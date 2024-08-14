Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of July 2024.
CHICOPEE
DRK Leasing Inc.
70 Justin Dr.
$90,812 — Insulate ceiling of building
Allen Lamont
585 Sheridan St.
$2,300 — Air seal and insulate attic, install ventilation, and weatherize access
Roxann Obertan-Peterkin
585 Sheridan St.
$2,300 — Air seal and insulate attic, install ventilation, and weatherize access
Pacific Packaging – Crocker Building Co.
20 Veterans Dr.
$5,000 — Build two-hour-rated room for Fire Department repeater equipment
Patalano Property
1269 Memorial Dr.
$39,020 — Interior renovations to tenant space
Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield
534 Front St.
$28,450 — Remove chimney cap and 22 feet of chimney, add new cap to shorter chimney to remain
Tiger Athletic Club
145 Montgomery St.
$7,800 — Remove and replace stairs on back side of building
EASTHAMPTON
Wemelco Development LLC
19 Wemelco Way
$41,500 — Improvements in existing building, including vault expansion; secure hallway, grinding, and flower-bagging rooms; and extension of sprinkler, alarm, and security systems
HADLEY
Sandri Development Inc.
457 Russell St.
N/A — Remove flooring and install new flooring, paint walls, and drywall repairs
Valley Building Co. Inc.
190 Russell St.
N/A — Remove and replace nine skylights
NORTHAMPTON
209 Earle Street LLC
209 Earle St.
$1,150 — Wall sign on northeast side for Metrica
209 Earle Street LLC
209 Earle St.
$1,150 — Wall sign on southwest side for Metrica
The Day Farm LLC
1095 Florence Road
$30,000 — Renovate kitchen and first-floor bathroom
Florence Savings Bank
81 Main St.
$27,244 — Interior lobby renovation
Shumway Properties LLC
11 Carpenter Ave.
$13,000 — Insulation and weatherization
Stiebel Properties Inc.
13 Indian Hill
$3,000 — Insulation and weatherization
Spring Capital LLC
71 Pleasant St.
$5,000 — Install new window
Trident Realty Corp.
6 Crafts Ave.
$34,600 — Roofing
PITTSFIELD
Jeremy Brazeau
90 Elm St.
$25,000 — Window replacement
Jesus Chairez
53 Bartlett Ave.
$15,000 — Roofing
Robert Davis
247 First St.
$14,820 — Roofing
Boris Lemus Diaz
351 West St.
N/A — Remove debris from property after fire
Hurricane Properties LLC
29 Dartmouth St.
$3,500 — Replace rails and posts on front porch, replace rotted posts, replace decking and pieces of plywood, replace plywood knee wall with rails and balusters
The JMT Family Nominee Trust
16 Taconic St.
$2,000 — Siding
Lige Realty LLC
689 East St.
$21,000 — Temporary office trailer on east side of property
Lyon Aviation Inc.
832 Tamarack Road
$3,469,534 — Construct pre-engineered steel building to be used as storage of unfueled aircraft
Patricia Madamas
1450 North St.
$20,994 — Remove and replace nine windows and sliding glass door
Olga Malon
23 Pecks Road
$3,000 — Roofing
Patriot Suites Inc.
8 Dan Fox Dr.
$47,000 — Install electric vehicle charging stations
ServiceNet Inc.
320 Onota St.
$10,000 — Remove second-story attached deck, remove exit door to porch and replace with window
Fang Tian
119 Elm St.
$8,000 — Build handicap ramp
SPRINGFIELD
45 Lyman Investor LLC
45 Lyman St.
$74,750 — Remodel interior to create offices and conference rooms at Dress for Success Western Massachusetts
1287 Liberty St. LLC
1287 Liberty St.
$1,000 — Change use of retail tenant space for Spirit Halloween
Belmont Burlington LLC
483 Belmont Ave.
$31,000 — Remodel interior space, erect wall to divide showroom from storage area, and create ADA-compliant bathroom
Center for Human Development
342 Birnie Ave.
$17,275 — Siding
Charlou Realty LLC
1252 Main St.
$30,000 — Interior demolition
City of Springfield
1840 Roosevelt Ave.
$2,218,000 — Install new gymnasium bleachers, wall pads, divider curtain, auditorium seating, flooring, and lighting at Central High School
City of Springfield
300 White St.
$483,000 — At White Street Elementary School, renovate existing stage area for construction of a breakout room with new mechanical and electrical equipment, and replace art classroom and nurse’s office cabinet
James Courniotes II
1786 Wilbraham Road
$12,756 — Roofing and chimney repair
Friends of Veritas Preparatory Charter School Inc.
370 Pine St.
$14,700 — Increase site of entrance vestibule at Veritas Prep Charter School to accommodate new security window
Pioneer Valley Christian School Inc.
965 Plumtree Road
$365,400 — Roofing
Pioneer Valley Transit Authority
665 Cottage St.
$1,259,400 — Install solar panels to roof and install solar battery system to site at PVTA operations and maintenance center
The Queen LLC
308 Belmont Ave.
$6,000 — Install new fire-alarm system
Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield
123 William St.
$27,408 — Insulation and air sealing at Our Lady of Mount Carmel
Springfield College
273 Alden St.
$327,790 — Alter space for construction of two recessed pits for safety equipment and refinish floors, walls, and ceiling in Kresge Gymnasium at Springfield College
Springfield International Charter School
160 Joan St.
$122,000 — Construct wall for relocation panel
St. John’s Congregational Church
643 Union St.
$9,700 — Erect handicap ramp to St. John’s William N. DeBerry Education Center
Western New England University
1215 Wilbraham Road
$35,529 — Alter interior space for space planning and new storage room on first and second floors of campus center
Western New England University
1215 Wilbraham Road
$15,799 — Alter interior space for e-sports and commuter lounge on first floor of campus center