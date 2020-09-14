STCC Offers Flexible Option to Start Classes on Oct. 28

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College’s (STCC) traditional fall semester typically begins right after Labor Day, but STCC is also offering flexible options for prospective students.

The college is accepting applications for Fall Flex Term 2, which runs Oct. 28 to Dec. 16. The condensed, seven-week term includes classes from a range of academic disciplines at STCC, including general-studies classes that can be used to transfer to a four-year college or university. STCC has several dozen transfer agreements with four-year colleges and universities.

Regardless of the start time this fall, STCC will offer online classes with a mix of low-density, on-campus labs for health, science, and technical programs. The online format allows students to complete coursework any time of the day on their computer. Some class meetings will be scheduled live using videoconferencing.

The October Flex Term start at STCC could be an ideal option for students who had planned to enroll at a four-year institution during the COVID-19 pandemic but decided to stay local, said Geraldine de Berly, vice president of Academic Affairs at STCC.

The Flex Term also can be helpful for anyone who is juggling work and childcare, or for parents whose school-age children are studying from home during the pandemic, de Berly said. “We know that starting the semester in September is not always possible for any number of reasons, so the October start date offers flexibility. Additionally, students can take fewer courses during the session. Some students might do better focusing on two classes in a semester instead of four.”

Fall Flex Term 2 is also open to students who are currently enrolled at STCC who may want to increase their course load. A wide range of online courses will be offered, including accounting, biology, criminal justice, English, history, math, psychology, sociology, and Spanish language, among others.

The majority of three-credit courses at STCC cost $771, a savings of 50% or more versus other campuses. Financial aid is available. Students should apply for admission, in addition to the FAFSA, by Oct. 14 to qualify.

To see the full schedule of classes and to enroll for the fall, visit stcc.edu/flexterms. To apply, visit stcc.edu/apply. Questions may be directed to STCC Admissions at (413) 755-3333, or click the ‘Chat Now’ button at stcc.edu.