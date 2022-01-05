DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

By 96

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of December 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

HADLEY

Barnes & Noble
335 Russell St.
Barnes & Noble

Dunkin’ Donuts
142 Russell St.
Michael Pereira

Friendly’s
455 Russell St.
GLG Corp.

Hillside Pizza
173 Russell St.
JKBC LLC

Peter’s Nails
458 Russell St.
Chuong Dinh

Plainville Farm
135 Mt. Warner Road
Walter Czajkowski

Seymour Interior Decorating
9 Maplewood Ter.
Jennifer Seymour

TommyCar Auto Group
40 Russell St.
Carla Cosenzi

TommyCar Management
40 Russell St.
Carla Cosenzi

SPRINGFIELD

A & S Convenience Store
276 Oakland St.
Muhammad Ashraf

Adams Landscaping
48 Briarwood Ave.
Noah Adams

Alcance Real Estate
180 Benz St.
Moses Diaz

Centro Cultural Y Deportivo
2766 Main St.
Vladimir Caceres

Chino’s Import
69 Bristol St.
Luis Olmeda Perez

Club Nutricion Familiar
904 Carew St.
Blanca Sanchez

Club Nutricion Vida Feliz
2633 Main St.
Blanca Sanchez

Cy’s Services
46 Wait St.
Cyrel Lopes

Fennix
397 Main St.
Manuel Afonso

FJ Mobile Detailing
20 Clifton Ave.
Robert Collado

Flawless Home Cleaning
272 Centre St.
Mauramy Hernandez

Fogo Do Rei
995 Boston Road
Fogo Do Rei

Fort Pleasant Convenience
102 Fort Pleasant Ave.
Akif Ali Khan

J & R Fusion Foods
17 Aldrew Terrace
Jason Rydzark

 

Jaculapoe
254 Worthington St.
Andrew Brow

Jorlon Properties
118 Francis St.
Kevin Kitchens

K & F Masonry
76 Harvard St.
Kevin Thompson

K’s Kakes and Banquet Hall
357 Cottage St.
Luz Cruz

Lava Transport
137 Almira Road
Luis Vazquez

Listening with Love
1865 Page Blvd.
Ashley Cotto

Longonot Transportation
49 Bissell Ave.
Isaac Teresia

Lugussie Transportation
122 Methuen St.
Keith Shaver

Lunas Laugh & Learn
79 Newhouse St.
Jessica Rivera

A Piece of Me Boutique
57 Patterson Ave.
Evelyn Rivera Rosa

Property Care Solutions
201 Osborne Terrace
Mark Joseph

Prospa Billing
305 State St.
Modento Group LLC

Quick Stop Supermarket
932 Worthington St.
Sajid Shaheen Kozar

Reynoso Construction
92 Grenada Ter.
Florencio Reynoso

Supreme Clean
28 Pemaquid St.
Miami Can

Total Cleaning Experts
16 Burnside Ter.
Enrique Sanchez

WESTFIELD

Artist Dawn Allen
690 Montgomery Road
Dawn Allen

AYJ Service
21 Harrison Ave.
Andrey Yurovsky

Dream Potz
5 Harrison Ave.
Dominic Allaire

From Irie to Italy
1029 North Road, Suite 190
Jodi-Ann Lewis

Miracle Outlet
7 William St.
Iurie Beleai

Undermountain Farm Trucking
243 West Road
Undermountain Farm Trucking

Veterans Security Co.
30 Toledo Ave.
Wade Rivest

Westfield Animal Shelter Heroes
8 West Silver St.
Hearts to Pawz Project Inc.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Dante Club Inc.
1198 Memorial Ave.
Harry Willey

De Ville Apartments
1149 Elm St.
Linda Shore

JB Merchandise
176 LaBelle St.
Jonathan Belle-Isle

Kelly Bouchard DMD, PC
103 Van Deene Ave.
Kelly Bouchard

Laurel Apartments
1343 Riverdale St.
Charles Mercier

Western Mass Endodontics
306 Westfield St.
Western Mass Endodontics

Wicked Salon
3388 Westfield St.
Arthur Hawk

WNT West Springfield LLC
955 Riverdale St.
Philip Barnett

Zenful Spaces
65 Clyde Ave.
Patricia Bessette

 

Tags:

Related Posts

Doing Business as Certificates

By

Doing Business As Certificates

By

Doing Business as Certificates

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online buy generic cialis buy cialis