The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

CHICOPEE

Nova Home Improvements Inc., 35 Fletcher Circle, Chicopee, MA 01020. Gleb Leiderman, same address. Home improvements.

Parker K. Properties Inc., 39 Dale Court, Chicopee, MA 01013. Jason Kramer, 19 Fuller Road, Marlborough, CT 06447. Rental real estate.

EASTHAMPTON

Farm Bug Cooperative Inc., 116 Pleasant St., Suite 226, Easthampton, MA 01027. James Jasper, same address. Agriculture.

HOLYOKE

Octavian Group Inc., 68 Winter St., Holyoke, MA 01040. Michael Mottola, 16 Western Circle, Westfield, MA 01085. Real estate property management.

LONGMEADOW

Power House Interior Design Inc., 24 Bliss Road, Longmeadow, MA 01106. Kerry Koerner, same address. Interior design consulting and services.

NORTHAMPTON

Community Growth Partners Delivery Inc., 20 Ladd Ave., Northampton, MA 01060. Charlotte Hanna, same address. Cannabis delivery business.

SOUTHWICK

Salon Sage Inc., 320 College Hwy., Southwick, MA 01077. Makila R. Messier, 17 Drummond Road, Enfield, CT 06082. Hair salon.

SPRINGFIELD

DOSTI Corp., 932 Worthington St., Springfield, MA 01105. Syed B. Burhan, 46 Columbia St., Apt. 5B, Chicopee, MA. Convenience store.

ELIM Enterprises Inc., 212 Wollaston St., Springfield, MA 01119. Keisha Lindsay, same address. Asset-management services.

Enriquez Therapy and Healing Inc., 43 Sullivan St., Springfield, MA 01104. Jeannette Enriquez, 26 Rankin Ave., East Longmeadow, MA 01028

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Pit Stop Food n’ Fuel Inc., 61 Appaloosa Lane, West Springfield, MA 01089. Hardki Gogri, same address. Retail sales of gasoline and convenience store.

Spring Travel Inc., 203 Circuit Ave., Suite 129, Box 116, West Springfield, MA 01089. Zhonghkai Wang, same address. Travel agency.

WILBRAHAM

Mass Lash and Brow, Co., 60 Chilson Road, Wilbraham, MA 01095. Audrey Li, same address. Mobile beauty salon.