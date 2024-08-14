The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AMHERST

Western Mass Fire Prevention Assoc. Inc., 603 East Pleasant St., Amherst, MA 01002. Daniel Constantine, 17 Melinda Lane, Easthampton, MA 01027. Association organized to unite for mutual benefit of members engaged in fire-prevention activities as inspectors and/or officers of municipal, state, federal, or institutional fire-prevention bureaus, divisions, or departments.

BELCHERTOWN

Cole’s Pest Control Inc., 2 Canal Dr., Belchertown, MA 01007. Nicole Balboni, same. Pest-control services and treatment to residential and commercial properties.

CHICOPEE

God’s Redemption Our Worship Inc., 11 Quail Dr., Chicopee, MA 01020. James Brown, same. A church that promotes Jesus Christ and salvation through him.

EASTHAMPTON

Kirby Layne Inc., 18 Davis St., Easthampton, MA 01027. Matthew Layne, same. Carpentry services.

FEEDING HILLS

Metal Build Inc., 71 Garden St., Feeding Hills, MA 01030. Vladimir Vilkhovoy, 45 Lango Lane, Feeding Hills, MA 01001. Sales of metal structures.

HADLEY

Sunshine Shay Foster and Adopted Youth Supports Ltd., 221 River Dr., Hadley, MA 01035. Skye Sanibel-Schiller, same. Nonprofit organization established to provide foster and adopted youth with clinical therapy through engaging in outdoor leadership activities such as horsemanship and wilderness stewardship.

NORTH ADAMS

Local Lawn & Land Corp., 152 Main Road, North Adams, MA 01247. Jacklyn Filiault, same. Property-maintenance services.

PITTSFIELD

AK Hoimain Transport Inc., 762 East St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Anthony Hoimain, same. Transportation of general freight.

Etherfuse Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. David Taylor, same. Blockchain technology.

United Catholic Media Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Devin Parent, same. Business of YouTube media.

SOUTH HADLEY

Bandesha Corp., 426 Newton St., South Hadley, MA 01075. Muhammad Avais, same. A 7-Eleven convenience store.

SPRINGFIELD

Deloy Facility Management Inc., 112 Eddy St., Springfield, MA 01104, Oyedele Aina, 55 Strathmore Road, Methuen, MA 01844. Handyman and cleaning service.

Project Last Stop Inc., 91 Portulaca Dr., Springfield, MA 01129. Damaris Perez-Pizarro, 22 Empire St., Chicopee, MA 01013. To establish and run robust outreach to engage with deeply marginalized members of the community through trainings, support, and mentoring programs.

WESTFIELD

Northern Food Service Inc., 77 Servistar Industrial Way, Westfield, MA 01085. Navid Ghoreishi, same. Frozen-food manufacturer and distributor.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Isa Aliev Inc., 46 Moseley Ave., West Springfield, MA 01089. Isa Aliev, same. Transportation services.

Peris Inc., 37 Elm St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Owen Freeman-Daniels, same. Financial services.

Ryan and CDM Transport Corp., 55 Hanover St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Claudio Dias De Miranda, same. Transportation services.