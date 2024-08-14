The following building permits were issued during the month of July 2024.

CHICOPEE

DRK Leasing Inc.

70 Justin Dr.

$90,812 — Insulate ceiling of building

Allen Lamont

585 Sheridan St.

$2,300 — Air seal and insulate attic, install ventilation, and weatherize access

Roxann Obertan-Peterkin

585 Sheridan St.

$2,300 — Air seal and insulate attic, install ventilation, and weatherize access

Pacific Packaging – Crocker Building Co.

20 Veterans Dr.

$5,000 — Build two-hour-rated room for Fire Department repeater equipment

Patalano Property

1269 Memorial Dr.

$39,020 — Interior renovations to tenant space

Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield

534 Front St.

$28,450 — Remove chimney cap and 22 feet of chimney, add new cap to shorter chimney to remain

Tiger Athletic Club

145 Montgomery St.

$7,800 — Remove and replace stairs on back side of building

EASTHAMPTON

Wemelco Development LLC

19 Wemelco Way

$41,500 — Improvements in existing building, including vault expansion; secure hallway, grinding, and flower-bagging rooms; and extension of sprinkler, alarm, and security systems

HADLEY

Sandri Development Inc.

457 Russell St.

N/A — Remove flooring and install new flooring, paint walls, and drywall repairs

Valley Building Co. Inc.

190 Russell St.

N/A — Remove and replace nine skylights

NORTHAMPTON

209 Earle Street LLC

209 Earle St.

$1,150 — Wall sign on northeast side for Metrica

209 Earle Street LLC

209 Earle St.

$1,150 — Wall sign on southwest side for Metrica

The Day Farm LLC

1095 Florence Road

$30,000 — Renovate kitchen and first-floor bathroom

Florence Savings Bank

81 Main St.

$27,244 — Interior lobby renovation

Shumway Properties LLC

11 Carpenter Ave.

$13,000 — Insulation and weatherization

Stiebel Properties Inc.

13 Indian Hill

$3,000 — Insulation and weatherization

Spring Capital LLC

71 Pleasant St.

$5,000 — Install new window

Trident Realty Corp.

6 Crafts Ave.

$34,600 — Roofing

PITTSFIELD

Jeremy Brazeau

90 Elm St.

$25,000 — Window replacement

Jesus Chairez

53 Bartlett Ave.

$15,000 — Roofing

Robert Davis

247 First St.

$14,820 — Roofing

Boris Lemus Diaz

351 West St.

N/A — Remove debris from property after fire

Hurricane Properties LLC

29 Dartmouth St.

$3,500 — Replace rails and posts on front porch, replace rotted posts, replace decking and pieces of plywood, replace plywood knee wall with rails and balusters

The JMT Family Nominee Trust

16 Taconic St.

$2,000 — Siding

Lige Realty LLC

689 East St.

$21,000 — Temporary office trailer on east side of property

Lyon Aviation Inc.

832 Tamarack Road

$3,469,534 — Construct pre-engineered steel building to be used as storage of unfueled aircraft

Patricia Madamas

1450 North St.

$20,994 — Remove and replace nine windows and sliding glass door

Olga Malon

23 Pecks Road

$3,000 — Roofing

Patriot Suites Inc.

8 Dan Fox Dr.

$47,000 — Install electric vehicle charging stations

ServiceNet Inc.

320 Onota St.

$10,000 — Remove second-story attached deck, remove exit door to porch and replace with window

Fang Tian

119 Elm St.

$8,000 — Build handicap ramp

SPRINGFIELD

45 Lyman Investor LLC

45 Lyman St.

$74,750 — Remodel interior to create offices and conference rooms at Dress for Success Western Massachusetts

1287 Liberty St. LLC

1287 Liberty St.

$1,000 — Change use of retail tenant space for Spirit Halloween

Belmont Burlington LLC

483 Belmont Ave.

$31,000 — Remodel interior space, erect wall to divide showroom from storage area, and create ADA-compliant bathroom

Center for Human Development

342 Birnie Ave.

$17,275 — Siding

Charlou Realty LLC

1252 Main St.

$30,000 — Interior demolition

City of Springfield

1840 Roosevelt Ave.

$2,218,000 — Install new gymnasium bleachers, wall pads, divider curtain, auditorium seating, flooring, and lighting at Central High School

City of Springfield

300 White St.

$483,000 — At White Street Elementary School, renovate existing stage area for construction of a breakout room with new mechanical and electrical equipment, and replace art classroom and nurse’s office cabinet

James Courniotes II

1786 Wilbraham Road

$12,756 — Roofing and chimney repair

Friends of Veritas Preparatory Charter School Inc.

370 Pine St.

$14,700 — Increase site of entrance vestibule at Veritas Prep Charter School to accommodate new security window

Pioneer Valley Christian School Inc.

965 Plumtree Road

$365,400 — Roofing

Pioneer Valley Transit Authority

665 Cottage St.

$1,259,400 — Install solar panels to roof and install solar battery system to site at PVTA operations and maintenance center

The Queen LLC

308 Belmont Ave.

$6,000 — Install new fire-alarm system

Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield

123 William St.

$27,408 — Insulation and air sealing at Our Lady of Mount Carmel

Springfield College

273 Alden St.

$327,790 — Alter space for construction of two recessed pits for safety equipment and refinish floors, walls, and ceiling in Kresge Gymnasium at Springfield College

Springfield International Charter School

160 Joan St.

$122,000 — Construct wall for relocation panel

St. John’s Congregational Church

643 Union St.

$9,700 — Erect handicap ramp to St. John’s William N. DeBerry Education Center

Western New England University

1215 Wilbraham Road

$35,529 — Alter interior space for space planning and new storage room on first and second floors of campus center

Western New England University

1215 Wilbraham Road

$15,799 — Alter interior space for e-sports and commuter lounge on first floor of campus center