Judges Announced for Third Annual Paragus Firehouse Cook Off at Polar Park

WORCESTER — On Tuesday, Sept. 17, Polar Park will host the third annual Paragus Firehouse Cook Off. Last year, the event drew more than 300 people to Polar Park and raised $20,000 for the Worcester Firefighters 6K charity. This year, the event will also raise funds for DetecTogether, a nonprofit that promotes early cancer detection in young adults, first responders, and workplace employees.

For the Paragus Firehouse Cook Off, firehouses from around the city create dishes to be judged by a panel of local business leaders. This year’s judges will be Niche Hospitality President Michael Covino, Worcester Red Sox Coordinator of Public and Community Relations Katie Siegle, Worcester Wares founder Jessica Walsh, and Fontaine Bros. CEO Dave Fontaine. In addition to the Judge’s Prize, there is a People’s Choice Prize based on a vote taken among event attendees. The event will be hosted by Mike Hsu and Radio Worcester’s Hank Stolz.

Presenting sponsor Paragus I.T. is one of the fastest-growing I.T. companies in the region. Since expanding into Worcester from its base in Western Mass., it has quickly become an active part of the local business community. Paragus also recently celebrated its shift to 100% employee ownership.

“The Cook Off event has become one of the big highlights of the year for us,” Paragus CEO Delcie Bean said. “It’s always an amazing time, and we get to meet so many great people. This year, with the addition of DetecTogether, we’re doubly excited to raise money for these worthy causes.”

Harpoon Brewery will hold a free beer tasting for attendees. There will also be pies donated by Table Talk and seltzer donated by Polar Beverages.

Several sponsors from the previous two years will be returning, but Paragus is actively recruiting new businesses to come aboard as the event broadens its scope. There are multiple tiers of sponsorship available.

The event begins at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $30 for the general public and $25 for firefighters and their families, with children under 10 admitted free. A ticket entitles entrants to a Harpoon beer tasting, a Table Talk pie, Polar seltzer, and samples of all the dishes. After covering expenses, all funds raised will be donated to the Worcester Firefighters 6K charity and DetecTogether. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at firehousecookoff.com.