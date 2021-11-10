Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of October 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
DEERFIELD
Happy Roots Learning Center
235 Greenfield Road, #2
Darlene Barbeau
Just Fine Thank You Band
14 Gromacki Ave.
Rebecca Lang
Vyasam Inc.
242 Conway Road
Vivek Sharma
HADLEY
Diversified Equipment Services & Consulting Organization
200 Venture Way
Diversified Equipment Services & Consulting Organization
LONGMEADOW
The Cashmere Sale – Republic Clothing
921 Shaker Road
Janice Lattell
Crystal Creations
152 Bliss Road
Hubert Naggar
IDEAL4Gifted Inc.
505 Pinewood Dr.
MaryGrace Stewart
Jacobson Construction Group
200 Maple Road
Zachary Jacobson
Julian J. Leavitt Family Nursing Home
770 Converse St.
Adam Berman
Mario’s Barber Shop
945 Shaker Road
Nicole Whitmeyer
Night Owl Knots & Co.
38 Chiswick St.
Nicole Loud
Ruth’s House Assisted Living Residence
770 Converse St.
Adam Berman
SOUTHWICK
Hair by Bre Couture
320 College Highway
Breanna Couture
Hair by Gwyneth Simard
320 College Highway
Gwyneth Simard
Sovereign Spirit
320 College Highway
Debra Koske
SPRINGFIELD
4 Keys Rental and Landscaping
153 Altherton St.
Adeola Vaughn
A.R.M. Carpentry Co.
137 Webber St.
Richard Ottani
The Beauty Room
638 Carew St.
Yamilette Reyes
Brian’s Carpet and Upholstery
154 Brittany Road
Brian Stasiak
Coco and Duce Boutique
66 East Bay Path Ter.
Tyejhia Richardson
Iglesia Pentecostal
253 Belmont Ave.
Elvin Rivera
Maia M Consulting
21 Dorchester St.
Cheryl Stanley
Malissa Naylor Realty
52 Bircham St.
Malissa Naylor
Marlee’s
750 Boston Road
Jodanne St. George
Master’s Hair Salon
24 Island Pond Road
Janet Disco
The Pedicure Bar
837 State St., Apt. 415
Nyasia Martinez
Picks Computer Consulting
35 Gresham St.
David Pickrell
Pit Stop Food N Fuel
740 Boston Road
Haridk Gogri
Ra’ N
1690 Boston Road
Sinely Vegerano
Wireless Sales
1375 Liberty St.
Erik Biles
Yolie Boutique & Beauty Salon
49 Melha Ave.
Yolie Brun
WESTFIELD
American Pro Wash
107 Franklin St.
Tyler Tersavich
Crew Cut & Shave Co.
194 East Main St.
Luis Franco
GPS Builders LLC
48 Marla Circle
Gregory Strattner
Lovelace Design
188 Susan Dr.
Butter Pickin Good LLC
NSM Automation
2 Tina Lane
Bogdan Misiaszek
Par 4 the Course
99 Springfield Road
RJ CMR Inc.
Pieces to Patches Quilting
77 Mill St.
Cora Hall
Quality Machining & Manufacturing
179 Joseph Ave.
Steven Sobczyk
Rapid Task Force F.R.T.
988 Southampton Road
Luis Rosada