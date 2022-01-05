The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AMHERST

The Neta Bolozky Fund, Corp., 73 Flat Hills Road, Amherst, MA 01002. Karen A. Loeb, same address. Jewish education.

BELCHERTOWN

Mother Nature’s Inc., 532 Chauncey Walker St., Belchertown, MA 01007. Keith William Clancy, same address. Distribution of microbial solutions.

CHICOPEE

Links Solutions Inc., 109 Grape St., Chicopee, MA 01013. Zahid Hameed, same address. Transportation services.

M & M Contracting Corp., 413 Front St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Adilson Goncalves De Almeida Ma, same address. Janitorial and cleaning services.

FEEDING HILLS

RJ-CMR Inc., 19 Westview Lane, Feeding Hills, MA 01030. Renee J. Roeder, same. Sports and entertainment.

HOLYOKE

Planlt Law, P.C., 4 Deer Run, Holyoke, MA 01040. Christopher P. Roy, same address. Legal services.

Rivera Auto Body Inc., 41 North Summer St., Holyoke, MA 01040. Manuel Rivera, same address. Auto body.

Union of Pentecostal Christian Churches of Jesus Christ Inc., 349 High St., Holyoke, MA 01040. Juan E. Fernandez, P.O. Box 548, Holyoke, MA 01040. Church.

SPRINGFIELD

The Windsor Blume Inc., 142 Melha Ave., Springfield, MA 01104. Natalie Shumskiy, same address. Custom floral arrangements.

Una Palabra De Vida Inc., 140 W. Alvord St., Springfield, MA 01108. Jose Diaz, same address. Religious education.

Uniquely Unified Inc., 22 Horace St., Springfield, MA 01108. Samyra Ramos, 65 Stonia Dr., Chicopee, MA 01013. Youth and community outreach services.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Export from Nepal Inc., 131 Riverdale St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Pramod Kumar Sarraf, 7 High Meadow Circle, East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Importer and distributor of products made in Nepal.

Mazai Corporation, 96 Bosworth St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Azamat Tleubergenov, same address. Transport.