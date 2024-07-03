Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
BERNARDSTON
754 Battleboro Road
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $714,924
Buyer: Connelly Farm RT
Seller: Camilla M. Hodger
Date: 05/28/24
DEERFIELD
300 Conway Road
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $557,000
Buyer: Brian Colleran
Seller: Adam Czachorowski
Date: 06/07/24
46 Eastern Ave.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $437,239
Buyer: Ryan C. Kingston
Seller: Dorothy M. Milewski
Date: 05/30/24
35 King Philip Ave.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $574,900
Buyer: Bryant J. Crubaugh
Seller: John T. McConnell
Date: 06/07/24
7 Memorial St.
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $1,990,000
Buyer: 7 Memorial St. TR
Seller: Fieled Point Circle TR
Date: 05/29/24
108 North Hillside Road
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $675,000
Buyer: Jason M. Levy
Seller: Kirsten Oxboel
Date: 06/04/24
121 Sandgully Road
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Elizabeth Brown
Seller: Felix Rodriguez
Date: 06/05/24
ERVING
17 Moore St.
Erving, MA 01344
Amount: $371,000
Buyer: Julie M. Smith
Seller: Milles Falls Realty LLC
Date: 05/31/24
GREENFIELD
119 Cleveland St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: Jonathan Bassett
Seller: Robert A. Poirier
Date: 05/29/24
161 High St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Peter Luthi Real Estate Trusts
Seller: Peter B. Chandler
Date: 05/30/24
17 Raingley Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $368,500
Buyer: Jeremy Bouchard
Seller: Lisa A. Kimball
Date: 05/31/24
147-149 School St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Deebee RT
Seller: Stephen R. Poulin
Date: 06/04/24
306-308 Wells St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Eds Enterprises LLC
Seller: Property Advantage Inc.
Date: 05/30/24
200 Wisdom Way
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Jennifer Blythe
Seller: Mark Wightman
Date: 05/31/24
MONTAGUE
1 Australia Way
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $1,000,000
Buyer: Great Falls Holdings LLC
Seller: Australis Aquaculture Holdings
Date: 05/29/24
32 Center St.
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $772,000
Buyer: Harry S. Rockland-Miller TR
Seller: Laura A. Deluca
Date: 05/31/24
21 Franklin St.
Montague, MA 01349
Amount: $336,000
Buyer: Andre Morris
Seller: Patrick S. Pezzati
Date: 06/03/24
34 K St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Arpc LLC
Seller: Walter E. Hosmer
Date: 05/29/24
114 Montague St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Diana Sainz-Close
Seller: Eds Enterprises LLC
Date: 05/30/24
306 Montague City Road
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: William Schulze
Seller: Jacob S. Dlugosz
Date: 06/04/24
58 Prospect St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: Olivia Cifrino
Seller: Katherine E. Blair
Date: 06/07/24
53 Turners Falls Road
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Sequoia R. Lebreux
Seller: Douglas Dedischew
Date: 06/03/24
ORANGE
35 Oaklawn Ave.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $237,500
Buyer: Jonathan Rawls
Seller: Secretary Of Veterans Affairs
Date: 05/31/24
SHUTESBURY
52 Shore Dr.
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Clare Storck
Seller: Brenda Wood-Ewing
Date: 05/29/24
SUNDERLAND
South Silver Lane
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Kitchen Garden Farm LLC
Seller: Timothy N. Wilcox
Date: 05/31/24
131 South Silver Lane
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: Kitchen Garden Farm LLC
Seller: Timothy N. Wilcox
Date: 05/31/24
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
48 Anthony St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Aaron Rocheleau
Seller: Robert W. Drane
Date: 06/07/24
131 Alfred Circle
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Rcf2 Acquisition TR
Seller: Kimberly A. Leask
Date: 05/28/24
41 Federal Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Tyler Howe
Seller: Clark Dore
Date: 05/31/24
137 Florida Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Igor Varenyev
Seller: Colin M. Deforge
Date: 05/30/24
158 Florida Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Mikalai Shmatok
Seller: Douglas Dichard
Date: 06/05/24
85 Fox Farm Road
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Matthew Balsamo
Seller: Stokowsk, Marianne R., (Estate)
Date: 06/03/24
31 Letendre Ave.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Jash B. Baniya
Seller: Jason E. Merriam
Date: 05/30/24
1215 Main St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $301,000
Buyer: Timothy L. Gibson
Seller: Davis FT
Date: 06/07/24
6 Maple Meadows Lane
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Tarek Firzli
Seller: Peter J. Ferri
Date: 05/31/24
837 North Westfield St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Kozhenevsky Properties LLC
Seller: Heather Hammond
Date: 05/31/24
207 Poplar St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Steven Garrett
Seller: Jane R. Beresford
Date: 06/03/24
55 River Road
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Emanuel Correa
Seller: Maks Realty LLC
Date: 06/05/24
108-110 Sheri Lane
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Muhammad Razzaq
Seller: Sinh La
Date: 05/31/24
15 South West St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $299,000
Buyer: Kelsey Granaudo
Seller: Ellen Moriarty
Date: 06/05/24
484 South West St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $231,000
Buyer: A-O-K-RT
Seller: Roger W. Burleson
Date: 06/06/24
576 Southwick St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $349,900
Buyer: Paul Barkyoumb
Seller: Joseph T. Moccio
Date: 05/31/24
33 Woodside Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Austen J. Gilman
Seller: Stacee A. Cole
Date: 05/28/24
BRIMFIELD
Haynes Hill Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Commonwealth Of Mass.
Seller: Margery J. Wilburn
Date: 05/29/24
289 Palmer Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Mark Sagendorph
Seller: Emerald Reo LLC
Date: 05/31/24
CHESTER
Bromley Road
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Beecher Hill NT
Seller: Hull Forestlands LP
Date: 05/29/24
East St.
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Beecher Hill NT
Seller: Hull Forestlands LP
Date: 05/29/24
Kyle Road
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Beecher Hill NT
Seller: Hull Forestlands LP
Date: 05/29/24
CHICOPEE
93 Beauregard Ter.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $287,000
Buyer: Brendan Lalumiere
Seller: Christine J. King
Date: 05/31/24
571 Britton St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Leeann Rose
Seller: Endo Realty LLC
Date: 06/03/24
66 Dwight St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $1,150,000
Buyer: Mindruns Properties LLC
Seller: Blackrock BNG Group LLC
Date: 05/31/24
50 Hilton St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Israel Lopez
Seller: Gilles A. Rheaume
Date: 06/05/24
80 Hilton St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Zachary Gordon
Seller: Justin Doyle
Date: 06/07/24
427 Irene St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: David G. Wilson
Seller: Shaddock Sr., Charles T., (Estate)
Date: 06/06/24
23 Ludger Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $271,000
Buyer: Joshua Mills
Seller: Provost, Jeannette S., (Estate)
Date: 06/04/24
126 Ludlow Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Mehmet Karaca
Seller: JTT Realty LLC
Date: 05/31/24
128 Marion St. Ext
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $273,800
Buyer: Maria A. Rosario
Seller: Partyka Partners LP
Date: 06/05/24
20 Newell St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $283,500
Buyer: John J. Flynn
Seller: 20 Newelll St. RT
Date: 05/28/24
266 Old Lyman Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $495,000
Buyer: Sara Windyka
Seller: DGL Properties LLC
Date: 05/29/24
7 Oxford St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Breann Grenier
Seller: Gregory A. Bernash
Date: 06/04/24
32 Rita St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Khando Kyi
Seller: Patricia A. Samson
Date: 06/07/24
89-95 School St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $1,150,000
Buyer: Mindruns Properties LLC
Seller: Blackrock Bng Group LLC
Date: 05/31/24
2189 Westover Road
Chicopee, MA 01022
Amount: $12,400,000
Buyer: Area Chicwh LLC
Seller: Stag Industrial Holdings LLC
Date: 06/05/24
16 Willette St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Jazzminlee E. Rosado
Seller: Gilberto T. Rodriguez
Date: 06/07/24
50 Woodstock St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Robert T. Doyle
Seller: Skiba, Edward F., (Estate)
Date: 06/03/24
EAST LONGMEADOW
26 Cedar Hill Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Michael J. Wilkins
Seller: Nicholas J. Shea
Date: 06/04/24
42 East Circle Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: Trinh Nguyen
Seller: Connie Stulgis
Date: 05/31/24
Farmer Circle, Lot 17
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $199,000
Buyer: Dominick Pellegrino
Seller: Happy Acres LLC
Date: 05/30/24
Farmer Circle, Lot 15
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $199,000
Buyer: Priscilla Y. Choi
Seller: Happy Acres LLC
Date: 05/30/24
Farmer Circle, Lot 18
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Rosanny Amaro
Seller: Happy Acres LLC
Date: 05/30/24
Happy Acres Lane, Lot 11
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: John A. Grimaldi
Seller: Happy Acres LLC
Date: 05/30/24
Happy Acres Lane, Lot 9
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $199,000
Buyer: Michael Carabetta
Seller: Happy Acres LLC
Date: 06/07/24
Happy Acres Lane, Lot 6
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $199,000
Buyer: Keith Johnson
Seller: Happy Acres LLC
Date: 05/30/24
3 James St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: W2 Properties LLC
Seller: Smith Realty & Investments Co.
Date: 05/29/24
125 Lasalle St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $540,000
Buyer: Mukeshbhai Patel
Seller: Michael Carabetta
Date: 05/29/24
194 Mapleshade Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Armando A. Cardozo
Seller: Avens LLC
Date: 06/07/24
109 Nottingham Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $720,000
Buyer: Cassandra Gisolfi
Seller: Donald J. Coughlin
Date: 05/31/24
471 Porter Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $530,000
Buyer: Jonathan M. Mugford
Seller: Dnepro Properties LLC
Date: 06/04/24
211 Tanglewood Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $670,000
Buyer: Nicholas J. Shea
Seller: Thomas P. Byrne
Date: 05/28/24
31 Yorkshire Place
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Michael Scavotto
Seller: Giovanni F. Gisolfi
Date: 05/31/24
HAMPDEN
15 Commercial Dr.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: Hennessey Williams Properties LLC
Seller: Fbs Inc.
Date: 06/03/24
405 Main St.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Lynne Franciose
Seller: Peter H. Lehndorff
Date: 05/30/24
HOLLAND
17 Candlewood Dr.
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $560,000
Buyer: Brooke Roberts
Seller: Roy St. Andre
Date: 06/06/24
3 Roberts Park Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Bennett Wightman
Seller: Walter Estates LLC
Date: 05/30/24
14 Union Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Timothy J. Skavis
Seller: Antonia S. Young
Date: 05/30/24
HOLYOKE
355 Chestnut St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $317,000
Buyer: John Avolin
Seller: Shamika Santos
Date: 06/07/24
48 Clemente St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $226,000
Buyer: Franchesca Ruiz
Seller: Anthony H-Santiago
Date: 05/29/24
4 Columbia St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Juan C. Nunez
Seller: Luis Rosado-Cardona
Date: 05/30/24
85 Dupuis Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $351,000
Buyer: Charles R. Moeller
Seller: Robert A. Griffin
Date: 06/05/24
1412 Dwight St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $178,500
Buyer: Alycar LLC
Seller: Jahjan LLC
Date: 06/03/24
1 Fairfield Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $124,500
Buyer: Appleton Grove LLC
Seller: Joan E. Erwin
Date: 05/30/24
11 Gordon Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Benjamin H. Normandin
Seller: Steven J. Rogers
Date: 05/31/24
166 Michigan Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Ivan R. Belvis-Navarro
Seller: O’Shea, Lillian, (Estate)
Date: 06/06/24
7-9 Myrtle Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Gabriel Quaglia
Seller: Ellen Correa
Date: 05/31/24
3-5 Russell Ter.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Mario X. Colon-Escalante
Seller: John M. Gaughan
Date: 06/03/24
17 Steven Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Jennifer T. Walsh
Seller: Joseph W. Dubois Sr. Irt
Date: 05/30/24
21-23 View St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Jose L. Rivera
Seller: Anastacio Laureano
Date: 06/07/24
LONGMEADOW
25 Andover Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Raymond L. Mitchell
Seller: 11 Pineridge Drive RT
Date: 05/30/24
40 Barbara Lane
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $560,000
Buyer: Chiwai Chow
Seller: Megan Oksendahl
Date: 06/07/24
87 Barclay St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $449,000
Buyer: Leslie Bennett
Seller: Scott J. Gomes-Ganhao
Date: 05/31/24
126 Berwick Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Matthew M. Paige
Seller: 126 Berwick Road RT
Date: 05/31/24
33 Forest Glen Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $805,000
Buyer: Laura Deluca
Seller: Douglas L. Soder
Date: 05/30/24
29 Hopkins Place
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $520,000
Buyer: Christopher Stohlmeyer
Seller: John D. Stankiewicz
Date: 06/07/24
100 Jonquil Lane
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $740,000
Buyer: John E. Dowd
Seller: Brian T. Foley
Date: 06/07/24
295 Pinewood Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $885,000
Buyer: Beverly Moore
Seller: Kihan Francis Lee 2020 TR
Date: 06/07/24
102 Primrose Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Carol M. Samble
Seller: James P. Blain
Date: 05/31/24
34 Roseland Ter.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Todd Young
Seller: John E. Dowd
Date: 06/07/24
137 Sheffield Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Mass. Cardinal Group LLC
Seller: Tatyana S. Jacobs
Date: 06/05/24
203 Wolf Swamp Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Michael Scibelli
Seller: Patricia B. Ahearn
Date: 06/05/24
LUDLOW
626 Alden St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: William E. Silvia
Seller: Albert G. Chenaille
Date: 06/07/24
88 Barna St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Mhi Properties LLC
Seller: Z. & M. Investments LLC
Date: 06/03/24
11 Daisy Lane
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $520,000
Buyer: Manuel & G. Coelho Ft
Seller: Barry, Beverely A., (Estate)
Date: 05/30/24
565-567 East St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $362,000
Buyer: Kyung C. Hyun
Seller: Clayton S. Booth
Date: 05/28/24
87 Hubbard St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Tiago A. Boacas-Martins
Seller: Augusto Ferreira
Date: 05/29/24
141 Kirkland Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $393,500
Buyer: Louis F. Gatti
Seller: Paula R. Purdy
Date: 06/07/24
60 McLean Pkwy.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Joanne E. Holtje
Seller: Joanne Bobrek
Date: 05/31/24
23 New Crest St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Sharif Bilodeau
Seller: Donegan, Monica J., (Estate)
Date: 05/31/24
1 Parkview St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Jrchr LLC
Seller: Jaciow, Richard J., (Estate)
Date: 06/03/24
88 Pondview Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $287,000
Buyer: Emiliana Palmer
Seller: Judy A. Cowles
Date: 05/31/24
26 Ray St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Dale Varney
Seller: Christopher J. Lemek RET
Date: 06/05/24
13 Salli Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $387,500
Buyer: John E. Gomes
Seller: Christopher H. Newman
Date: 06/04/24
103 Shawinigan Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Alden Pond Properties LLC
Seller: Amelia B. Charron FT
Date: 05/31/24
Turning Leaf Road, Lot 82
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $164,900
Buyer: Brandon McCarthy
Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC
Date: 05/29/24
377 Woodland Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $556,500
Buyer: T. Frimpong-Leclair
Seller: Monika M. Konopko
Date: 05/29/24
MONSON
7 Beebe Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Daniel M. Nale
Seller: Harrison, Edward S., (Estate)
Date: 06/03/24
21 Bradway Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $490,000
Buyer: Sarah M. Mosiashvili
Seller: Matthew R. Currier
Date: 06/06/24
9 Brimfield Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Shamus P. King
Seller: Osgood, Geoffrey Hay, (Estate)
Date: 06/05/24
14 Macomber Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $578,000
Buyer: Nicolas Bates
Seller: Barry S. Drinkwine
Date: 06/06/24
57 Stafford Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $141,150
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Yvette Rioux
Date: 06/04/24
147 Wales Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $999,999
Buyer: Travis Neidlinger Stables
Seller: Deanna Veinotte
Date: 05/30/24
PALMER
10 Fieldstone Dr.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Andrew Palmer
Seller: Sharon Langlitz
Date: 05/31/24
22 Harvey St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $304,000
Buyer: Julia C. Emond-Maturo
Seller: Mark D. Bachand
Date: 06/05/24
99 Longview St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Shaw Development Inc.
Seller: Jonathan E. Neumann
Date: 06/06/24
RUSSELL
434 Blandford Road
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Saje Home Services LLC
Seller: Wicked Deals LLC
Date: 05/31/24
114 Dickinson Hill Road
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Cody Payson
Seller: Deanna Ridgway
Date: 05/28/24
70 Ridgewood Dr.
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Jestyna P. Peatman
Seller: Louis E. Garlo
Date: 05/31/24
SPRINGFIELD
60-62 Algonquin St.
Springfield, MA 01013
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Jason D. Brown
Seller: Rehab Home Buyers LLC
Date: 05/30/24
Allen St.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $2,100,000
Buyer: Ng Land Holdings LLC
Seller: Stop & Shop Supermarket
Date: 05/30/24
174 Allen St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $286,000
Buyer: Ejike Okeke
Seller: F. K. De Nunez
Date: 06/03/24
61-63 Ames St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Liana Khaydarova
Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc
Date: 06/07/24
85 Barber St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Ashley C. Philpott
Seller: Omar Loaiza
Date: 06/07/24
40 Belmont Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Benny Flores
Seller: H&P Investments LLC
Date: 06/07/24
858 Belmont Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $288,000
Buyer: B9 Industries Inc.
Seller: Nicholas G. Axton
Date: 06/05/24
23 Belvidere St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Jared Borja
Seller: Samuel Peront
Date: 06/05/24
42 Berkeley St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Chenevert Properties LLC
Seller: Berkeley-Monmouth RT
Date: 06/07/24
85 Braddock St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $139,000
Buyer: Malia Homebuyers LLC
Seller: Nadine Pallazola
Date: 06/07/24
14-16 Brightwood Ave.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $423,000
Buyer: Maria J. Chimborazo
Seller: Maria Escalera
Date: 06/07/24
44 Bruce St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Exon A. Redondo Bueso
Seller: Sareen Properties LLC
Date: 05/29/24
169 Centre St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Round Two LLC
Seller: Carlos Porfirio
Date: 06/04/24
69 Chapin Ter.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $221,351
Buyer: Federal National Mortgage Assn.
Seller: Marietta O. Flaherty
Date: 06/04/24
570-572 Chicopee St.
Springfield, MA 01013
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Vita Filippone
Seller: Degaulle N. Litoma
Date: 05/31/24
36 Cleveland St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Anthony Porter
Seller: Jamal Porter
Date: 06/05/24
116 Colorado St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $291,500
Buyer: Jannette Brown
Seller: Daniel A. Burke
Date: 05/31/24
732 Cottage St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Ddmns Realty LLC
Seller: Steven E. Mrowzinski
Date: 05/31/24
42 Daytona St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $175,098
Buyer: Yeslin Gonzalez
Seller: DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc.
Date: 05/28/24
23 Dartmouth St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $179,000
Buyer: Theodore Jewell
Seller: Jewell, Fannie B., (Estate)
Date: 06/07/24
150 Dayton St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $361,000
Buyer: Heather Noonan
Seller: Richard A. Sibilia
Date: 06/05/24
34 Dorchester St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $383,000
Buyer: Andrew C. Marshall
Seller: Yamilet Boston
Date: 06/03/24
120-122 East Alvord St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $304,000
Buyer: Francheska M. Santos
Seller: Anthony D. Decesare
Date: 06/07/24
1 Eagle St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Napolitano Roofing Of Mass.
Seller: Maria A. Alvarez
Date: 06/05/24
44 Eagle St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Napolitano Roofing Of Mass.
Seller: Maria A. Alvarez
Date: 06/05/24
57-59 Eloise St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Akim Duncan
Seller: Round Two LLC
Date: 05/30/24
93 Farnsworth St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $279,500
Buyer: James Gutierrez
Seller: Margaret A. O’Malley
Date: 05/29/24
384 Forest Hills Road
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $382,000
Buyer: Edward F. Teague
Seller: Molly L. Dill
Date: 06/03/24
312-314 Franklin St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $417,500
Buyer: Nicolas M. Soza
Seller: Allen, Edward Howard, (Estate)
Date: 05/31/24
52-54 Fremont St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Rengui Qiao
Seller: Full House Properties LLC
Date: 06/07/24
156 Garland St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $287,500
Buyer: Julien Coppry
Seller: Earl R. Rule
Date: 06/03/24
195 Garland St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Naples Home Buyers TR
Seller: Laliberte, Serge J., (Estate)
Date: 06/06/24
16 Gary Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Kevin Lewis
Seller: Colson, Jane, (Estate)
Date: 05/31/24
22 Gertrude St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Shamari J. Kelly
Seller: Shirley D. Lertora
Date: 06/07/24
230 Gilbert Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $299,999
Buyer: Nikita Manzoor
Seller: Nicholas Turnberg
Date: 06/07/24
13 Grattan St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Jacquelyn J. Day
Seller: Rhonda Pimentel
Date: 05/31/24
191 Hampden St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Christopher Vachon
Seller: Eich Estates Inc.
Date: 06/07/24
106 Harkness Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Jorge L. Lizarraga
Seller: Michael R. Godek
Date: 06/07/24
51-53 Horace St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Juan D. Marte
Seller: Benny Moreno
Date: 05/31/24
85 Lancaster St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $286,000
Buyer: Tyler Narey
Seller: Christian Brandrick
Date: 05/30/24
14-16 Langdon St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $337,000
Buyer: Tomas H. Garcia
Seller: Edward A. Abraham 2022 TR
Date: 05/31/24
91-93 Lebanon St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $299,900
Buyer: Lucy A. Daveiga
Seller: Next Level Invs LLC
Date: 05/30/24
56 Leyfred Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Sarah Simpson
Seller: Long River Realty LLC
Date: 06/07/24
170-174 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Round Two LLC
Seller: Carlos Porfirio
Date: 06/04/24
173 Mallowhill Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Bharati N. Reejhsinghani
Seller: Jannette Brown
Date: 05/31/24
77 Maple St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Campagnari Construction LLC
Seller: Sfmg Capital LLC
Date: 05/29/24
83 Maple St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Campagnari Construction LLC
Seller: Sfmg Capital LLC
Date: 05/29/24
95 Margerie St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $253,000
Buyer: Yarylie N. Miranda-Cruz
Seller: Jjj17 LLC
Date: 05/31/24
103-105 Maryland St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Elizabeth Moyet
Seller: Mddo LLC
Date: 05/31/24
28 Medford St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Franchesca Martinez
Seller: Jjj17 LLC
Date: 05/31/24
39 Meredith St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Miguel J. Ambert-Ortiz
Seller: Lisa M. Rosario
Date: 06/03/24
51 Monroe St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Brian A. Ardizoni
Seller: Springfield Ventures RR
Date: 05/28/24
21 Morison Ter.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Elliette M. Ochoa
Seller: Morison Terrace RT
Date: 06/03/24
60-62 Newland St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Fearlessrose Vacation Ren
Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.
Date: 05/28/24
120-122 Oak Grove Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Rhaixa Cajigas
Seller: Luz Baez
Date: 05/31/24
128-130 Oak Grove Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $168,525
Buyer: Casa Trio LLC
Seller: Home Equity Mortgage Loan
Date: 06/04/24
12-14 Osgood St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $299,999
Buyer: Elvis Presinal
Seller: Alexus L. Renee
Date: 05/30/24
31 Overlea Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Zachary J. Giordano
Seller: Mark P. Dedeurwaerder
Date: 05/30/24
48 Palmer Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $294,000
Buyer: Juan E. Garcia
Seller: Aida Correa
Date: 06/05/24
141 Parkerview St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: West Jam Man LLC
Seller: Lawrence L. Croteau
Date: 05/31/24
6-8 Pinevale St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $288,000
Buyer: Orlando Ramos
Seller: Austin Littles
Date: 06/06/24
163 Pineywoods Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Rebekah Zamarripa
Seller: Felianyeli Espinal
Date: 05/29/24
81 Rockland St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Jjj17 LLC
Seller: Jennings, Kimberly S., (Estate)
Date: 05/30/24
172 Rosewell St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Elizabeth Crespo-Colon
Seller: Joejoe Properties LLC
Date: 06/07/24
89 Saint James Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Madeline I. Baez-Morales
Seller: Lachenauer LLC
Date: 05/31/24
61 Spencer St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Sean Baker
Seller: Vita C. Filippone
Date: 05/31/24
17-19 Sterling St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Starling N. Diaz-Agramonte
Seller: Devin Hoagland
Date: 06/04/24
24 Sue St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Robert Patrie
Seller: Manchester Enterprises LLC
Date: 05/28/24
440 Sumner Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Vignesh Nehru
Seller: Anthony M. Santaniello
Date: 05/31/24
62 Sylvester St.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Jacquelyn M. Curving
Seller: Michele Cuozzo
Date: 06/06/24
99 Talbot Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Tetyana Syrotenko
Seller: Mark D. McCombe
Date: 05/31/24
190 Talmadge Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $217,000
Buyer: Holly S. Friedman
Seller: Carla A. Cooper
Date: 06/03/24
234-236 Union St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Campagnari Construction LLC
Seller: Sfmg Capital LLC
Date: 05/29/24
6 Venture Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Lizeth A. Patino-Rodriguez
Seller: Robert Hayes
Date: 05/31/24
99 Venture Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Todd Hanks
Seller: William Raleigh
Date: 06/04/24
30 Wexford St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Ellen S. Edwards
Seller: Shannon L. Frederick
Date: 06/07/24
21 Weymouth St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $352,000
Buyer: Matthew Newell
Seller: Anusha Kothapalli
Date: 05/31/24
237-239 White St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Anibal M. Merida
Seller: Rodriguez, Rosa, (Estate)
Date: 06/05/24
95 Windemere St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Juan M. Escobar
Seller: Dnepro Properties LLC
Date: 06/04/24
61-63 Woodlawn St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: 74 Alder Street LLC
Seller: Livingwater Capital LLC
Date: 06/03/24
1408-1410 Worcester St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Iris Serrano-Melendez
Seller: Darren G. Owens
Date: 05/31/24
SOUTHWICK
6 Babb Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Robert Payne
Seller: Randall Cable
Date: 05/29/24
27 Charles Johnson Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: Joel D. Faria
Seller: Robert C. Cohen
Date: 05/29/24
17 Noble Steed Xing
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $672,000
Buyer: Christopher L. Cotto
Seller: James P. Pashko
Date: 05/31/24
17 Ranch Club Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $955,000
Buyer: James P. Pashko
Seller: Eric A. Swensen
Date: 05/31/24
WESTFIELD
225 Birch Bluffs Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Nicholas Black
Seller: Joanne Black
Date: 06/07/24
64 Blueberry Ridge
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Emily Yousfi
Seller: Jennifer Y. Collins
Date: 05/31/24
10-12 Ford Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $241,956
Buyer: Bungalow Series IV TR
Seller: Nancy Rubert
Date: 06/06/24
3 Fowler St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: U.S. Bank
Seller: Awilda N. Masso
Date: 06/07/24
66 Grandview Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Katie Serra
Seller: Terry A. Lonczak
Date: 05/31/24
200 Hillside Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $241,846
Buyer: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC
Seller: Charles H. Lamarche
Date: 05/30/24
200 Hillside Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $182,516
Buyer: Wayne A. Bush
Seller: US HUD
Date: 05/30/24
194 Holyoke Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $269,900
Buyer: Samantha Laplante
Seller: Edc Real Estate LLC
Date: 05/31/24
Montgomery Road, Lot 3
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $302,250
Buyer: Giberson Construction Inc.
Seller: William F. Reed FT
Date: 05/30/24
Montgomery Road, Lot 4
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $302,250
Buyer: Giberson Construction Inc.
Seller: William F. Reed FT
Date: 05/30/24
Montgomery Road, Lot 5
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $302,250
Buyer: Giberson Construction Inc.
Seller: William F. Reed FT
Date: 05/30/24
44-B Noble St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Alexander Sullivan
Seller: Jonathan S. Flagg
Date: 05/29/24
52 Pleasant St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Cameron Disanto
Seller: Margaret M. Considine
Date: 06/05/24
30 Radisson Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $495,000
Buyer: Joseph P. Liberti
Seller: Mark Stec
Date: 05/30/24
74 Ridgeway St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $292,000
Buyer: Andrew Thompson
Seller: Christopher Eck
Date: 06/06/24
17 Rita Mary Way
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $665,010
Buyer: Holly Desantis
Seller: Brian J. Houser
Date: 05/31/24
974 Russell Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $371,250
Buyer: Elena Warters
Seller: Michael R. Townsley
Date: 06/07/24
63 Russellville Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $282,000
Buyer: Connor A. Pouska
Seller: Milan P. Peich
Date: 05/30/24
1295 Southampton Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Plumrose Development LLC
Seller: Seher, Robert, (Estate)
Date: 06/07/24
246 Springdale Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $412,000
Buyer: Ryan C. Wilcox
Seller: Timothy J. Blais
Date: 05/31/24
324 Steiger Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Stephanie Gale
Seller: Jane St. Sauveur IRT
Date: 06/07/24
130 Stony Hill Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $282,474
Buyer: Abigail R. Anselmo
Seller: Nancy T. Walas
Date: 06/07/24
6 Tow Path Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $357,500
Buyer: Brenda L. Chaffee
Seller: Melissa Heishman
Date: 06/03/24
89 Westwood Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Diane M. Mayhew
Seller: Agnes Schenna
Date: 05/28/24
WEST SPRINGFIELD
63 Ashley St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Naples Home Buyers TR
Seller: Susan S. Coppola
Date: 06/07/24
86 Birnie Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: MAAS Property LLC
Seller: Diane Mango-Cahill
Date: 05/30/24
44 Day St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Harka Rai
Seller: Ulugbek Gusenov
Date: 06/07/24
40-42 East School St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: ATM Property LLC
Seller: Lyudmila Dubinchik
Date: 06/03/24
15 Hazel St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Manchester Ent LLC
Seller: Judith A. Bouchard
Date: 06/03/24
414 Park St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Armor Fire Technologies
Seller: VRC Realty LLC
Date: 05/31/24
81 Rogers Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: No Limit Assets LLC
Seller: MacDonald, Lucille R., (Estate)
Date: 06/06/24
57 Worthen St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: ATM Property LLC
Seller: Arkadiy Norkin
Date: 06/03/24
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
15 Alyssum Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $830,000
Buyer: Smith INT
Seller: Daniel L. Wright
Date: 05/31/24
229 Amity St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $715,000
Buyer: Panda Bear LLC
Seller: Robert Pam
Date: 06/03/24
40 Belchertown Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Amir Mikhchi
Seller: Sandri Realty Inc.
Date: 05/31/24
24 Canton Ave.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $438,000
Buyer: 24 Canton Ave. LLC
Seller: Kara Parks Fontenot RET
Date: 05/31/24
91 East Hadley Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Kwan H. Lee
Seller: Aaron J. Britt
Date: 05/31/24
27 Heatherstone Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $620,000
Buyer: Karen E. Kopper
Seller: Rachel A. Borson
Date: 06/03/24
64 Heatherstone Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $611,000
Buyer: Jeff J. Mitchell
Seller: Saman Jafari
Date: 05/28/24
3 Ladyslipper Circle
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $830,000
Buyer: Lucia Monge
Seller: Amy C. Glynn
Date: 05/30/24
70 Leverett Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Ann F. Paradis
Seller: Amir Mikhchi
Date: 05/28/24
77 Morgan Circle
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $627,000
Buyer: Ingo Helmich
Seller: John A. Cameron RET
Date: 05/31/24
16 South Sunset Ave.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $775,000
Buyer: Jason Lemoine
Seller: Katarina J. Hallonblad
Date: 05/31/24
561 Station Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: Hannah Uebele
Seller: Katherine O. Garrison
Date: 06/07/24
5 Stony Hill Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $720,000
Buyer: Shelly A. Perdomo-Ahmed
Seller: Peter J. Greenwald
Date: 06/04/24
BELCHERTOWN
160 Gold St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $740,000
Buyer: Christina E. Fitch
Seller: Manuel A. Andrade
Date: 06/07/24
30 Jasons Way
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $725,000
Buyer: Wyatt B. Couture
Seller: Brian A. Duprey
Date: 05/29/24
33 Magnolia Lane
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $651,000
Buyer: Lelie Ellis
Seller: Gonzalo Aguilar
Date: 05/28/24
31 Maplecrest Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $426,000
Buyer: Willard A. McKinstry
Seller: Kenneth J. Pietras
Date: 06/06/24
322 Mill Valley Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Katelyn Bachand
Seller: Darren J. Chevalier
Date: 06/07/24
29 Old Amherst Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $429,800
Buyer: Joshua Cox
Seller: VBC Rentals LLC
Date: 05/28/24
479 South St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: Barry L. Reaves
Seller: Jeramy Sands
Date: 06/07/24
EASTHAMPTON
7 Beechwood Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $527,000
Buyer: Vicki I. Grodsky
Seller: Elizabeth R. Crocker
Date: 05/30/24
10 Beyer Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Jacob Boillat
Seller: Lorna K. Hunt
Date: 06/07/24
17 Fort Hill Road
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $750,000
Buyer: Shayne Taylor
Seller: John A. Knybel
Date: 06/07/24
75 Holyoke St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Steven J. Fickert
Seller: John R. Hawley
Date: 06/06/24
9 Lang Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Patrick Casey
Seller: Eve Endicott
Date: 05/31/24
233 Park St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $384,000
Buyer: Suresh R. Madhwapathy
Seller: Hill-Ture TR
Date: 05/30/24
13 Sterling Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $509,000
Buyer: Dennis J. Meehan
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 05/31/24
Strong St., Lot 28
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Dube RET
Seller: David A. Hardy Contractor
Date: 06/05/24
4 Ward Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $404,000
Buyer: Avi Steinhardt
Seller: Paul S. Frisoli
Date: 06/05/24
GRANBY
201 Amherst St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $750,000
Buyer: Deanna L. Veinotte
Seller: Kaylee A. Bean
Date: 05/30/24
HADLEY
1 Colony Dr.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $801,000
Buyer: Emily C. Nutwell
Seller: Bercume Construction LLC
Date: 05/31/24
68 North Maple St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Manuel Morocho
Seller: Randall G. Store
Date: 05/30/24
HATFIELD
66 Chestnut St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $530,000
Buyer: Ian Saisselin
Seller: Jamison A. Bradshaw
Date: 06/07/24
Depot Road
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $179,000
Buyer: Danielle Anderson
Seller: Jonathan Tucker
Date: 06/03/24
113 Depot Road
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Donna L. Rowe
Seller: Michael Packard
Date: 05/31/24
12 Dwight St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Tascon Homes LLC
Seller: Naples Homes Buyers TR
Date: 06/04/24
339 West St.
Hatfield, MA 01066
Amount: $349,000
Buyer: Julia E. McLew
Seller: Danielle A. Lenhard
Date: 06/07/24
HUNTINGTON
1 Allen Coit Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Leah M. Wilson
Seller: Ivy J. McClaflin
Date: 05/31/24
NORTHAMPTON
15 Ferry Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Bulldog Realty Group LLC
Seller: Great Falls Prop LLC
Date: 06/07/24
691 Park Hill Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $948,300
Buyer: Eric Berzins
Seller: D. L. & Nancy L. Perkins LT
Date: 06/07/24
40 Ridgewood Ter.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $705,000
Buyer: Baker INT
Seller: Amanda C. Dixon
Date: 05/30/24
12 Vernon St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $664,000
Buyer: Painted Rock Four LLC
Seller: Michele L. Ruschhaupt
Date: 05/29/24
43 Wilson Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $630,000
Buyer: Susan W. Chichester
Seller: Denise M. Diminuco
Date: 05/31/24
PELHAM
17 Buffam Road
Pelham, MA 01002
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: Timothy Pachirat
Seller: George W. Goodman
Date: 05/31/24
PLAINFIELD
305 Main St.
Plainfield, MA 01070
Amount: $225,425
Buyer: Thomas A. Carriker
Seller: Amerihome Mortgage
Date: 05/30/24
SOUTH HADLEY
23 Ashfield Lane
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $546,800
Buyer: Jenning Hoffman LT
Seller: Debora Battaglia
Date: 06/05/24
54 Canal St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: 54 Canal LLC
Seller: William F. Jerome
Date: 05/31/24
47 Columbia St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Andre J. Duquette
Seller: Leblanc, Francis D., (Estate)
Date: 06/07/24
4 Country Lane
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Jason C. Zurheide
Seller: Zurheide, C. F., (Estate)
Date: 05/29/24
21 Highland Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: David Taus
Seller: Mark W. Gingras
Date: 05/28/24
38 Mountain Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: Ester S. Rodrigeus
Seller: Malena C. Tracy
Date: 06/07/24
SOUTHAMPTON
9 Cold Spring Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Esther D. Clark Solo K. T.
Seller: Vincent R. Snyder
Date: 06/05/24
14 Glendale Woods Dr.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Craig M. Schoen
Seller: David A. Schoen
Date: 05/29/24
WARE
29 Aspen St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Haley Remodeling LLC
Seller: Wicked Deals LLC
Date: 06/06/24
44 Bank St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Jakor Lopez
Seller: Sarah J. Douglas
Date: 06/04/24
3 Berkshire Circle
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Kaleena Fadden
Seller: Home Improvement Maintenance
Date: 05/30/24
22 Church St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Alycar Investments LLC
Seller: Mettig, Melanie C., (Estate)
Date: 06/03/24
32 Eagle St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Jose Rosario
Seller: Linda F. Ricko
Date: 05/28/24
33 Gould Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $138,000
Buyer: Zachary T. Leclair
Seller: Jennifer L. Leclair
Date: 05/30/24
39 Homecrest Ave.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Stephen Cedeno
Seller: John O. Moore
Date: 06/07/24
54 Marjorie St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: April G. Kubaska
Seller: Karen L. Lackman
Date: 05/29/24
16 Meadow Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $324,000
Buyer: James R. Bergeron
Seller: Stephanie L. Henley
Date: 05/30/24
19 Shoreline Dr.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Michele M. Maltais
Seller: Charles W. Thomas
Date: 05/30/24
193 West St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Harris Holdings LLC
Seller: David M. Bera
Date: 06/03/24
59 West Main St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Angel G. Garcia
Seller: Avvy Holding Group LLC
Date: 05/31/24
16 Warebrook Village
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Olivia Ricci
Seller: Michelle A. Eckert
Date: 05/31/24
WESTHAMPTON
43 Northwest Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $490,000
Buyer: Kael Miyata
Seller: Donald & Nancy Graham FT
Date: 06/03/24
WORTHINGTON
591 Old Post Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: Vance G. Richardson
Seller: Jerrilee Cain RET
Date: 05/31/24