Greenfield Savings Bank Promotes Christopher Pike to Assistant Vice President

GREENFIELD — Christopher Pike has been promoted to assistant vice president and Special Assets officer at Greenfield Savings Bank, with the responsibilities of loan operations and special-assets management. Before joining the bank in 2014, he was an associate director and bank consultant at RMPI Consulting.

“Chris first came to our attention as a consultant to our bank,” said Josh Parker, vice president and Operations officer. “Chris was impressed by our bank, and we were impressed by his experience, so we offered him a job.”

Pike also volunteers his time for a number of local community organizations, including helping at the Stone Soup Kitchen, working at the Franklin County Fair Rotary food booth, and fundraising for the YMCA. He received his MBA from Whittemore School of Business and Economics at the University of New Hampshire.