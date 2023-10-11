Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of September 2023.

AMHERST

Cobberton Soaps

82 Stagecoach Road

Jessica Pavliska

Maetown LLC

664 Main St.

Laura Pfeffer

Meadow View Apartments

44 Southpoint Dr.

Aaron Schik, Gavriel Dorfman

Treehouse Pediatric Dentistry

23 Pray St.

Northampton Pediatric Dentistry P.C.

WMS Marketing Services

208 Pine St., Unit 21

Eugene Howell Westling

PALMER

AAGGO Movers

2039 Bridge St.

Gerard Charette

Bucior Entertainment

3004 East St.

Andrew Bucior

The Canine Cuttery

1407 Main St.

Keri Smith

Homestead Cabinet Design

324 Old Warren Road

Raymond Glick, Susanna Glick

JM Home Improvement

60 St John St.

James Belden

Palmer Pro Bike Corp.

1438 North Main St.

Jeffrey Soja

Queen of Victory Home Improvement

381 Rondeau St.

William Smith

Smith Brothers Home Improvement

381 Rondeau St.

William Smith, Charles Smith

Soy Pretty

123 Belchertown St.

Lynetter Desmarais, Luz Barbosa

Tempco Fly Fishing

95 State St.

Matthew Tempco

Top Notch Abatement 21 Wilbraham St., Suite 208

Russel Orcutt

PITTSFIELD

Abtonfar Construction LLC

106 Edward Ave.

Vicente Nivelo

Always Checking

207 Cadwell Road

Gerald Calahan

Berkshire Veterinary Hospital

730 Crane Ave.

LPS Crane Ave LLC

DJ Builders

314 Cheshire Road

Daulton Young

Element Materials Technology Pittsfield

10 Downing Parkway

NTS Labs LLC

Mars Delivery Systems

22 Radcliffe Ave.

Joseph Maison

Pet Supplies Plus

555 Hubbard Ave.

PSP Stores LLC

Pittsfield Health Food Centre

407 North St.

Eric Baumert

Pittsfield Lighting Technologies

10 Downing Parkway

NTS Labs LLC

Shire Mountain Estates LLC

14 Evelyn Park

Matthew Pennell

Xtra Mart

420 Merrill Road

Drake Petroleum Co. Inc.

SOUTH HADLEY

All Air HVAC

52 Lincoln Ave.

Matthew Labrecque

Bay Olive Jewelry

15 San Souci Dr.

Citrus Sky Boutique LLC

Craft Skin

491 Granby Road

Jessica O’Brien

Cumberland Farms #6718

507 Newton St.

Cumberland Farms Inc.

Eliza Moser Fine Art

21 College St.

Eliza Moser

Falls Driving School

138 College St.

Robert Blaney

Ichiban Restaurant

2090 Memorial Dr.

Saizhu Inc.

South Hadley Animal Hospital

511 Newton St.

VCA Animal Hospitals

Treehouse Orthodontics

25 College St., Unit 2

NEOP LLC

WESTFIELD

131FS Snacko

175 Falcon Dr.

Benjamin Fischer, Kyle Engasser

B&S Services

107 Franklin St.

Zachary Blood

BG Child and Youth Counseling LLC

312 Valley View Dr.

Brittany Godden

Boxlux

19 Otis St.

Victor Brutsky

Dancer’s Image

77 Mill St.

Beth Drogan

The Den Barber Co.

3 Depo Square

Daniel Sanmiguel

Indian Motorcycle of Springfield

1120 Southampton Road

DNKB LLC

Kevin’s Bacon & BBQ

46 Main St.

Kevin Lafreniere

Mike Bernatchez Painting

30 Valley View Dr.

Mike Bernatchez

Sandra Waversak

32 Pinewood Lane

Sandra Waversak

Springvalley Power

188 Tannery Road

John La Due

Superior Renovations and Recreations

131 North Elm St.

Darek Marlow

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Air Ocean Parcel Service LLC

171 Doty Circle

Air Ocean Parcel Service LLC

Aquatique Pools

730 Union St.

Aquatique Pools

ATC Group Services LLC

73 William Franks Dr.

ATC Group Services LLC

Chopin Parcel Service Inc.

163 Doty Circle

Chopin Parcel Service Inc.

Elm Auto School Inc.

262 Elm St.

Elm Auto School Inc.

Gold Chopsticks Restaurant Corp.

12 Chestnut St.

Gold Chopsticks Restaurant Corp.

Handmade by Erynn

261 Morgan Road

Handmade by Erynn

Sunny’s Convenience

2260 Westfield St.

Jai Veer Corp.

Western Mass Compounding Center

138 Memorial Ave.

Western Mass Compounding Center

WILBRAHAM

Blush Beauty Boutique

2812 Boston Road

Jennifer Bacon

Common Grounds Café

2341 Boston Road

Kristine Barthelette

Faith Blanscet at Blush Beauty Boutique

2812 Boston Road

Faith Blanscet

Frank’s Plumbing and Heating

37 Lake Dr.

Francesco Siniscalchi

Houser Metro Realty

2341 Boston Road, Unit B308

Peter Houser

The Local Table N Tap

2039 Boston Road

Christopher Arillotta

Orchard Valley at Wilbraham

2387 Boston Road

KRE-BSL Husky

Pat Farrow Entertainment

45 East Longmeadow Road

Patrick Farrow

Stony Hill Farm LLC

899 Stony Hill Road

Alice Colman, Bruian Cunningham