara Cronin
Sweeties Fine Chocolate
68 Main St.
Charles Burke
Wright’s Plumbing and Heating
206 Glendale Road
Andrew Wright
SOUTHWICK
Auburn Brown Advertising & Promotions
142 South Longyard Road
Andrea Hunter
WESTFIELD
Circle Tackle
14 Clifton St.
Nathan Dudek
Egerton Home Improvements
26 Skipper Lane
Ethan Egerton
Ewitz
334 Buck Pond Road
Mark Zakharchenko
Five Below #8044
267 East Main St.
Five Below
iFixandRepair
141 Springfield Road
Bakhish Aliyev
Monty’s Motorsports, LLC
518 Southampton Road
Monty’s Motorsports, LLC
Needle Art
45 Taylor Ave.
Amber Zahid
Ross Aviation Flight Maintenance
110 Airport Road
Ross Rectrix MRO, LLC
Royal Cutz
61 School St.
Wilton Royal
Westfield Community Education
4 School St.
Domus Inc.
Westfield Investment Services
141 Elm St.
Westfield Bank
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Friendly Fuel
75 Union St.
David Vickers
Health Products Shop
440 Main St.
Svetlana Gorbovets
Lizet Land Photography and Design
1346 Elm St.
Lizet Land
Pro Tool and Machine
349 Cold Spring Ave.
Mirolslaw Guzek
Rent-A-Center #05781
135 Memorial Ave.
Felicia Jackson
Union Mart, LLC
529 Union St.
Joshua Ayala