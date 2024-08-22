Governors America Corp. Welcomes Robbie Captain

AGAWAM — Governors America Corp. (GAC), a veteran-owned, Massachusetts-based, global manufacturer of innovative engine-control products, recently welcomed Robbie Captain as its new manager, National and International Sales and Distribution. With two decades of experience in the industrial engine marketspace, he will be responsible for managing the sales aspect of GAC’s distribution network both nationally and internationally.

“Robbie is an outstanding addition to our team,” said Sean Collins, president and CEO. “He has over 20 years of relevant industrial experience in the engine-control industry, including application sales, product management, application engineering, and business management. His broad knowledge and perspective will help deliver the technical solutions our clients require.”

Captain joins GAC from Enovation Controls, where he spent the past five years in sales, with two years as a sales team manager. He brings extensive experience in engine and machine controls, monitoring systems, and harnessing, with expertise spanning from mechanical engines to the latest electronic stage-V diesel engines. He is a 2005 graduate of Spartan College of Aeronautics in Tulsa, Okla. with a bachelor’s degree in aviation technology management.