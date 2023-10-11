Doing Business as Certificates

DBA Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of September 2023.

AMHERST

Cobberton Soaps
82 Stagecoach Road
Jessica Pavliska

Maetown LLC
664 Main St.
Laura Pfeffer

Meadow View Apartments
44 Southpoint Dr.
Aaron Schik, Gavriel Dorfman

Treehouse Pediatric Dentistry
23 Pray St.
Northampton Pediatric Dentistry P.C.

WMS Marketing Services
208 Pine St., Unit 21
Eugene Howell Westling

PALMER

AAGGO Movers
2039 Bridge St.
Gerard Charette

Bucior Entertainment
3004 East St.
Andrew Bucior

The Canine Cuttery
1407 Main St.
Keri Smith

Homestead Cabinet Design
324 Old Warren Road
Raymond Glick, Susanna Glick

JM Home Improvement
60 St John St.
James Belden

Palmer Pro Bike Corp.
1438 North Main St.
Jeffrey Soja

Queen of Victory Home Improvement
381 Rondeau St.
William Smith

Smith Brothers Home Improvement
381 Rondeau St.
William Smith, Charles Smith

Soy Pretty
123 Belchertown St.
Lynetter Desmarais, Luz Barbosa

Tempco Fly Fishing
95 State St.
Matthew Tempco

Top Notch Abatement 21 Wilbraham St., Suite 208
Russel Orcutt

PITTSFIELD

Abtonfar Construction LLC
106 Edward Ave.
Vicente Nivelo

Always Checking
207 Cadwell Road
Gerald Calahan

Berkshire Veterinary Hospital
730 Crane Ave.
LPS Crane Ave LLC

DJ Builders
314 Cheshire Road
Daulton Young

Element Materials Technology Pittsfield
10 Downing Parkway
NTS Labs LLC

Mars Delivery Systems
22 Radcliffe Ave.
Joseph Maison

Pet Supplies Plus
555 Hubbard Ave.
PSP Stores LLC

Pittsfield Health Food Centre
407 North St.
Eric Baumert

Pittsfield Lighting Technologies
10 Downing Parkway
NTS Labs LLC

Shire Mountain Estates LLC
14 Evelyn Park
Matthew Pennell

Xtra Mart
420 Merrill Road
Drake Petroleum Co. Inc.

SOUTH HADLEY

All Air HVAC
52 Lincoln Ave.
Matthew Labrecque

Bay Olive Jewelry
15 San Souci Dr.
Citrus Sky Boutique LLC

Craft Skin
491 Granby Road
Jessica O’Brien

Cumberland Farms #6718
507 Newton St.
Cumberland Farms Inc.

Eliza Moser Fine Art
21 College St.
Eliza Moser

Falls Driving School
138 College St.
Robert Blaney

Ichiban Restaurant
2090 Memorial Dr.
Saizhu Inc.

South Hadley Animal Hospital
511 Newton St.
VCA Animal Hospitals

Treehouse Orthodontics
25 College St., Unit 2
NEOP LLC

WESTFIELD

131FS Snacko
175 Falcon Dr.
Benjamin Fischer, Kyle Engasser

B&S Services
107 Franklin St.
Zachary Blood

BG Child and Youth Counseling LLC
312 Valley View Dr.
Brittany Godden

Boxlux
19 Otis St.
Victor Brutsky

Dancer’s Image
77 Mill St.
Beth Drogan

The Den Barber Co.
3 Depo Square
Daniel Sanmiguel

Indian Motorcycle of Springfield
1120 Southampton Road
DNKB LLC

Kevin’s Bacon & BBQ
46 Main St.
Kevin Lafreniere

Mike Bernatchez Painting
30 Valley View Dr.
Mike Bernatchez

Sandra Waversak
32 Pinewood Lane
Sandra Waversak

Springvalley Power
188 Tannery Road
John La Due

Superior Renovations and Recreations
131 North Elm St.
Darek Marlow

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Air Ocean Parcel Service LLC
171 Doty Circle
Air Ocean Parcel Service LLC

Aquatique Pools
730 Union St.
Aquatique Pools

ATC Group Services LLC
73 William Franks Dr.
ATC Group Services LLC

Chopin Parcel Service Inc.
163 Doty Circle
Chopin Parcel Service Inc.

Elm Auto School Inc.
262 Elm St.
Elm Auto School Inc.

Gold Chopsticks Restaurant Corp.
12 Chestnut St.
Gold Chopsticks Restaurant Corp.

Handmade by Erynn
261 Morgan Road
Handmade by Erynn

Sunny’s Convenience
2260 Westfield St.
Jai Veer Corp.

Western Mass Compounding Center
138 Memorial Ave.
Western Mass Compounding Center

WILBRAHAM

Blush Beauty Boutique
2812 Boston Road
Jennifer Bacon

Common Grounds Café
2341 Boston Road
Kristine Barthelette

Faith Blanscet at Blush Beauty Boutique
2812 Boston Road
Faith Blanscet

Frank’s Plumbing and Heating
37 Lake Dr.
Francesco Siniscalchi

Houser Metro Realty
2341 Boston Road, Unit B308
Peter Houser

The Local Table N Tap
2039 Boston Road
Christopher Arillotta

Orchard Valley at Wilbraham
2387 Boston Road
KRE-BSL Husky

Pat Farrow Entertainment
45 East Longmeadow Road
Patrick Farrow

Stony Hill Farm LLC
899 Stony Hill Road
Alice Colman, Bruian Cunningham

