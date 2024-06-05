The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

CHICOPEE

Alex Ortiz Foundation Corp., 42 Florence St., Chicopee, MA 01013. Jean Vance, same. Foundation established to uplift the lives of underprivileged children by providing them with the opportunity to engage in organized youth sports that they otherwise could not because of financial limitations.

Beth’s Real Estate Inc., 34 Deane St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Beth Hernandez, same. Real estate.

DALTON

Krafty Khaos Life Inc., 33 John St., Dalton, MA 01226. Kiley Delisle, same. Craft and gift items.

EASTHAMPTON

Luthier’s Guitar Shop Inc., 108 Cottage St., Easthampton, MA 01027. Steven Baer, same. Buys, sells, trades, and repairs all types of fretted stringed instruments and related gear, and also offers lessons and workshops.

FLORENCE

Pioneer Valley Shadowcasting Arts Inc., 14 Nonotuck St., Florence, MA 01062. Sylvia Peterson, 46 Saint Jacques Ave., Chicopee, MA 01020. Promotes, preserves, and facilitates shadowcasting as an art form and promotes engagement in and appreciation of the performing arts more generally.

HOLYOKE

The Black Horse Trust Inc., 134 Madison Ave., Holyoke, MA 01040. Timothy Deshaies,

661 West Cherry St., Holyoke, MA 01040. Nonprofit organization established to support and assist the Therapeutic Equestrian Center Inc. in its charitable mission by providing supplemental funding for programs and services.

MONTAGUE

Dodge Lawncare and Landscaping Inc., 248 Turners Falls Road, Montague, MA 01351. Todd Dodge, same. Lawncare and landscaping services.

NORTH ADAMS

J.S. Bopp Real Estate Corp., 1575 Mass Ave., North Adams, MA 01247. Jasper Bopp, same. Real-estate holding company.

PITTSFIELD

Fiv Realty Co., 82 Wendell Avenue, Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Nazar Kalayji, same. Real-estate brokerage.

NYB Ventures Group Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Kenneth Simmons, same. Trucking logistics.

Upstreet Comeback Group Inc., 45 South Merriam St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Erica Shrader, same. Re-engages and restores communities through social engagement, including fostering community connections and revitalizing public spaces.

SOUTH HADLEY

SW Transportation Inc., 88 Granby Road, South Hadley, MA 01075. Francesco Albano, same. Transportation of commercial vehicles.

SPRINGFIELD

College Streets Defense Fund Inc., 1030 Worthington St., Springfield, MA 01109. Charlie Holmes, 59 Carew Ter., Springfield, MA 01104. To promote the interests of the college-streets section of the the McKnight district of Springfield, particularly with regard to its equitable participation in historic-preservation programs.

Xlannes Logistics Inc., 1690 Boston Road, #1129, Springfield, MA 01129. Thiago Sousa, same. Logistics, transportation, cargo van, and general freight.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

PVP Transport Inc., 116 Prospect Ave., West Springfield, MA 01089. Vitaliy Reznichenko, same. Transportation services.

H2H Vets Inc., 129 Lancaster Ave., West Springfield, MA 01089. Michele Freeman, same. Equine therapeutic activities for veterans.

WILLIAMSTOWN

213 Ventures Corp., 100 Spring St., Williamstown, MA 01267. Jamal Stockton, 395 Oblong Road, Williamstown, MA 01267. Cafe and bakery shop.

Museum of Tibetan Art & Culture USA Inc., 15 Candlewood Dr., Williamstown, MA 01267. Tashi Norbu, 11708 Sage Blvd., Alachua, FL 32615. Charitable organization created to allow more extensive collaboration and sponsorship of the cultural, artistic, and religious international connections of the Tibetan diaspora.