The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

BRIMFIELD

Szymura Lawn and Landscape Inc., 148 Warren Road, Brimfield, MA 01010. Jakub Szymura, same. Landscaping business.

EAST LONGMEADOW

Squire Farm Inc., 583 Somers Road, East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Joshua Bailey, same. Christmas-tree farm.

LEE

Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of Massachusetts 9 VFW District Inc., 715 Devon Road, Lee, MA 01238. Joseph Zustra, 90 Park St., Adams, MA 01220. Nonprofit organization established for fraternal, historical, charitable, and educational activities.

PITTSFIELD

Arix Bioscience Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Robert Lyne, 82 Nassau St., New York, NY 10038. Venture capitalist that invests money into medical research.

Life Enrichment Trust Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Rick Senft, 163 Thorn Hill Road, Warrendale, PA 15086. Special-needs trust services.

Tevel Aerobotics USA Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Yaniv Maor, same. Artificial intelligence.

SPRINGFIELD

Peacock Restaurant Inc., 338 Cooley St., Springfield, MA 01128. Mei Feng Pan, same. Restaurant.

Ricky’s Helping Hands for Veterans Inc., 925 South Branch Parkway, Springfield, MA 01118. Ricky Sweeney, same. Provides an avenue for veterans to get the help they are missing.

Rumspringa Books Inc., 39 Cedar St., Springfield, MA 01105. Brett Albert, same. Independent bookstore.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Dynamic Construction Corp., 24 East School St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Aleksey Bardakov, same. Construction services.

Iclean Service Professionals Inc., 92 Bosworth St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Irina Kovrizhnykh, same. Cleaning services.