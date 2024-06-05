DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

By

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of May 2024.

PITTSFIELD

American Auto Detailing
36 Division St.
Thomas Johnson

America Runs on Duncanson
46 Parker St.
James Duncanson

Chinadoll Exclusive Designs
21 Pleasant St.
Falana Grandson

CSARCH
75 North St.
Collins & Scoville Architecture Engineering Construction Management, P.C.

Customer Care Direct
82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100
Gold Key Warranty LLC

The Glow Lounge
5 Cheshire Road
Alyssa Lapointe

Kaykurls
5 Cheshire Road
Kiana Medina

The Kingdom of Christ
32 King St.
Stacia Wright

Law Office of Robert D. Sullivan Jr., Esq.
1 West St.
Robert Sullivan Jr.

Mavis Discount Tire #66
868 Dalton Ave.
David Sorbaro

Phil Webster Design
49 Jason St.
Phillip Webster

Polished by Paula
157 Maple Grove Dr.
Paula Mlynarski

Ribco Supply
537 Dalton Ave.
R.I. Baker Co. Inc.

ServiceNet’s Prospect Meadow Farm Berkshires
717 Crane Ave.
Allison LaClair

Stunning by Amma
5 Cheshire Road
Amba Blaisdell Kirkpatrick

T&N Creations
5 Cheshire Road
Terena Adams

Upside 413
1 Fenn St.
Berkshire County Regional Housing Authority

Walgreens #17226
501 North St.
Walgreens Eastern Co. Inc.

Walgreens #17637
180 Elm St., Suite J
Walgreens Eastern Co. Inc.

Walgreens #18122
37 Cheshire Road
Walgreens Eastern Co. Inc.

SOUTH HADLEY

Porcupine Design & Productions
366 Granby Road
Tamara Thompson

SNG786 Transportation LLC
510 New Ludlow Road
SNG786 Transportation LLC

South Paw Animal Care
79 Lyman St.
NVA Westover Veterinary Management Inc.

Tan & Shears Hair Salon
439 Granby Road
Kim Marino
WESTFIELD

Agilinno Software
53 Michael Dr.
Mark Valcourt

ATI Physical Therapy of Western Massachusetts
65 Springfield Road, Suite 6
Performance Rehabilitation of Western Massachusetts

Deacon Machine Works
126 Miller St.
Matthew Deacon

Elegance Tile
1670 East Mountain Road
Fiodor Artin

Luxe Lawns and Landscaping
133 Old County Road
Robert Waleter III

Power TKD
1251 East Mountain Road
Jin Kwon

Wandering Waffles
24 Beverly St.
Isel Shalypin

Westfield Dental
75 Court St.
Jane Martone

