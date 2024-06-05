Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of May 2024.
PITTSFIELD
American Auto Detailing
36 Division St.
Thomas Johnson
America Runs on Duncanson
46 Parker St.
James Duncanson
Chinadoll Exclusive Designs
21 Pleasant St.
Falana Grandson
CSARCH
75 North St.
Collins & Scoville Architecture Engineering Construction Management, P.C.
Customer Care Direct
82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100
Gold Key Warranty LLC
The Glow Lounge
5 Cheshire Road
Alyssa Lapointe
Kaykurls
5 Cheshire Road
Kiana Medina
The Kingdom of Christ
32 King St.
Stacia Wright
Law Office of Robert D. Sullivan Jr., Esq.
1 West St.
Robert Sullivan Jr.
Mavis Discount Tire #66
868 Dalton Ave.
David Sorbaro
Phil Webster Design
49 Jason St.
Phillip Webster
Polished by Paula
157 Maple Grove Dr.
Paula Mlynarski
Ribco Supply
537 Dalton Ave.
R.I. Baker Co. Inc.
ServiceNet’s Prospect Meadow Farm Berkshires
717 Crane Ave.
Allison LaClair
Stunning by Amma
5 Cheshire Road
Amba Blaisdell Kirkpatrick
T&N Creations
5 Cheshire Road
Terena Adams
Upside 413
1 Fenn St.
Berkshire County Regional Housing Authority
Walgreens #17226
501 North St.
Walgreens Eastern Co. Inc.
Walgreens #17637
180 Elm St., Suite J
Walgreens Eastern Co. Inc.
Walgreens #18122
37 Cheshire Road
Walgreens Eastern Co. Inc.
SOUTH HADLEY
Porcupine Design & Productions
366 Granby Road
Tamara Thompson
SNG786 Transportation LLC
510 New Ludlow Road
SNG786 Transportation LLC
South Paw Animal Care
79 Lyman St.
NVA Westover Veterinary Management Inc.
Tan & Shears Hair Salon
439 Granby Road
Kim Marino
WESTFIELD
Agilinno Software
53 Michael Dr.
Mark Valcourt
ATI Physical Therapy of Western Massachusetts
65 Springfield Road, Suite 6
Performance Rehabilitation of Western Massachusetts
Deacon Machine Works
126 Miller St.
Matthew Deacon
Elegance Tile
1670 East Mountain Road
Fiodor Artin
Luxe Lawns and Landscaping
133 Old County Road
Robert Waleter III
Power TKD
1251 East Mountain Road
Jin Kwon
Wandering Waffles
24 Beverly St.
Isel Shalypin
Westfield Dental
75 Court St.
Jane Martone