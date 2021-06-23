The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

Husar Arms, Inc., 104 Ramah Circle South, Agawam, MA 01001. David N. Moore, 257 Mountain Road, Hampden, MA 01036. Manufacturing.

AMHERST

New Hadley Cleaners Inc., 358 College St., Amherst, MA 01002. Hak Yong Jang, 12 Riviera Dr. Amherst, MA 01001. Dry Cleaners.

BELCHERTOWN

Hum Inc., 545 State St. Belchertown, MA 01007. Tahira Khatoon, same. Convenience Store.

CHICOPEE

Gutter Cleaning USA Inc., 543 Springfield St., Chicopee, MA 01013. Alex John Korotich, same. Gutter Cleaning, Repair, Installation.

Trafa Trade Inc., 140 Padgette St., Unit D, Chicopee, MA 01022. Shahid Habib, 19 Spring Meadows South Hadley, MA 01075. Investments.

EASTHAMPTON

S&W Excavation Inc., 56 Adams St., Easthampton, MA 01027. Symon Dastoli, same. Excavation and Site Work Services.

HOLYOKE

Cajun Ladies Inc., 5 Columbia St., Holyoke, MA 01040. Araceli Lopez-Rivera, same. Restaurant serving Creole and Cajun food.

PITTSFIELD

About Fate, Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Sergei Bespalov, 221 River St. 9th Fl., Hoboken, N.J. 07030. Film production.

Beastfair Inc., 41 Noblehurst Ave., Pittsfield, MA 01201. John Garcia, same. E-commerce.

SPRINGFIELD

Arham Inc., 305 Walnut St., Springfield, MA 01109. Muhammed Rafiq, 311 E. Middle TPKE, Manchester, CT 06040. Fast food restaurant.

WESTFIELD

Shiva Laxmi Inc., 54 Pleasant St., Westfield, MA 01085. Umeshkumar Patel, same. Liquor Store.