MassHire Franklin Hampshire Announces Relocation to Greenfield Corporate Center

GREENFIELD — MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center and Workforce Board, the leading workforce-development agencies providing employment and training services to job seekers and employers in Franklin and Hampshire counties and the North Quabbin area, are moving to a new location in Greenfield.

Doors will open to customers at the new location at the Greenfield Corporate Center, 101 Monson St., Suite 210, on Thursday, June 1. The new MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center features 13,000 square feet of modern space with state-of-the-art resources to provide in-person, virtual, and hybrid services and allows MassHire Franklin Hampshire to provide even better service to more customers.

“I’m very excited to welcome our employers and job seekers to this new professional space,” MassHire Franklin Hampshire Workforce Board Executive Director Rebecca Bialecki said. “The more efficient floor plan, expanded parking availability, and modern features will support our staff in serving residents of Franklin, Hampshire, and the North Quabbin.”

During the move of the physical location, virtual services will continue to be offered to customers. The last day of in-person services at the current location of One Arch Place will be Monday, May 22. Virtual-only services will be provided May 23-26 and 30-31.

“The new space will allow us to accelerate customer-service timelines and ultimately increase employment and training outcomes,” said Maura Geary, executive director of MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center. “We have space for our partner agencies to co-locate at the Career Center, which will allow seamless service delivery to our shared customers.”

Partner agencies with a staff presence at the Career Center include the Department of Transitional Assistance, the Literacy Project, the Center for New Americans, International Language Institute of Massachusetts, Westover Job Corps, Greenfield Community College, the Senior Community Service Employment Program, Massachusetts Commission for the Blind, and Community Action Pioneer Valley. Core partner Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission already has office space at the Greenfield Corporate Center.