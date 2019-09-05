HCC Names Julie Phillips Coordinator of Alumni Relations and Annual Giving

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) recently welcomed Julie Phillips as its coordinator of Alumni Relations and Annual Giving.

Phillips comes to HCC from Westfield State University, where she held positions in Institutional Advancement as associate director of Advancement Services and coordinator of Donor Relations and Annual Giving.

At HCC, Phillips completes an Institutional Advancement team that also includes Director Patrick Carpenter and Vice President Amanda Sbriscia. Phillips’s primary responsibilities at HCC will be engaging with alumni and building the college’s annual fund.

“My hope is that all HCC alumni will really come to know who Julie Phillips is,” said Carpenter, who chaired the search committee that hired Phillips and worked with her for three years at Westfield State. “She’s really the front line of two very important areas of the business that we do here, and she’s phenomenal. There is no one else I’d rather have in that position.”

Phillips holds a bachelor’s degree from Western New England University in communications and is working toward her master’s degree in public administration (concentration in nonprofit management) from Westfield State.

“Since I started in July, I have been welcomed by faculty and staff who are very passionate about what they do and the students they serve,” she said. “I am excited to build connections with HCC’s more than 38,000 worldwide alumni.”