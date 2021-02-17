The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

LENOX

Pizzeria Boema Inc., 84 Main St. Lenox, MA 01240. Molly B. Lyon, 65 Blythewood Dr., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Restaurant.

LUDLOW

Sakura LI Inc., 456 Center St., Suite B, Ludlow, MA 01056. Xiao Xia Li, same. Restaurant – food service.

NORTHAMPTON

Viola Aesthetics and Day Spa Inc., 140 Main St. Northampton, MA 11060. Wioleta Guberow, 49 Elizabeth St. Palmer, MA 01069. Beauty spa services.

PITTSFIELD

Rock Business Solutions Inc., 346 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Rocco R. Errichettoe III, 715 North St. Windsor, MA 01270. Business equipment and systems.

Variable Standards (Varstan) Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. George Varimezov, same. Bookkeeping services.

SOUTH HADLEY

Paylessforoil.com Inc., 95 Main St., South Hadley, MA 01075. Christopher J. Chase, 29 Thomas St. Windsor Locks, CT 06096. Home fuel delivery.

Ray Rose Enterprises Inc., 125 College St., South Hadley, MA 01075. Scott Moore, same. Food concession.

SPRINGFIELD

Precise Transportation, Corp., 3 Fox Den Lane Springfield, MA 01109. Luis Rijo Morales, 3 Fox Den Lane, North Salem, NY 10560. Car transport.

Safe Royal Delivery Inc., 211 Starling Road, Springfield, MA 01119. Yevhen Marmura, 188 South Westfield St. Feeding Hills, MA 01030. Trucking.

Sami International Inc., 1212 Main St., Springfield, MA 01069. Iftikhar Ahmed Raja, 112 Main St., Apt. A Agawam, MA 01001. Trading, contracting, import export, real estate.

United Transmission of Springfield Inc., 33 Winter St. Springfield, MA 01103. Lester A. Deauseault, 819 Britton St. Chicopee, MA 01020. Automotive and truck repairs.

WESTHAMPTON

Trust, Auer, Rocque Inc., 213 Northwest Road, Westhampton, MA 01027. Farming and production of maple products.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Parker Acoustics Inc., 31 Pearson Way Suite 1 West Springfield, MA 01089. John W. Parker Jr., 111 Berkshire Ave. Southwick, MA 01077. Installation, replacement, and manufacturing acoustics.

Pharmacy Amanecer, 96 Cedar Woods Glen, West Springfield, MA 01089. Adnan Dahdul Ma, same. Pharmacy and retail sales.

Realigned Design Inc., 67 Hunt St., Suite 107 Agawam, MA 01001. Gregory Kishko, 88R Bosworth St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Design & construction.

WILBRAHAM

ROP Consulting Inc., 19 Brookmont Dr. Wilbraham, MA 01095. Ricky O. Pollard, same. Consulting.

WILLIAMSBURG

Williamsburg Market Inc., 7 Old Goshen Road, Williamsburg, MA 01096. Stephen Denny Smith, same. Retail food market.