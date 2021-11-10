Top Banner

DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

By 100

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of October 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

DEERFIELD

Happy Roots Learning Center
235 Greenfield Road, #2
Darlene Barbeau

Just Fine Thank You Band
14 Gromacki Ave.
Rebecca Lang

Vyasam Inc.
242 Conway Road
Vivek Sharma

HADLEY

Diversified Equipment Services & Consulting Organization
200 Venture Way
Diversified Equipment Services & Consulting Organization

LONGMEADOW

The Cashmere Sale – Republic Clothing
921 Shaker Road
Janice Lattell

Crystal Creations
152 Bliss Road
Hubert Naggar

IDEAL4Gifted Inc.
505 Pinewood Dr.
MaryGrace Stewart

Jacobson Construction Group
200 Maple Road
Zachary Jacobson

Julian J. Leavitt Family Nursing Home
770 Converse St.
Adam Berman

Mario’s Barber Shop
945 Shaker Road
Nicole Whitmeyer

Night Owl Knots & Co.
38 Chiswick St.
Nicole Loud

Ruth’s House Assisted Living Residence
770 Converse St.
Adam Berman

SOUTHWICK

Hair by Bre Couture
320 College Highway
Breanna Couture

Hair by Gwyneth Simard
320 College Highway
Gwyneth Simard

Sovereign Spirit
320 College Highway
Debra Koske

SPRINGFIELD

4 Keys Rental and Landscaping
153 Altherton St.
Adeola Vaughn

A.R.M. Carpentry Co.
137 Webber St.
Richard Ottani

The Beauty Room
638 Carew St.
Yamilette Reyes

Brian’s Carpet and Upholstery
154 Brittany Road
Brian Stasiak

Coco and Duce Boutique
66 East Bay Path Ter.
Tyejhia Richardson

Iglesia Pentecostal
253 Belmont Ave.
Elvin Rivera

Maia M Consulting
21 Dorchester St.
Cheryl Stanley

Malissa Naylor Realty
52 Bircham St.
Malissa Naylor

Marlee’s
750 Boston Road
Jodanne St. George

Master’s Hair Salon
24 Island Pond Road
Janet Disco

The Pedicure Bar
837 State St., Apt. 415
Nyasia Martinez

Picks Computer Consulting
35 Gresham St.
David Pickrell

Pit Stop Food N Fuel
740 Boston Road
Haridk Gogri

Ra’ N
1690 Boston Road
Sinely Vegerano

Wireless Sales
1375 Liberty St.
Erik Biles

Yolie Boutique & Beauty Salon
49 Melha Ave.
Yolie Brun

WESTFIELD

American Pro Wash
107 Franklin St.
Tyler Tersavich

Crew Cut & Shave Co.
194 East Main St.
Luis Franco

GPS Builders LLC
48 Marla Circle
Gregory Strattner

Lovelace Design
188 Susan Dr.
Butter Pickin Good LLC

NSM Automation
2 Tina Lane
Bogdan Misiaszek

Par 4 the Course
99 Springfield Road
RJ CMR Inc.

Pieces to Patches Quilting
77 Mill St.
Cora Hall

Quality Machining & Manufacturing
179 Joseph Ave.
Steven Sobczyk

Rapid Task Force F.R.T.
988 Southampton Road
Luis Rosada

