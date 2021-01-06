Doing Business as Certificates

Top Page Banner

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of December 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

HADLEY

AT&T
359 Russell St.
Prime Communications Retail

Chipotle #1693
334 Russell St.
Chipotle Mexican Grill

Mattress Firm
335 Russell St.
Mattress Firm Inc.
Midas
397 Russell St.
Kentco South Inc.

Pride
445 Russell St.
Pride Stores

NORTHAMPTON

Azalla Wellness, LLC
219 North Main St.
Caitlin Bernhard

C & T Construction
15 Fairway Dr.
Christopher Kellogg

Driven Directions Counseling, LLC
38 Mulberry St.
Danielle St. Jacques

MyEyeDr Optometry of Massachusetts, P.C.
152 North King St.
Artis Beatty

Nails of America
11 Bridge St.
Mina Tran

Skincare by Julieanne
2 Conz St., #34
Julieanne Ferrara Cronin

Sweeties Fine Chocolate
68 Main St.
Charles Burke

Wright’s Plumbing and Heating
206 Glendale Road
Andrew Wright

SOUTHWICK

Auburn Brown Advertising & Promotions
142 South Longyard Road
Andrea Hunter

WESTFIELD

Circle Tackle
14 Clifton St.
Nathan Dudek

Egerton Home Improvements
26 Skipper Lane
Ethan Egerton

Ewitz
334 Buck Pond Road
Mark Zakharchenko

Five Below #8044
267 East Main St.
Five Below

iFixandRepair
141 Springfield Road
Bakhish Aliyev

Monty’s Motorsports, LLC
518 Southampton Road
Monty’s Motorsports, LLC

Needle Art
45 Taylor Ave.
Amber Zahid

Ross Aviation Flight Maintenance
110 Airport Road
Ross Rectrix MRO, LLC

Royal Cutz
61 School St.
Wilton Royal

Westfield Community Education
4 School St.
Domus Inc.

Westfield Investment Services
141 Elm St.
Westfield Bank

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Friendly Fuel
75 Union St.
David Vickers

Health Products Shop
440 Main St.
Svetlana Gorbovets

Lizet Land Photography and Design
1346 Elm St.
Lizet Land

Pro Tool and Machine
349 Cold Spring Ave.
Mirolslaw Guzek

Rent-A-Center #05781
135 Memorial Ave.
Felicia Jackson

Union Mart, LLC
529 Union St.
Joshua Ayala

