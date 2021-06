Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of May 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

DEERFIELD

Bergeron Dumpster Rental

18 Stillwater Road

Derek Bergeron

O’Neil Trucking, LLC

5 Kelleher Dr.

Timothy O’Neil, Michelle O’Neil

SOUTHWICK

Bloom Salon

587 College Highway

Lindy Morin

Designer Consignor

549 College Highway, #10

Linda Ligukis

Ham Hill Tents, LLC

11 Ham Hill Road

Julie Servis

Solek Brother

230 Granville Road

Kevin Solek

WESTFIELD

AMD Services

11 High St.

Darrin Auger

Best Colors

11 Dubois St.

Igor Kaplyuk

The Busy Beavers

30 Wood Road

Jessica Boisseau

C & L Towing

1166 East Mountain Road

Clifford Laraway

Different Breed Drip

19 Lockhouse Road, Apt. 22-4

Abel Togba

Fab Gloss

81 South Maple St., Apt. 12

Morgan Sorochuk

Fast Track to College

106 Old Farm Road

Glenda Hynes

JJ’s Handy Man Services

58 Mechanic St.

Joshua Patten

JP Lawncare & House Cleaning Service

59 Orange St.

Julie Anne Peterson

Landscaping & General Labor

12 Ivy Ave.

Walter Figueroa

Lawn Pro

99 Springfield Road

William Paquette

Oleksak Home Services, LLC

31 Schumann Dr.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Ashley Arms, LLC

131 Ashley Ave.

Mary Thayer

Bertera Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat

539 Riverdale St.

Michael Bertera

Carstar Fathers & Sons Collision Center

168 New Bridge St.

Damon Cartelli

Dynamic Solutions Marketing

122 Ely Ave.

Cynthia Sheridan Murphy

Hair by Emma Rose

33 Westfield St.

Emma Lane

Havenhurst Architectural Consulting

33 Havenhurst Road

Michael Nestor

Keoho Salon

1160 Westfield St.

Brenda Lane