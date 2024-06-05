Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of May 2024.

PITTSFIELD

American Auto Detailing

36 Division St.

Thomas Johnson

America Runs on Duncanson

46 Parker St.

James Duncanson

Chinadoll Exclusive Designs

21 Pleasant St.

Falana Grandson

CSARCH

75 North St.

Collins & Scoville Architecture Engineering Construction Management, P.C.

Customer Care Direct

82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100

Gold Key Warranty LLC

The Glow Lounge

5 Cheshire Road

Alyssa Lapointe

Kaykurls

5 Cheshire Road

Kiana Medina

The Kingdom of Christ

32 King St.

Stacia Wright

Law Office of Robert D. Sullivan Jr., Esq.

1 West St.

Robert Sullivan Jr.

Mavis Discount Tire #66

868 Dalton Ave.

David Sorbaro

Phil Webster Design

49 Jason St.

Phillip Webster

Polished by Paula

157 Maple Grove Dr.

Paula Mlynarski

Ribco Supply

537 Dalton Ave.

R.I. Baker Co. Inc.

ServiceNet’s Prospect Meadow Farm Berkshires

717 Crane Ave.

Allison LaClair

Stunning by Amma

5 Cheshire Road

Amba Blaisdell Kirkpatrick

T&N Creations

5 Cheshire Road

Terena Adams

Upside 413

1 Fenn St.

Berkshire County Regional Housing Authority

Walgreens #17226

501 North St.

Walgreens Eastern Co. Inc.

Walgreens #17637

180 Elm St., Suite J

Walgreens Eastern Co. Inc.

Walgreens #18122

37 Cheshire Road

Walgreens Eastern Co. Inc.

SOUTH HADLEY

Porcupine Design & Productions

366 Granby Road

Tamara Thompson

SNG786 Transportation LLC

510 New Ludlow Road

SNG786 Transportation LLC

South Paw Animal Care

79 Lyman St.

NVA Westover Veterinary Management Inc.

Tan & Shears Hair Salon

439 Granby Road

Kim Marino

WESTFIELD

Agilinno Software

53 Michael Dr.

Mark Valcourt

ATI Physical Therapy of Western Massachusetts

65 Springfield Road, Suite 6

Performance Rehabilitation of Western Massachusetts

Deacon Machine Works

126 Miller St.

Matthew Deacon

Elegance Tile

1670 East Mountain Road

Fiodor Artin

Luxe Lawns and Landscaping

133 Old County Road

Robert Waleter III

Power TKD

1251 East Mountain Road

Jin Kwon

Wandering Waffles

24 Beverly St.

Isel Shalypin

Westfield Dental

75 Court St.

Jane Martone