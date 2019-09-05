OTELCO Welcomes David Chaplin to Granby Office

GRANBY — OTELCO recently welcomed back David Chaplin as a senior ISP engineer in the company’s Granby office.

Chaplin has an associate degree in telecommunications from Springfield Technical Community College and a bachelor’s degree in church leadership from Southeastern University. He spent 31 years with Verizon as an OSP technician and staff management assistant, and has additional experience working as an engineering project manager for Verizon and as an electronics and communications specialist for ISO New England.