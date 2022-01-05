Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of December 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

HADLEY

Barnes & Noble

335 Russell St.

Barnes & Noble

Dunkin’ Donuts

142 Russell St.

Michael Pereira

Friendly’s

455 Russell St.

GLG Corp.

Hillside Pizza

173 Russell St.

JKBC LLC

Peter’s Nails

458 Russell St.

Chuong Dinh

Plainville Farm

135 Mt. Warner Road

Walter Czajkowski

Seymour Interior Decorating

9 Maplewood Ter.

Jennifer Seymour

TommyCar Auto Group

40 Russell St.

Carla Cosenzi

TommyCar Management

40 Russell St.

Carla Cosenzi

SPRINGFIELD

A & S Convenience Store

276 Oakland St.

Muhammad Ashraf

Adams Landscaping

48 Briarwood Ave.

Noah Adams

Alcance Real Estate

180 Benz St.

Moses Diaz

Centro Cultural Y Deportivo

2766 Main St.

Vladimir Caceres

Chino’s Import

69 Bristol St.

Luis Olmeda Perez

Club Nutricion Familiar

904 Carew St.

Blanca Sanchez

Club Nutricion Vida Feliz

2633 Main St.

Blanca Sanchez

Cy’s Services

46 Wait St.

Cyrel Lopes

Fennix

397 Main St.

Manuel Afonso

FJ Mobile Detailing

20 Clifton Ave.

Robert Collado

Flawless Home Cleaning

272 Centre St.

Mauramy Hernandez

Fogo Do Rei

995 Boston Road

Fogo Do Rei

Fort Pleasant Convenience

102 Fort Pleasant Ave.

Akif Ali Khan

J & R Fusion Foods

17 Aldrew Terrace

Jason Rydzark

Jaculapoe

254 Worthington St.

Andrew Brow

Jorlon Properties

118 Francis St.

Kevin Kitchens

K & F Masonry

76 Harvard St.

Kevin Thompson

K’s Kakes and Banquet Hall

357 Cottage St.

Luz Cruz

Lava Transport

137 Almira Road

Luis Vazquez

Listening with Love

1865 Page Blvd.

Ashley Cotto

Longonot Transportation

49 Bissell Ave.

Isaac Teresia

Lugussie Transportation

122 Methuen St.

Keith Shaver

Lunas Laugh & Learn

79 Newhouse St.

Jessica Rivera

A Piece of Me Boutique

57 Patterson Ave.

Evelyn Rivera Rosa

Property Care Solutions

201 Osborne Terrace

Mark Joseph

Prospa Billing

305 State St.

Modento Group LLC

Quick Stop Supermarket

932 Worthington St.

Sajid Shaheen Kozar

Reynoso Construction

92 Grenada Ter.

Florencio Reynoso

Supreme Clean

28 Pemaquid St.

Miami Can

Total Cleaning Experts

16 Burnside Ter.

Enrique Sanchez

WESTFIELD

Artist Dawn Allen

690 Montgomery Road

Dawn Allen

AYJ Service

21 Harrison Ave.

Andrey Yurovsky

Dream Potz

5 Harrison Ave.

Dominic Allaire

From Irie to Italy

1029 North Road, Suite 190

Jodi-Ann Lewis

Miracle Outlet

7 William St.

Iurie Beleai

Undermountain Farm Trucking

243 West Road

Undermountain Farm Trucking

Veterans Security Co.

30 Toledo Ave.

Wade Rivest

Westfield Animal Shelter Heroes

8 West Silver St.

Hearts to Pawz Project Inc.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Dante Club Inc.

1198 Memorial Ave.

Harry Willey

De Ville Apartments

1149 Elm St.

Linda Shore

JB Merchandise

176 LaBelle St.

Jonathan Belle-Isle

Kelly Bouchard DMD, PC

103 Van Deene Ave.

Kelly Bouchard

Laurel Apartments

1343 Riverdale St.

Charles Mercier

Western Mass Endodontics

306 Westfield St.

Western Mass Endodontics

Wicked Salon

3388 Westfield St.

Arthur Hawk

WNT West Springfield LLC

955 Riverdale St.

Philip Barnett

Zenful Spaces

65 Clyde Ave.

Patricia Bessette