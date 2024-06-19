The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

R Q Trotski Inc., 10 Columbus St., Apt. 2, Agawam, MA 01001. Anatolii Trotskovets, same. Home remodeling.

GREENFIELD

Law Office of Mary Anne Royle, PS Inc., 277 Main St., Suite 400, Greenfield, MA 01301. Mary Anne Royle, same. Legal services limited to the issues of federal law.

HOLYOKE

Connect, Develop, Play Inc., 514 Main St., Holyoke, MA 01013. Kimberly Melendez, 22 Mt. Vernon Road, Chicopee, MA 01013. Sports complex offering physical activity, nutrition guidance, athletics mentorship, and tutoring.

Jose Fernando Inc., 98 Lower Westfield Road, Holyoke, MA 01040. Fernando Soto, same. Sales consulting services.

Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 104 Scholarship Fund Corp., 86 Lower Westfield Road, Holyoke, MA 01040. Michael Langone, 91 Chalmers St., Springfield, MA 01118. Raises college scholarship funds and distributes awards to high-school students on the basis of their performance in school, demonstrated interest in the labor movement, and other criteria.

PITTSFIELD

3N Management Corp., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Mikerlange Pierre, 289 Elmwood St., North Attleborro, MA 02760. A parent holding company specializing in the strategic oversight, financial management, and operational support of its subsidiaries in diverse sectors.

Black Tie Protection Services Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Kevin Schroeder, 2 Lake St., Suite 8, Monroe, NY 10950. Provides watch guard, guard, and private investigation services.

Heller Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Robert Heller, same. Consulting services.

Netart Group SRO, 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Sergej Masojedov, same. Data-processing travel agency.

Shadowboxing USA Inc., 146 1st St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Apryl Breeding, 86 Madison Ave., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Nonprofit organization established to engrage in a broad range of strategies to promote community health, education, and development through the engagement of activities.

Zenvibe Collective Ltd., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Qing Tan, same. Trading.

SOUTH HADLEY

M&J Deburring Inc., 27 Foch Ave., South Hadley, MA 01075. Melissa Oslin, same. Metal-finishing services.

SPRINGFIELD

Dragon Castle Inc., 338 Cooley St., Springfield, MA 01128. Mei Nuan Li, same. Restaurant.

Forged by Fire Inc., 180 St. James Ave., Springfield, MA 01109. Donald Coleman, 51 Stuart St., Springfield, MA 01119. Nonprofit organization to aid the homeless and formerly homeless with short-term housing, provide counseling and educational services, and solicit funds to aid in carrying out the mission of the corporation.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Amjad RB Inc., 425 Union St., #18, West Springfield, MA 01089. Mohammad Amjad Burhan, same. Franchise restaurant.

Oliveiras Drywall Corp., 1207 Morgan Road, West Springfield, MA 01089. Werley Teixeira de Oliveira, same. Home improvement and remodeling.

VCV Quality Flooring Inc., 39 Talcott Ave., West Springfield, MA 01089. Valeriu Cojocaru, same. Flooring contractor.

WILBRAHAM

The Valley Impact Project Inc., 63 Soule Road, Wilbraham, MA 01095. Thalvan Bui, same. Nonprofit organization providing financial assistance to individuals and families facing economic challenges who may not qualify for support on a large scale.