Judith Roberts Appointed to Greenfield Community College Board of Trustees

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Community College recently welcomed Judith Roberts, executive drector of the Literacy Project, to serve its board of trustees. Elected by her peers as the alumni representative, she was officially appointed to the board by Gov. Charlie Baker earlier this month.

A single mother, Roberts came to GCC in her early 30s, when her youngest child was just 1 year old. After graduating from GCC in 1995, she went to Smith College, where she earned her bachelor’s degree with honors. From there she went on to Harvard University, where she received her master’s degree in community-based education and a certificate in nonprofit management. She later returned to Franklin County to become executive director of the Literacy Project, a Greenfield-based nonprofit offering free classes to adults across Western Mass. in basic skills, high-school equivalency, and college and career readiness.

“I’m proud and pleased to serve my fellow GCC alumni on the board,” Roberts said. “I very much believe in community college and the access to education that Greenfield Community College provides. I was able to climb the ladder to success by virtue of entering this school. My hope is to use my position on the board to share the opportunities that GCC has to offer even more widely.”

Roberts’ direct experience with the school and pay-it-forward approach make her a strong addition to the board of trustees, said GCC president Yves Salomon-Fernandez. “She has walked in the shoes of a non-traditional student and was a single mother who began her academic degree later in life at GCC. She went from our rigorous little college to achieve a graduate degree at Harvard University. Judith’s personal journey is both compelling and exemplary. We are delighted to welcome her to the board.”