Junior Achievement Announces 18 Under 18 Class of 2024 

SPRINGFIELD — In May, Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts (JAWM) honored its 18 Under 18 class of 2024, sponsored by Teddy Bear Pools and Spas, at Tower Square in Springfield. The event, which was also sponsored by the UPS Store and Holyoke Community College, provided the opportunity to spotlight outstanding young people throughout Western Mass. and surrounding areas who exemplify innovative spirit, leadership, and community involvement.

“This is our third year honoring students in this special way, and we were pleased with the outstanding caliber of the nominations we received,” said Amie Miarecki, president of JAWM. “We feel so inspired by the amazing young people in our community and are delighted to highlight the impact they are making. We hope the whole community joins us in applauding them for their achievements and community contributions.”

The following students comprise the 18 Under 18 class of 2024:

Aarav Trehan, Grade 12, Longmeadow High School

Aiden Kane, Grade 12, Agawam High School

A’jahna Johnson, Grade 12, Chicopee Comprehensive High School

Haileigh Swistak, Grade 12, Quaboag Regional High School

Isabella Oliveira, Grade 11, Agawam High School

Jasmine Griffin, Grade 12, East Longmeadow High School

Jayden Lopez, Grade 12, Holyoke High School

Jordan Wetherell, Grade 11, Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School

Lila Broadley, Grade 11, Quaboag Regional Middle-High School

Lucy Hildreth, Grade 11, Agawam High School

Mah’dee Naylor Jr., Grade 10, Roger L. Putnam Vocational Technical Academy

Martha Brannstrom, Grade 12, Longmeadow High School

Mychal Connolly Jr., Grade 12, Roger L. Putnam Vocational Technical Academy

Nicholas Kendra, Grade 12, Chicopee High School

Qua’Nae Golston Thomas, Grade 12, Holyoke High School

Nicholas Rodriguez, Grade 11, Holyoke High School

Siobhan Armstrong, Grade 11, Holyoke High School

Zainab Sheikh, Grade 11, Longmeadow High School

Nominations for 18 Under 18 were open to anyone 18 years or younger who attends school in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, or Berkshire counties, as well as the Quaboag and Tantasqua regional school districts and the state of Vermont. Judging criteria were divided into three categories: innovative spirit, leadership, and community involvement.