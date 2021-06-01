Kate Keiderling Named Director of Human Resources at OMG Inc.

AGAWAM — OMG Inc. appointed Kate Keiderling to the position of director of Human Resources and Environmental Health and Safety (HR/EHS). In her new position, she is responsible for developing and executing strategies that continue to provide a culture that is safe, healthy, supportive, inclusive, open, and creative.

In her new role, she will work closely with the senior management team to plan and execute business strategies that address corporate safety, as well as effective personnel management. She is also responsible for improving the company’s current HR/EHS structure, programs, and processes as necessary to support OMG employees and business goals. She reports to Hubert McGovern, president and CEO of OMG.

“We are very happy that Kate has joined the OMG team,” McGovern said. “She has extensive experience managing and implementing the types of programs that we are looking to strengthen, and a proven track record of success. She is a strong addition to the team, and our management team is looking forward to working with her.”

Keiderling joined OMG Inc. from Paradigm Precision in Manchester, Conn., where she was director of Human Resources for North America. Earlier, she spent 16 years in various HR positions with Pratt & Whitney, most recently as associate director of Human Resources for military engines. She also worked for the Travelers Insurance.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from Elms College and a master’s degree in human resource development from American International College.