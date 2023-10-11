Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of September 2023.
AMHERST
Cobberton Soaps
82 Stagecoach Road
Jessica Pavliska
Maetown LLC
664 Main St.
Laura Pfeffer
Meadow View Apartments
44 Southpoint Dr.
Aaron Schik, Gavriel Dorfman
Treehouse Pediatric Dentistry
23 Pray St.
Northampton Pediatric Dentistry P.C.
WMS Marketing Services
208 Pine St., Unit 21
Eugene Howell Westling
PALMER
AAGGO Movers
2039 Bridge St.
Gerard Charette
Bucior Entertainment
3004 East St.
Andrew Bucior
The Canine Cuttery
1407 Main St.
Keri Smith
Homestead Cabinet Design
324 Old Warren Road
Raymond Glick, Susanna Glick
JM Home Improvement
60 St John St.
James Belden
Palmer Pro Bike Corp.
1438 North Main St.
Jeffrey Soja
Queen of Victory Home Improvement
381 Rondeau St.
William Smith
Smith Brothers Home Improvement
381 Rondeau St.
William Smith, Charles Smith
Soy Pretty
123 Belchertown St.
Lynetter Desmarais, Luz Barbosa
Tempco Fly Fishing
95 State St.
Matthew Tempco
Top Notch Abatement 21 Wilbraham St., Suite 208
Russel Orcutt
PITTSFIELD
Abtonfar Construction LLC
106 Edward Ave.
Vicente Nivelo
Always Checking
207 Cadwell Road
Gerald Calahan
Berkshire Veterinary Hospital
730 Crane Ave.
LPS Crane Ave LLC
DJ Builders
314 Cheshire Road
Daulton Young
Element Materials Technology Pittsfield
10 Downing Parkway
NTS Labs LLC
Mars Delivery Systems
22 Radcliffe Ave.
Joseph Maison
Pet Supplies Plus
555 Hubbard Ave.
PSP Stores LLC
Pittsfield Health Food Centre
407 North St.
Eric Baumert
Pittsfield Lighting Technologies
10 Downing Parkway
NTS Labs LLC
Shire Mountain Estates LLC
14 Evelyn Park
Matthew Pennell
Xtra Mart
420 Merrill Road
Drake Petroleum Co. Inc.
SOUTH HADLEY
All Air HVAC
52 Lincoln Ave.
Matthew Labrecque
Bay Olive Jewelry
15 San Souci Dr.
Citrus Sky Boutique LLC
Craft Skin
491 Granby Road
Jessica O’Brien
Cumberland Farms #6718
507 Newton St.
Cumberland Farms Inc.
Eliza Moser Fine Art
21 College St.
Eliza Moser
Falls Driving School
138 College St.
Robert Blaney
Ichiban Restaurant
2090 Memorial Dr.
Saizhu Inc.
South Hadley Animal Hospital
511 Newton St.
VCA Animal Hospitals
Treehouse Orthodontics
25 College St., Unit 2
NEOP LLC
WESTFIELD
131FS Snacko
175 Falcon Dr.
Benjamin Fischer, Kyle Engasser
B&S Services
107 Franklin St.
Zachary Blood
BG Child and Youth Counseling LLC
312 Valley View Dr.
Brittany Godden
Boxlux
19 Otis St.
Victor Brutsky
Dancer’s Image
77 Mill St.
Beth Drogan
The Den Barber Co.
3 Depo Square
Daniel Sanmiguel
Indian Motorcycle of Springfield
1120 Southampton Road
DNKB LLC
Kevin’s Bacon & BBQ
46 Main St.
Kevin Lafreniere
Mike Bernatchez Painting
30 Valley View Dr.
Mike Bernatchez
Sandra Waversak
32 Pinewood Lane
Sandra Waversak
Springvalley Power
188 Tannery Road
John La Due
Superior Renovations and Recreations
131 North Elm St.
Darek Marlow
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Air Ocean Parcel Service LLC
171 Doty Circle
Air Ocean Parcel Service LLC
Aquatique Pools
730 Union St.
Aquatique Pools
ATC Group Services LLC
73 William Franks Dr.
ATC Group Services LLC
Chopin Parcel Service Inc.
163 Doty Circle
Chopin Parcel Service Inc.
Elm Auto School Inc.
262 Elm St.
Elm Auto School Inc.
Gold Chopsticks Restaurant Corp.
12 Chestnut St.
Gold Chopsticks Restaurant Corp.
Handmade by Erynn
261 Morgan Road
Handmade by Erynn
Sunny’s Convenience
2260 Westfield St.
Jai Veer Corp.
Western Mass Compounding Center
138 Memorial Ave.
Western Mass Compounding Center
WILBRAHAM
Blush Beauty Boutique
2812 Boston Road
Jennifer Bacon
Common Grounds Café
2341 Boston Road
Kristine Barthelette
Faith Blanscet at Blush Beauty Boutique
2812 Boston Road
Faith Blanscet
Frank’s Plumbing and Heating
37 Lake Dr.
Francesco Siniscalchi
Houser Metro Realty
2341 Boston Road, Unit B308
Peter Houser
The Local Table N Tap
2039 Boston Road
Christopher Arillotta
Orchard Valley at Wilbraham
2387 Boston Road
KRE-BSL Husky
Pat Farrow Entertainment
45 East Longmeadow Road
Patrick Farrow
Stony Hill Farm LLC
899 Stony Hill Road
Alice Colman, Bruian Cunningham