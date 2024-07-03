The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AMHERST

Powell Family Home Improvement Inc., 149 Pomeroy Lane, Amherst, MA 01002. Michael Powell, same. Home improvement.

CHICOPEE

Connors Home Improvements Inc., 16 Sampson St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Greg Connors, same. Roofing services.

New Age Limit Records Worldwide Inc., 22 Artisan St., Apt. 3L, Chicopee, MA 01013. Wleh Dennis Rogers-Stanley Sr., same. Independent record label, and multimedia company specializing in producing music, distributing music, artist development, radio and podcast sports, modeling, acting, and security.

NORTHAMPTON

Makefixhack Inc., 4 Franklin Court, Northampton, MA 01060. William Cameron, 2 Pleasant St., Apt. 2, Easthampton, MA 01027. Nonprofit organization established to foster the practices of craft, creativity, repair, reuse, and exploration of technology through individual and collaborative projects, community building, tool and resource access, education, and mentorship.

PITTSFIELD

Lawelawe Defense Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. David Thompson, same. Research and development in physical, engineering, and life sciences.

R&D Solutions International Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Dominique Taylor, same. Life-sciences management consulting firm specializing in providing expert guidance to international clients seeking to navigate the intricate regulatory landscape of the U.S.

Siga Cover Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Etienne Gubler, same. Wholesale of specialty building materials.

Trady Home Services Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite100, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

SOUTH DEERFIELD

Blue Crow Botanicals Inc., 265 Greenfield Road, South Deerfield, MA 01373. Anne Wagner, 2 Hyde Hill Road, Williamsburg, MA 01096. Growing and manufacturing herbal extracts.

Josh’s Detailing Service Shop Inc., 60 North Main St., South Deerfield, MA 01373. Josh Candelaria, 14 Lunt Dr., Greenfield, MA 01301. Auto-detailing shop.

SPRINGFIELD

Frederick H. Stebbins House Preservation Management Inc., 1030 Worthington St., Springfield, MA 01109. Elisha Colgram, 304 Bay St., Springfield, MA 01109. Nonprofit organization established to preserve the historic Frederick H. Stebbins House in Springfield so that its qualities are available as an educational and cultural resource for Springfield residents and visitors to the city.

Home Harbor Foundation Inc., 20 Rosella St., Springfield, MA 01118. Tatsiana Volks, same. Nonprofit foundation serving the community by providing essential shelter and housing solutions tailored to meet the needs of low-income and/or elderly individuals facing health challenges that necessitate residing with a caregiver or special living accommodations.

VDM Consulting Group Inc., 24 Itendale St., Springfield, MA 01108. Manuel Mantilla II, same. Consulting firm dedicated to providing comprehensive solutions and strategic guidance to businesses across various industries.

WARE

Elite Coverage Group Inc., 118 West St., Ware, MA 01082. William Peralta, same. Health-insurance agency.

Papas’ Inc., 75 East St., Ware, MA 01082. Muhammad Ashraf, 109 Parker Lane, Ludlow, MA 01056. Diner.

WESTFIELD

7 Tokyo Inc., 282 Southampton Road, Westfield, MA 01085. Kwang Soon Kim, same. Skin-care sap service.

AP Building & Remodeling Inc., 47 George St., Westfield, MA 01085. Alexander Pikulski, same. Construction.