Herrell’s Ice Cream to Open Pop-up Location in North Amherst on Aug. 26

AMHERST — The Mill District and Herrell’s Ice Cream announced that Herrell’s Ice Cream will be opening soon in the Mill District in North Square in North Amherst on Monday, Aug. 26 at noon. Herrell’s hours will be noon to 9 p.m. daily.

The Mill District in North Square is located just a crosswalk away from Amherst’s busy Mill River Recreation Area, a short walk from Cherry Hill Golf Course, and near the recently renovated North Amherst Library. Herrell’s joins Provisions, Carefree Cakery, the General Store, the Closet, the Mill District Art Gallery, Soulful Pet Studios, and 3 Amigos restaurant, to name a few that are already making a mark on North Amherst’s busy shopping and dining offerings.

“This popup location will remain until our new full location is built. The popup will serve cones and cups, sundaes, and soda drinks. Since the space is so small, other menu items will not appear until the full store is built out,” owner Judy Herrell said. “However, we will have a similar count of flavors as we have in Northampton. We expect it to be a delicious place to eat ice cream and frozen desserts of all kinds. Plus, a cool place to work and shop for all — puns intended.”