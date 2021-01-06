Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of December 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

HADLEY

AT&T

359 Russell St.

Prime Communications Retail

Chipotle #1693

334 Russell St.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Mattress Firm

335 Russell St.

Mattress Firm Inc.

Midas

397 Russell St.

Kentco South Inc.

Pride

445 Russell St.

Pride Stores

NORTHAMPTON

Azalla Wellness, LLC

219 North Main St.

Caitlin Bernhard

C & T Construction

15 Fairway Dr.

Christopher Kellogg

Driven Directions Counseling, LLC

38 Mulberry St.

Danielle St. Jacques

MyEyeDr Optometry of Massachusetts, P.C.

152 North King St.

Artis Beatty

Nails of America

11 Bridge St.

Mina Tran

Skincare by Julieanne

2 Conz St., #34

Julieanne Ferrara Cronin

Sweeties Fine Chocolate

68 Main St.

Charles Burke

Wright’s Plumbing and Heating

206 Glendale Road

Andrew Wright

SOUTHWICK

Auburn Brown Advertising & Promotions

142 South Longyard Road

Andrea Hunter

WESTFIELD

Circle Tackle

14 Clifton St.

Nathan Dudek

Egerton Home Improvements

26 Skipper Lane

Ethan Egerton

Ewitz

334 Buck Pond Road

Mark Zakharchenko

Five Below #8044

267 East Main St.

Five Below

iFixandRepair

141 Springfield Road

Bakhish Aliyev

Monty’s Motorsports, LLC

518 Southampton Road

Monty’s Motorsports, LLC

Needle Art

45 Taylor Ave.

Amber Zahid

Ross Aviation Flight Maintenance

110 Airport Road

Ross Rectrix MRO, LLC

Royal Cutz

61 School St.

Wilton Royal

Westfield Community Education

4 School St.

Domus Inc.

Westfield Investment Services

141 Elm St.

Westfield Bank

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Friendly Fuel

75 Union St.

David Vickers

Health Products Shop

440 Main St.

Svetlana Gorbovets

Lizet Land Photography and Design

1346 Elm St.

Lizet Land

Pro Tool and Machine

349 Cold Spring Ave.

Mirolslaw Guzek

Rent-A-Center #05781

135 Memorial Ave.

Felicia Jackson

Union Mart, LLC

529 Union St.

Joshua Ayala