Jeffrey Trapani to Receive Massachusetts Bar Assoc. Community Service Award

SPRINGFIELD — Robinson Donovan, P.C. announced that Partner Jeffrey Trapani will receive the Massachusetts Bar Assoc. (MBA) Community Service Award. It will be presented during the Hampshire County Bar Assoc. (HCBA) annual meeting on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Garden House at Look Park in Florence. The guest speaker for the event will be state Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa.

Trapani concentrates his practice in civil litigation, including insurance defense, employment law, municipal liability, business litigation, and professional malpractice. He also represents landlords in summary process action and housing-discrimination claims, and insurance companies in unfair-settlement claims and coverage issues. His practice requires him to appear before federal and state courts throughout Massachusetts, as well as various administrative agencies, including the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination. In addition to trial work, he also represents clients in mediations and arbitrations.

Last year, Trapani was appointed a member of both the Standing Advisory Committee on the Rules of Civil and Appellate Procedure of the Supreme Judicial Court and the MBA’s Joint Bar Committee on Judicial Appointments as the representative for the HCBA. He is also a hearing officer for the Board of Bar Overseers and serves on the legislative steering committee for the Springfield Regional Chamber, for which he served as chair from 2016 to 2018.

“We congratulate Jeff on this tremendous honor,” said James Martin, partner at Robinson Donovan. “He is a passionate advocate for our clients and a role model in our profession. The MBA clearly recognizes his contributions to the field of law, as do all of us at Robinson Donovan.”

Trapani is a member of the federal, Massachusetts, Hampden County, and Hampshire County bar associations, as well as the Defense Research Institute and the Massachusetts Defense Lawyer Assoc.

For more information or to purchase tickets to the HCBA annual meeting, call (413) 586-8500 or e-mail [email protected].