Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of December 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
HADLEY
Barnes & Noble
335 Russell St.
Barnes & Noble
Dunkin’ Donuts
142 Russell St.
Michael Pereira
Friendly’s
455 Russell St.
GLG Corp.
Hillside Pizza
173 Russell St.
JKBC LLC
Peter’s Nails
458 Russell St.
Chuong Dinh
Plainville Farm
135 Mt. Warner Road
Walter Czajkowski
Seymour Interior Decorating
9 Maplewood Ter.
Jennifer Seymour
TommyCar Auto Group
40 Russell St.
Carla Cosenzi
TommyCar Management
40 Russell St.
Carla Cosenzi
SPRINGFIELD
A & S Convenience Store
276 Oakland St.
Muhammad Ashraf
Adams Landscaping
48 Briarwood Ave.
Noah Adams
Alcance Real Estate
180 Benz St.
Moses Diaz
Centro Cultural Y Deportivo
2766 Main St.
Vladimir Caceres
Chino’s Import
69 Bristol St.
Luis Olmeda Perez
Club Nutricion Familiar
904 Carew St.
Blanca Sanchez
Club Nutricion Vida Feliz
2633 Main St.
Blanca Sanchez
Cy’s Services
46 Wait St.
Cyrel Lopes
Fennix
397 Main St.
Manuel Afonso
FJ Mobile Detailing
20 Clifton Ave.
Robert Collado
Flawless Home Cleaning
272 Centre St.
Mauramy Hernandez
Fogo Do Rei
995 Boston Road
Fogo Do Rei
Fort Pleasant Convenience
102 Fort Pleasant Ave.
Akif Ali Khan
J & R Fusion Foods
17 Aldrew Terrace
Jason Rydzark
Jaculapoe
254 Worthington St.
Andrew Brow
Jorlon Properties
118 Francis St.
Kevin Kitchens
K & F Masonry
76 Harvard St.
Kevin Thompson
K’s Kakes and Banquet Hall
357 Cottage St.
Luz Cruz
Lava Transport
137 Almira Road
Luis Vazquez
Listening with Love
1865 Page Blvd.
Ashley Cotto
Longonot Transportation
49 Bissell Ave.
Isaac Teresia
Lugussie Transportation
122 Methuen St.
Keith Shaver
Lunas Laugh & Learn
79 Newhouse St.
Jessica Rivera
A Piece of Me Boutique
57 Patterson Ave.
Evelyn Rivera Rosa
Property Care Solutions
201 Osborne Terrace
Mark Joseph
Prospa Billing
305 State St.
Modento Group LLC
Quick Stop Supermarket
932 Worthington St.
Sajid Shaheen Kozar
Reynoso Construction
92 Grenada Ter.
Florencio Reynoso
Supreme Clean
28 Pemaquid St.
Miami Can
Total Cleaning Experts
16 Burnside Ter.
Enrique Sanchez
WESTFIELD
Artist Dawn Allen
690 Montgomery Road
Dawn Allen
AYJ Service
21 Harrison Ave.
Andrey Yurovsky
Dream Potz
5 Harrison Ave.
Dominic Allaire
From Irie to Italy
1029 North Road, Suite 190
Jodi-Ann Lewis
Miracle Outlet
7 William St.
Iurie Beleai
Undermountain Farm Trucking
243 West Road
Undermountain Farm Trucking
Veterans Security Co.
30 Toledo Ave.
Wade Rivest
Westfield Animal Shelter Heroes
8 West Silver St.
Hearts to Pawz Project Inc.
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Dante Club Inc.
1198 Memorial Ave.
Harry Willey
De Ville Apartments
1149 Elm St.
Linda Shore
JB Merchandise
176 LaBelle St.
Jonathan Belle-Isle
Kelly Bouchard DMD, PC
103 Van Deene Ave.
Kelly Bouchard
Laurel Apartments
1343 Riverdale St.
Charles Mercier
Western Mass Endodontics
306 Westfield St.
Western Mass Endodontics
Wicked Salon
3388 Westfield St.
Arthur Hawk
WNT West Springfield LLC
955 Riverdale St.
Philip Barnett
Zenful Spaces
65 Clyde Ave.
Patricia Bessette