The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

BERNARDSTON

754 Battleboro Road

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $714,924

Buyer: Connelly Farm RT

Seller: Camilla M. Hodger

Date: 05/28/24

DEERFIELD

300 Conway Road

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $557,000

Buyer: Brian Colleran

Seller: Adam Czachorowski

Date: 06/07/24

46 Eastern Ave.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $437,239

Buyer: Ryan C. Kingston

Seller: Dorothy M. Milewski

Date: 05/30/24

35 King Philip Ave.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $574,900

Buyer: Bryant J. Crubaugh

Seller: John T. McConnell

Date: 06/07/24

7 Memorial St.

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $1,990,000

Buyer: 7 Memorial St. TR

Seller: Fieled Point Circle TR

Date: 05/29/24

108 North Hillside Road

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $675,000

Buyer: Jason M. Levy

Seller: Kirsten Oxboel

Date: 06/04/24

121 Sandgully Road

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Elizabeth Brown

Seller: Felix Rodriguez

Date: 06/05/24

ERVING

17 Moore St.

Erving, MA 01344

Amount: $371,000

Buyer: Julie M. Smith

Seller: Milles Falls Realty LLC

Date: 05/31/24

GREENFIELD

119 Cleveland St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: Jonathan Bassett

Seller: Robert A. Poirier

Date: 05/29/24

161 High St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Peter Luthi Real Estate Trusts

Seller: Peter B. Chandler

Date: 05/30/24

17 Raingley Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $368,500

Buyer: Jeremy Bouchard

Seller: Lisa A. Kimball

Date: 05/31/24

147-149 School St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Deebee RT

Seller: Stephen R. Poulin

Date: 06/04/24

306-308 Wells St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Eds Enterprises LLC

Seller: Property Advantage Inc.

Date: 05/30/24

200 Wisdom Way

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Jennifer Blythe

Seller: Mark Wightman

Date: 05/31/24

MONTAGUE

1 Australia Way

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $1,000,000

Buyer: Great Falls Holdings LLC

Seller: Australis Aquaculture Holdings

Date: 05/29/24

32 Center St.

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $772,000

Buyer: Harry S. Rockland-Miller TR

Seller: Laura A. Deluca

Date: 05/31/24

21 Franklin St.

Montague, MA 01349

Amount: $336,000

Buyer: Andre Morris

Seller: Patrick S. Pezzati

Date: 06/03/24

34 K St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Arpc LLC

Seller: Walter E. Hosmer

Date: 05/29/24

114 Montague St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Diana Sainz-Close

Seller: Eds Enterprises LLC

Date: 05/30/24

306 Montague City Road

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: William Schulze

Seller: Jacob S. Dlugosz

Date: 06/04/24

58 Prospect St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: Olivia Cifrino

Seller: Katherine E. Blair

Date: 06/07/24

53 Turners Falls Road

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Sequoia R. Lebreux

Seller: Douglas Dedischew

Date: 06/03/24

ORANGE

35 Oaklawn Ave.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $237,500

Buyer: Jonathan Rawls

Seller: Secretary Of Veterans Affairs

Date: 05/31/24

SHUTESBURY

52 Shore Dr.

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Clare Storck

Seller: Brenda Wood-Ewing

Date: 05/29/24

SUNDERLAND

South Silver Lane

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Kitchen Garden Farm LLC

Seller: Timothy N. Wilcox

Date: 05/31/24

131 South Silver Lane

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $800,000

Buyer: Kitchen Garden Farm LLC

Seller: Timothy N. Wilcox

Date: 05/31/24

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

48 Anthony St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Aaron Rocheleau

Seller: Robert W. Drane

Date: 06/07/24

131 Alfred Circle

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Rcf2 Acquisition TR

Seller: Kimberly A. Leask

Date: 05/28/24

41 Federal Ave.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Tyler Howe

Seller: Clark Dore

Date: 05/31/24

137 Florida Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Igor Varenyev

Seller: Colin M. Deforge

Date: 05/30/24

158 Florida Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Mikalai Shmatok

Seller: Douglas Dichard

Date: 06/05/24

85 Fox Farm Road

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Matthew Balsamo

Seller: Stokowsk, Marianne R., (Estate)

Date: 06/03/24

31 Letendre Ave.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Jash B. Baniya

Seller: Jason E. Merriam

Date: 05/30/24

1215 Main St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $301,000

Buyer: Timothy L. Gibson

Seller: Davis FT

Date: 06/07/24

6 Maple Meadows Lane

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: Tarek Firzli

Seller: Peter J. Ferri

Date: 05/31/24

837 North Westfield St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Kozhenevsky Properties LLC

Seller: Heather Hammond

Date: 05/31/24

207 Poplar St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Steven Garrett

Seller: Jane R. Beresford

Date: 06/03/24

55 River Road

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Emanuel Correa

Seller: Maks Realty LLC

Date: 06/05/24

108-110 Sheri Lane

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Muhammad Razzaq

Seller: Sinh La

Date: 05/31/24

15 South West St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $299,000

Buyer: Kelsey Granaudo

Seller: Ellen Moriarty

Date: 06/05/24

484 South West St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $231,000

Buyer: A-O-K-RT

Seller: Roger W. Burleson

Date: 06/06/24

576 Southwick St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $349,900

Buyer: Paul Barkyoumb

Seller: Joseph T. Moccio

Date: 05/31/24

33 Woodside Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Austen J. Gilman

Seller: Stacee A. Cole

Date: 05/28/24

BRIMFIELD

Haynes Hill Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Commonwealth Of Mass.

Seller: Margery J. Wilburn

Date: 05/29/24

289 Palmer Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Mark Sagendorph

Seller: Emerald Reo LLC

Date: 05/31/24

CHESTER

Bromley Road

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Beecher Hill NT

Seller: Hull Forestlands LP

Date: 05/29/24

East St.

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Beecher Hill NT

Seller: Hull Forestlands LP

Date: 05/29/24

Kyle Road

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Beecher Hill NT

Seller: Hull Forestlands LP

Date: 05/29/24

CHICOPEE

93 Beauregard Ter.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $287,000

Buyer: Brendan Lalumiere

Seller: Christine J. King

Date: 05/31/24

571 Britton St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Leeann Rose

Seller: Endo Realty LLC

Date: 06/03/24

66 Dwight St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $1,150,000

Buyer: Mindruns Properties LLC

Seller: Blackrock BNG Group LLC

Date: 05/31/24

50 Hilton St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Israel Lopez

Seller: Gilles A. Rheaume

Date: 06/05/24

80 Hilton St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Zachary Gordon

Seller: Justin Doyle

Date: 06/07/24

427 Irene St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: David G. Wilson

Seller: Shaddock Sr., Charles T., (Estate)

Date: 06/06/24

23 Ludger Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $271,000

Buyer: Joshua Mills

Seller: Provost, Jeannette S., (Estate)

Date: 06/04/24

126 Ludlow Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: Mehmet Karaca

Seller: JTT Realty LLC

Date: 05/31/24

128 Marion St. Ext

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $273,800

Buyer: Maria A. Rosario

Seller: Partyka Partners LP

Date: 06/05/24

20 Newell St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $283,500

Buyer: John J. Flynn

Seller: 20 Newelll St. RT

Date: 05/28/24

266 Old Lyman Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $495,000

Buyer: Sara Windyka

Seller: DGL Properties LLC

Date: 05/29/24

7 Oxford St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Breann Grenier

Seller: Gregory A. Bernash

Date: 06/04/24

32 Rita St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Khando Kyi

Seller: Patricia A. Samson

Date: 06/07/24

89-95 School St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $1,150,000

Buyer: Mindruns Properties LLC

Seller: Blackrock Bng Group LLC

Date: 05/31/24

2189 Westover Road

Chicopee, MA 01022

Amount: $12,400,000

Buyer: Area Chicwh LLC

Seller: Stag Industrial Holdings LLC

Date: 06/05/24

16 Willette St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Jazzminlee E. Rosado

Seller: Gilberto T. Rodriguez

Date: 06/07/24

50 Woodstock St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Robert T. Doyle

Seller: Skiba, Edward F., (Estate)

Date: 06/03/24

EAST LONGMEADOW

26 Cedar Hill Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Michael J. Wilkins

Seller: Nicholas J. Shea

Date: 06/04/24

42 East Circle Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $625,000

Buyer: Trinh Nguyen

Seller: Connie Stulgis

Date: 05/31/24

Farmer Circle, Lot 17

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $199,000

Buyer: Dominick Pellegrino

Seller: Happy Acres LLC

Date: 05/30/24

Farmer Circle, Lot 15

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $199,000

Buyer: Priscilla Y. Choi

Seller: Happy Acres LLC

Date: 05/30/24

Farmer Circle, Lot 18

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Rosanny Amaro

Seller: Happy Acres LLC

Date: 05/30/24

Happy Acres Lane, Lot 11

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: John A. Grimaldi

Seller: Happy Acres LLC

Date: 05/30/24

Happy Acres Lane, Lot 9

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $199,000

Buyer: Michael Carabetta

Seller: Happy Acres LLC

Date: 06/07/24

Happy Acres Lane, Lot 6

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $199,000

Buyer: Keith Johnson

Seller: Happy Acres LLC

Date: 05/30/24

3 James St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: W2 Properties LLC

Seller: Smith Realty & Investments Co.

Date: 05/29/24

125 Lasalle St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $540,000

Buyer: Mukeshbhai Patel

Seller: Michael Carabetta

Date: 05/29/24

194 Mapleshade Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Armando A. Cardozo

Seller: Avens LLC

Date: 06/07/24

109 Nottingham Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $720,000

Buyer: Cassandra Gisolfi

Seller: Donald J. Coughlin

Date: 05/31/24

471 Porter Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $530,000

Buyer: Jonathan M. Mugford

Seller: Dnepro Properties LLC

Date: 06/04/24

211 Tanglewood Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $670,000

Buyer: Nicholas J. Shea

Seller: Thomas P. Byrne

Date: 05/28/24

31 Yorkshire Place

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Michael Scavotto

Seller: Giovanni F. Gisolfi

Date: 05/31/24

HAMPDEN

15 Commercial Dr.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $800,000

Buyer: Hennessey Williams Properties LLC

Seller: Fbs Inc.

Date: 06/03/24

405 Main St.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Lynne Franciose

Seller: Peter H. Lehndorff

Date: 05/30/24

HOLLAND

17 Candlewood Dr.

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $560,000

Buyer: Brooke Roberts

Seller: Roy St. Andre

Date: 06/06/24

3 Roberts Park Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Bennett Wightman

Seller: Walter Estates LLC

Date: 05/30/24

14 Union Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Timothy J. Skavis

Seller: Antonia S. Young

Date: 05/30/24

HOLYOKE

355 Chestnut St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $317,000

Buyer: John Avolin

Seller: Shamika Santos

Date: 06/07/24

48 Clemente St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $226,000

Buyer: Franchesca Ruiz

Seller: Anthony H-Santiago

Date: 05/29/24

4 Columbia St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Juan C. Nunez

Seller: Luis Rosado-Cardona

Date: 05/30/24

85 Dupuis Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $351,000

Buyer: Charles R. Moeller

Seller: Robert A. Griffin

Date: 06/05/24

1412 Dwight St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $178,500

Buyer: Alycar LLC

Seller: Jahjan LLC

Date: 06/03/24

1 Fairfield Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $124,500

Buyer: Appleton Grove LLC

Seller: Joan E. Erwin

Date: 05/30/24

11 Gordon Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Benjamin H. Normandin

Seller: Steven J. Rogers

Date: 05/31/24

166 Michigan Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Ivan R. Belvis-Navarro

Seller: O’Shea, Lillian, (Estate)

Date: 06/06/24

7-9 Myrtle Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Gabriel Quaglia

Seller: Ellen Correa

Date: 05/31/24

3-5 Russell Ter.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Mario X. Colon-Escalante

Seller: John M. Gaughan

Date: 06/03/24

17 Steven Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Jennifer T. Walsh

Seller: Joseph W. Dubois Sr. Irt

Date: 05/30/24

21-23 View St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Jose L. Rivera

Seller: Anastacio Laureano

Date: 06/07/24

LONGMEADOW

25 Andover Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Raymond L. Mitchell

Seller: 11 Pineridge Drive RT

Date: 05/30/24

40 Barbara Lane

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $560,000

Buyer: Chiwai Chow

Seller: Megan Oksendahl

Date: 06/07/24

87 Barclay St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $449,000

Buyer: Leslie Bennett

Seller: Scott J. Gomes-Ganhao

Date: 05/31/24

126 Berwick Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Matthew M. Paige

Seller: 126 Berwick Road RT

Date: 05/31/24

33 Forest Glen Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $805,000

Buyer: Laura Deluca

Seller: Douglas L. Soder

Date: 05/30/24

29 Hopkins Place

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $520,000

Buyer: Christopher Stohlmeyer

Seller: John D. Stankiewicz

Date: 06/07/24

100 Jonquil Lane

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $740,000

Buyer: John E. Dowd

Seller: Brian T. Foley

Date: 06/07/24

295 Pinewood Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $885,000

Buyer: Beverly Moore

Seller: Kihan Francis Lee 2020 TR

Date: 06/07/24

102 Primrose Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Carol M. Samble

Seller: James P. Blain

Date: 05/31/24

34 Roseland Ter.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Todd Young

Seller: John E. Dowd

Date: 06/07/24

137 Sheffield Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Mass. Cardinal Group LLC

Seller: Tatyana S. Jacobs

Date: 06/05/24

203 Wolf Swamp Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Michael Scibelli

Seller: Patricia B. Ahearn

Date: 06/05/24

LUDLOW

626 Alden St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: William E. Silvia

Seller: Albert G. Chenaille

Date: 06/07/24

88 Barna St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Mhi Properties LLC

Seller: Z. & M. Investments LLC

Date: 06/03/24

11 Daisy Lane

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $520,000

Buyer: Manuel & G. Coelho Ft

Seller: Barry, Beverely A., (Estate)

Date: 05/30/24

565-567 East St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $362,000

Buyer: Kyung C. Hyun

Seller: Clayton S. Booth

Date: 05/28/24

87 Hubbard St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Tiago A. Boacas-Martins

Seller: Augusto Ferreira

Date: 05/29/24

141 Kirkland Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $393,500

Buyer: Louis F. Gatti

Seller: Paula R. Purdy

Date: 06/07/24

60 McLean Pkwy.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Joanne E. Holtje

Seller: Joanne Bobrek

Date: 05/31/24

23 New Crest St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Sharif Bilodeau

Seller: Donegan, Monica J., (Estate)

Date: 05/31/24

1 Parkview St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Jrchr LLC

Seller: Jaciow, Richard J., (Estate)

Date: 06/03/24

88 Pondview Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $287,000

Buyer: Emiliana Palmer

Seller: Judy A. Cowles

Date: 05/31/24

26 Ray St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Dale Varney

Seller: Christopher J. Lemek RET

Date: 06/05/24

13 Salli Circle

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $387,500

Buyer: John E. Gomes

Seller: Christopher H. Newman

Date: 06/04/24

103 Shawinigan Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Alden Pond Properties LLC

Seller: Amelia B. Charron FT

Date: 05/31/24

Turning Leaf Road, Lot 82

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $164,900

Buyer: Brandon McCarthy

Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC

Date: 05/29/24

377 Woodland Circle

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $556,500

Buyer: T. Frimpong-Leclair

Seller: Monika M. Konopko

Date: 05/29/24

MONSON

7 Beebe Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Daniel M. Nale

Seller: Harrison, Edward S., (Estate)

Date: 06/03/24

21 Bradway Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $490,000

Buyer: Sarah M. Mosiashvili

Seller: Matthew R. Currier

Date: 06/06/24

9 Brimfield Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Shamus P. King

Seller: Osgood, Geoffrey Hay, (Estate)

Date: 06/05/24

14 Macomber Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $578,000

Buyer: Nicolas Bates

Seller: Barry S. Drinkwine

Date: 06/06/24

57 Stafford Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $141,150

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Yvette Rioux

Date: 06/04/24

147 Wales Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $999,999

Buyer: Travis Neidlinger Stables

Seller: Deanna Veinotte

Date: 05/30/24

PALMER

10 Fieldstone Dr.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Andrew Palmer

Seller: Sharon Langlitz

Date: 05/31/24

22 Harvey St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $304,000

Buyer: Julia C. Emond-Maturo

Seller: Mark D. Bachand

Date: 06/05/24

99 Longview St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Shaw Development Inc.

Seller: Jonathan E. Neumann

Date: 06/06/24

RUSSELL

434 Blandford Road

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Saje Home Services LLC

Seller: Wicked Deals LLC

Date: 05/31/24

114 Dickinson Hill Road

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Cody Payson

Seller: Deanna Ridgway

Date: 05/28/24

70 Ridgewood Dr.

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Jestyna P. Peatman

Seller: Louis E. Garlo

Date: 05/31/24

SPRINGFIELD

60-62 Algonquin St.

Springfield, MA 01013

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Jason D. Brown

Seller: Rehab Home Buyers LLC

Date: 05/30/24

Allen St.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $2,100,000

Buyer: Ng Land Holdings LLC

Seller: Stop & Shop Supermarket

Date: 05/30/24

174 Allen St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $286,000

Buyer: Ejike Okeke

Seller: F. K. De Nunez

Date: 06/03/24

61-63 Ames St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Liana Khaydarova

Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc

Date: 06/07/24

85 Barber St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Ashley C. Philpott

Seller: Omar Loaiza

Date: 06/07/24

40 Belmont Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Benny Flores

Seller: H&P Investments LLC

Date: 06/07/24

858 Belmont Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $288,000

Buyer: B9 Industries Inc.

Seller: Nicholas G. Axton

Date: 06/05/24

23 Belvidere St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Jared Borja

Seller: Samuel Peront

Date: 06/05/24

42 Berkeley St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Chenevert Properties LLC

Seller: Berkeley-Monmouth RT

Date: 06/07/24

85 Braddock St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $139,000

Buyer: Malia Homebuyers LLC

Seller: Nadine Pallazola

Date: 06/07/24

14-16 Brightwood Ave.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $423,000

Buyer: Maria J. Chimborazo

Seller: Maria Escalera

Date: 06/07/24

44 Bruce St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Exon A. Redondo Bueso

Seller: Sareen Properties LLC

Date: 05/29/24

169 Centre St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Round Two LLC

Seller: Carlos Porfirio

Date: 06/04/24

69 Chapin Ter.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $221,351

Buyer: Federal National Mortgage Assn.

Seller: Marietta O. Flaherty

Date: 06/04/24

570-572 Chicopee St.

Springfield, MA 01013

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Vita Filippone

Seller: Degaulle N. Litoma

Date: 05/31/24

36 Cleveland St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Anthony Porter

Seller: Jamal Porter

Date: 06/05/24

116 Colorado St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $291,500

Buyer: Jannette Brown

Seller: Daniel A. Burke

Date: 05/31/24

732 Cottage St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Ddmns Realty LLC

Seller: Steven E. Mrowzinski

Date: 05/31/24

42 Daytona St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $175,098

Buyer: Yeslin Gonzalez

Seller: DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc.

Date: 05/28/24

23 Dartmouth St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $179,000

Buyer: Theodore Jewell

Seller: Jewell, Fannie B., (Estate)

Date: 06/07/24

150 Dayton St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $361,000

Buyer: Heather Noonan

Seller: Richard A. Sibilia

Date: 06/05/24

34 Dorchester St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $383,000

Buyer: Andrew C. Marshall

Seller: Yamilet Boston

Date: 06/03/24

120-122 East Alvord St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $304,000

Buyer: Francheska M. Santos

Seller: Anthony D. Decesare

Date: 06/07/24

1 Eagle St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Napolitano Roofing Of Mass.

Seller: Maria A. Alvarez

Date: 06/05/24

44 Eagle St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Napolitano Roofing Of Mass.

Seller: Maria A. Alvarez

Date: 06/05/24

57-59 Eloise St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Akim Duncan

Seller: Round Two LLC

Date: 05/30/24

93 Farnsworth St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $279,500

Buyer: James Gutierrez

Seller: Margaret A. O’Malley

Date: 05/29/24

384 Forest Hills Road

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $382,000

Buyer: Edward F. Teague

Seller: Molly L. Dill

Date: 06/03/24

312-314 Franklin St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $417,500

Buyer: Nicolas M. Soza

Seller: Allen, Edward Howard, (Estate)

Date: 05/31/24

52-54 Fremont St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Rengui Qiao

Seller: Full House Properties LLC

Date: 06/07/24

156 Garland St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $287,500

Buyer: Julien Coppry

Seller: Earl R. Rule

Date: 06/03/24

195 Garland St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Naples Home Buyers TR

Seller: Laliberte, Serge J., (Estate)

Date: 06/06/24

16 Gary Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Kevin Lewis

Seller: Colson, Jane, (Estate)

Date: 05/31/24

22 Gertrude St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Shamari J. Kelly

Seller: Shirley D. Lertora

Date: 06/07/24

230 Gilbert Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $299,999

Buyer: Nikita Manzoor

Seller: Nicholas Turnberg

Date: 06/07/24

13 Grattan St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Jacquelyn J. Day

Seller: Rhonda Pimentel

Date: 05/31/24

191 Hampden St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Christopher Vachon

Seller: Eich Estates Inc.

Date: 06/07/24

106 Harkness Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Jorge L. Lizarraga

Seller: Michael R. Godek

Date: 06/07/24

51-53 Horace St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Juan D. Marte

Seller: Benny Moreno

Date: 05/31/24

85 Lancaster St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $286,000

Buyer: Tyler Narey

Seller: Christian Brandrick

Date: 05/30/24

14-16 Langdon St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $337,000

Buyer: Tomas H. Garcia

Seller: Edward A. Abraham 2022 TR

Date: 05/31/24

91-93 Lebanon St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $299,900

Buyer: Lucy A. Daveiga

Seller: Next Level Invs LLC

Date: 05/30/24

56 Leyfred Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Sarah Simpson

Seller: Long River Realty LLC

Date: 06/07/24

170-174 Main St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Round Two LLC

Seller: Carlos Porfirio

Date: 06/04/24

173 Mallowhill Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Bharati N. Reejhsinghani

Seller: Jannette Brown

Date: 05/31/24

77 Maple St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Campagnari Construction LLC

Seller: Sfmg Capital LLC

Date: 05/29/24

83 Maple St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Campagnari Construction LLC

Seller: Sfmg Capital LLC

Date: 05/29/24

95 Margerie St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $253,000

Buyer: Yarylie N. Miranda-Cruz

Seller: Jjj17 LLC

Date: 05/31/24

103-105 Maryland St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Elizabeth Moyet

Seller: Mddo LLC

Date: 05/31/24

28 Medford St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Franchesca Martinez

Seller: Jjj17 LLC

Date: 05/31/24

39 Meredith St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Miguel J. Ambert-Ortiz

Seller: Lisa M. Rosario

Date: 06/03/24

51 Monroe St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Brian A. Ardizoni

Seller: Springfield Ventures RR

Date: 05/28/24

21 Morison Ter.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Elliette M. Ochoa

Seller: Morison Terrace RT

Date: 06/03/24

60-62 Newland St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Fearlessrose Vacation Ren

Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.

Date: 05/28/24

120-122 Oak Grove Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Rhaixa Cajigas

Seller: Luz Baez

Date: 05/31/24

128-130 Oak Grove Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $168,525

Buyer: Casa Trio LLC

Seller: Home Equity Mortgage Loan

Date: 06/04/24

12-14 Osgood St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $299,999

Buyer: Elvis Presinal

Seller: Alexus L. Renee

Date: 05/30/24

31 Overlea Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Zachary J. Giordano

Seller: Mark P. Dedeurwaerder

Date: 05/30/24

48 Palmer Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $294,000

Buyer: Juan E. Garcia

Seller: Aida Correa

Date: 06/05/24

141 Parkerview St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: West Jam Man LLC

Seller: Lawrence L. Croteau

Date: 05/31/24

6-8 Pinevale St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $288,000

Buyer: Orlando Ramos

Seller: Austin Littles

Date: 06/06/24

163 Pineywoods Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Rebekah Zamarripa

Seller: Felianyeli Espinal

Date: 05/29/24

81 Rockland St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Jjj17 LLC

Seller: Jennings, Kimberly S., (Estate)

Date: 05/30/24

172 Rosewell St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Elizabeth Crespo-Colon

Seller: Joejoe Properties LLC

Date: 06/07/24

89 Saint James Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Madeline I. Baez-Morales

Seller: Lachenauer LLC

Date: 05/31/24

61 Spencer St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Sean Baker

Seller: Vita C. Filippone

Date: 05/31/24

17-19 Sterling St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Starling N. Diaz-Agramonte

Seller: Devin Hoagland

Date: 06/04/24

24 Sue St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Robert Patrie

Seller: Manchester Enterprises LLC

Date: 05/28/24

440 Sumner Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Vignesh Nehru

Seller: Anthony M. Santaniello

Date: 05/31/24

62 Sylvester St.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Jacquelyn M. Curving

Seller: Michele Cuozzo

Date: 06/06/24

99 Talbot Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Tetyana Syrotenko

Seller: Mark D. McCombe

Date: 05/31/24

190 Talmadge Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $217,000

Buyer: Holly S. Friedman

Seller: Carla A. Cooper

Date: 06/03/24

234-236 Union St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Campagnari Construction LLC

Seller: Sfmg Capital LLC

Date: 05/29/24

6 Venture Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Lizeth A. Patino-Rodriguez

Seller: Robert Hayes

Date: 05/31/24

99 Venture Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Todd Hanks

Seller: William Raleigh

Date: 06/04/24

30 Wexford St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Ellen S. Edwards

Seller: Shannon L. Frederick

Date: 06/07/24

21 Weymouth St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $352,000

Buyer: Matthew Newell

Seller: Anusha Kothapalli

Date: 05/31/24

237-239 White St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Anibal M. Merida

Seller: Rodriguez, Rosa, (Estate)

Date: 06/05/24

95 Windemere St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Juan M. Escobar

Seller: Dnepro Properties LLC

Date: 06/04/24

61-63 Woodlawn St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: 74 Alder Street LLC

Seller: Livingwater Capital LLC

Date: 06/03/24

1408-1410 Worcester St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Iris Serrano-Melendez

Seller: Darren G. Owens

Date: 05/31/24

SOUTHWICK

6 Babb Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Robert Payne

Seller: Randall Cable

Date: 05/29/24

27 Charles Johnson Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: Joel D. Faria

Seller: Robert C. Cohen

Date: 05/29/24

17 Noble Steed Xing

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $672,000

Buyer: Christopher L. Cotto

Seller: James P. Pashko

Date: 05/31/24

17 Ranch Club Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $955,000

Buyer: James P. Pashko

Seller: Eric A. Swensen

Date: 05/31/24

WESTFIELD

225 Birch Bluffs Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Nicholas Black

Seller: Joanne Black

Date: 06/07/24

64 Blueberry Ridge

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Emily Yousfi

Seller: Jennifer Y. Collins

Date: 05/31/24

10-12 Ford Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $241,956

Buyer: Bungalow Series IV TR

Seller: Nancy Rubert

Date: 06/06/24

3 Fowler St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: U.S. Bank

Seller: Awilda N. Masso

Date: 06/07/24

66 Grandview Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Katie Serra

Seller: Terry A. Lonczak

Date: 05/31/24

200 Hillside Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $241,846

Buyer: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC

Seller: Charles H. Lamarche

Date: 05/30/24

200 Hillside Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $182,516

Buyer: Wayne A. Bush

Seller: US HUD

Date: 05/30/24

194 Holyoke Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $269,900

Buyer: Samantha Laplante

Seller: Edc Real Estate LLC

Date: 05/31/24

Montgomery Road, Lot 3

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $302,250

Buyer: Giberson Construction Inc.

Seller: William F. Reed FT

Date: 05/30/24

Montgomery Road, Lot 4

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $302,250

Buyer: Giberson Construction Inc.

Seller: William F. Reed FT

Date: 05/30/24

Montgomery Road, Lot 5

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $302,250

Buyer: Giberson Construction Inc.

Seller: William F. Reed FT

Date: 05/30/24

44-B Noble St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Alexander Sullivan

Seller: Jonathan S. Flagg

Date: 05/29/24

52 Pleasant St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Cameron Disanto

Seller: Margaret M. Considine

Date: 06/05/24

30 Radisson Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $495,000

Buyer: Joseph P. Liberti

Seller: Mark Stec

Date: 05/30/24

74 Ridgeway St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $292,000

Buyer: Andrew Thompson

Seller: Christopher Eck

Date: 06/06/24

17 Rita Mary Way

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $665,010

Buyer: Holly Desantis

Seller: Brian J. Houser

Date: 05/31/24

974 Russell Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $371,250

Buyer: Elena Warters

Seller: Michael R. Townsley

Date: 06/07/24

63 Russellville Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $282,000

Buyer: Connor A. Pouska

Seller: Milan P. Peich

Date: 05/30/24

1295 Southampton Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Plumrose Development LLC

Seller: Seher, Robert, (Estate)

Date: 06/07/24

246 Springdale Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $412,000

Buyer: Ryan C. Wilcox

Seller: Timothy J. Blais

Date: 05/31/24

324 Steiger Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Stephanie Gale

Seller: Jane St. Sauveur IRT

Date: 06/07/24

130 Stony Hill Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $282,474

Buyer: Abigail R. Anselmo

Seller: Nancy T. Walas

Date: 06/07/24

6 Tow Path Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $357,500

Buyer: Brenda L. Chaffee

Seller: Melissa Heishman

Date: 06/03/24

89 Westwood Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Diane M. Mayhew

Seller: Agnes Schenna

Date: 05/28/24

WEST SPRINGFIELD

63 Ashley St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Naples Home Buyers TR

Seller: Susan S. Coppola

Date: 06/07/24

86 Birnie Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: MAAS Property LLC

Seller: Diane Mango-Cahill

Date: 05/30/24

44 Day St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Harka Rai

Seller: Ulugbek Gusenov

Date: 06/07/24

40-42 East School St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: ATM Property LLC

Seller: Lyudmila Dubinchik

Date: 06/03/24

15 Hazel St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Manchester Ent LLC

Seller: Judith A. Bouchard

Date: 06/03/24

414 Park St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: Armor Fire Technologies

Seller: VRC Realty LLC

Date: 05/31/24

81 Rogers Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: No Limit Assets LLC

Seller: MacDonald, Lucille R., (Estate)

Date: 06/06/24

57 Worthen St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: ATM Property LLC

Seller: Arkadiy Norkin

Date: 06/03/24

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

15 Alyssum Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $830,000

Buyer: Smith INT

Seller: Daniel L. Wright

Date: 05/31/24

229 Amity St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $715,000

Buyer: Panda Bear LLC

Seller: Robert Pam

Date: 06/03/24

40 Belchertown Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Amir Mikhchi

Seller: Sandri Realty Inc.

Date: 05/31/24

24 Canton Ave.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $438,000

Buyer: 24 Canton Ave. LLC

Seller: Kara Parks Fontenot RET

Date: 05/31/24

91 East Hadley Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Kwan H. Lee

Seller: Aaron J. Britt

Date: 05/31/24

27 Heatherstone Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $620,000

Buyer: Karen E. Kopper

Seller: Rachel A. Borson

Date: 06/03/24

64 Heatherstone Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $611,000

Buyer: Jeff J. Mitchell

Seller: Saman Jafari

Date: 05/28/24

3 Ladyslipper Circle

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $830,000

Buyer: Lucia Monge

Seller: Amy C. Glynn

Date: 05/30/24

70 Leverett Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Ann F. Paradis

Seller: Amir Mikhchi

Date: 05/28/24

77 Morgan Circle

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $627,000

Buyer: Ingo Helmich

Seller: John A. Cameron RET

Date: 05/31/24

16 South Sunset Ave.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $775,000

Buyer: Jason Lemoine

Seller: Katarina J. Hallonblad

Date: 05/31/24

561 Station Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $800,000

Buyer: Hannah Uebele

Seller: Katherine O. Garrison

Date: 06/07/24

5 Stony Hill Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $720,000

Buyer: Shelly A. Perdomo-Ahmed

Seller: Peter J. Greenwald

Date: 06/04/24

BELCHERTOWN

160 Gold St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $740,000

Buyer: Christina E. Fitch

Seller: Manuel A. Andrade

Date: 06/07/24

30 Jasons Way

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $725,000

Buyer: Wyatt B. Couture

Seller: Brian A. Duprey

Date: 05/29/24

33 Magnolia Lane

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $651,000

Buyer: Lelie Ellis

Seller: Gonzalo Aguilar

Date: 05/28/24

31 Maplecrest Dr.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $426,000

Buyer: Willard A. McKinstry

Seller: Kenneth J. Pietras

Date: 06/06/24

322 Mill Valley Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Katelyn Bachand

Seller: Darren J. Chevalier

Date: 06/07/24

29 Old Amherst Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $429,800

Buyer: Joshua Cox

Seller: VBC Rentals LLC

Date: 05/28/24

479 South St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $625,000

Buyer: Barry L. Reaves

Seller: Jeramy Sands

Date: 06/07/24

EASTHAMPTON

7 Beechwood Ave.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $527,000

Buyer: Vicki I. Grodsky

Seller: Elizabeth R. Crocker

Date: 05/30/24

10 Beyer Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Jacob Boillat

Seller: Lorna K. Hunt

Date: 06/07/24

17 Fort Hill Road

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $750,000

Buyer: Shayne Taylor

Seller: John A. Knybel

Date: 06/07/24

75 Holyoke St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Steven J. Fickert

Seller: John R. Hawley

Date: 06/06/24

9 Lang Ave.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Patrick Casey

Seller: Eve Endicott

Date: 05/31/24

233 Park St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $384,000

Buyer: Suresh R. Madhwapathy

Seller: Hill-Ture TR

Date: 05/30/24

13 Sterling Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $509,000

Buyer: Dennis J. Meehan

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 05/31/24

Strong St., Lot 28

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Dube RET

Seller: David A. Hardy Contractor

Date: 06/05/24

4 Ward Ave.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $404,000

Buyer: Avi Steinhardt

Seller: Paul S. Frisoli

Date: 06/05/24

GRANBY

201 Amherst St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $750,000

Buyer: Deanna L. Veinotte

Seller: Kaylee A. Bean

Date: 05/30/24

HADLEY

1 Colony Dr.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $801,000

Buyer: Emily C. Nutwell

Seller: Bercume Construction LLC

Date: 05/31/24

68 North Maple St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Manuel Morocho

Seller: Randall G. Store

Date: 05/30/24

HATFIELD

66 Chestnut St.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $530,000

Buyer: Ian Saisselin

Seller: Jamison A. Bradshaw

Date: 06/07/24

Depot Road

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $179,000

Buyer: Danielle Anderson

Seller: Jonathan Tucker

Date: 06/03/24

113 Depot Road

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Donna L. Rowe

Seller: Michael Packard

Date: 05/31/24

12 Dwight St.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Tascon Homes LLC

Seller: Naples Homes Buyers TR

Date: 06/04/24

339 West St.

Hatfield, MA 01066

Amount: $349,000

Buyer: Julia E. McLew

Seller: Danielle A. Lenhard

Date: 06/07/24

HUNTINGTON

1 Allen Coit Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Leah M. Wilson

Seller: Ivy J. McClaflin

Date: 05/31/24

NORTHAMPTON

15 Ferry Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Bulldog Realty Group LLC

Seller: Great Falls Prop LLC

Date: 06/07/24

691 Park Hill Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $948,300

Buyer: Eric Berzins

Seller: D. L. & Nancy L. Perkins LT

Date: 06/07/24

40 Ridgewood Ter.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $705,000

Buyer: Baker INT

Seller: Amanda C. Dixon

Date: 05/30/24

12 Vernon St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $664,000

Buyer: Painted Rock Four LLC

Seller: Michele L. Ruschhaupt

Date: 05/29/24

43 Wilson Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $630,000

Buyer: Susan W. Chichester

Seller: Denise M. Diminuco

Date: 05/31/24

PELHAM

17 Buffam Road

Pelham, MA 01002

Amount: $800,000

Buyer: Timothy Pachirat

Seller: George W. Goodman

Date: 05/31/24

PLAINFIELD

305 Main St.

Plainfield, MA 01070

Amount: $225,425

Buyer: Thomas A. Carriker

Seller: Amerihome Mortgage

Date: 05/30/24

SOUTH HADLEY

23 Ashfield Lane

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $546,800

Buyer: Jenning Hoffman LT

Seller: Debora Battaglia

Date: 06/05/24

54 Canal St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: 54 Canal LLC

Seller: William F. Jerome

Date: 05/31/24

47 Columbia St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Andre J. Duquette

Seller: Leblanc, Francis D., (Estate)

Date: 06/07/24

4 Country Lane

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Jason C. Zurheide

Seller: Zurheide, C. F., (Estate)

Date: 05/29/24

21 Highland Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: David Taus

Seller: Mark W. Gingras

Date: 05/28/24

38 Mountain Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: Ester S. Rodrigeus

Seller: Malena C. Tracy

Date: 06/07/24

SOUTHAMPTON

9 Cold Spring Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: Esther D. Clark Solo K. T.

Seller: Vincent R. Snyder

Date: 06/05/24

14 Glendale Woods Dr.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: Craig M. Schoen

Seller: David A. Schoen

Date: 05/29/24

WARE

29 Aspen St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Haley Remodeling LLC

Seller: Wicked Deals LLC

Date: 06/06/24

44 Bank St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Jakor Lopez

Seller: Sarah J. Douglas

Date: 06/04/24

3 Berkshire Circle

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Kaleena Fadden

Seller: Home Improvement Maintenance

Date: 05/30/24

22 Church St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Alycar Investments LLC

Seller: Mettig, Melanie C., (Estate)

Date: 06/03/24

32 Eagle St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Jose Rosario

Seller: Linda F. Ricko

Date: 05/28/24

33 Gould Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $138,000

Buyer: Zachary T. Leclair

Seller: Jennifer L. Leclair

Date: 05/30/24

39 Homecrest Ave.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Stephen Cedeno

Seller: John O. Moore

Date: 06/07/24

54 Marjorie St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: April G. Kubaska

Seller: Karen L. Lackman

Date: 05/29/24

16 Meadow Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $324,000

Buyer: James R. Bergeron

Seller: Stephanie L. Henley

Date: 05/30/24

19 Shoreline Dr.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Michele M. Maltais

Seller: Charles W. Thomas

Date: 05/30/24

193 West St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Harris Holdings LLC

Seller: David M. Bera

Date: 06/03/24

59 West Main St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Angel G. Garcia

Seller: Avvy Holding Group LLC

Date: 05/31/24

16 Warebrook Village

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Olivia Ricci

Seller: Michelle A. Eckert

Date: 05/31/24

WESTHAMPTON

43 Northwest Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $490,000

Buyer: Kael Miyata

Seller: Donald & Nancy Graham FT

Date: 06/03/24

WORTHINGTON

591 Old Post Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: Vance G. Richardson

Seller: Jerrilee Cain RET

Date: 05/31/24